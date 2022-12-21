Which Christmas tree ribbon is best?

The Christmas season usually comes with a wide range of exciting decorations, and if you follow all the classic traditions, a Christmas tree with decorative ribbon is likely to be in there somewhere. Still, deciding which Christmas tree ribbon to get can be a little intimidating, so it’s worth considering how you want your tree to appear with ribbon before you make your purchase.

This Red Gift Christmas Tree Ribbon is a classic, featuring a cheery red with transparent floral designs, and a total of 50 yards of length so you won’t have to worry about running out.

What to know before you buy Christmas tree ribbon

Use

Perhaps the first thing to consider when looking at buying Christmas tree ribbon is how you plan to use it. While the best Christmas garland is used in much the same way, Christmas tree ribbon usually also offers the added bonus of being able to be used when wrapping gifts, alongside many of the same decorative options like decorating a tree, home or office. Others may prefer cascading ribbon Christmas tree looks, which can easily be achieved through a ribbon and garland.

Ribbon size

The most significant feature in a given roll of Christmas tree ribbon is the ribbon’s size. A Christmas tree ribbon’s size usually includes two dimensions, both length and width. While the length determines how much of the ribbon you can actually use, the width simply refers to how thick the ribbon is, which can affect the overall visual elements of a Christmas tree.

Materials

Christmas tree ribbons come in a wide range of materials, most commonly including nylon, mesh, burlap and still others, while often including a wire edge made from metal to offer the user some added stability when using the ribbon. Christmas tree ribbon toppers may also be made out of different materials, such as plastic or other fabric types.

What to look for in a quality Christmas tree ribbon

Length

Most importantly, make sure the length of your ribbon is long enough to get around your tree a few times. If you want to be able to use the ribbon for more than just your tree, you may want even more length, though most ribbons that offer at least 10 yards will be long enough for decorating a single tree.

Style

While the style of your Christmas tree ribbon is largely subjective and is best left up to personal preference, a range of styles exist. Those comparing between a red ribbon and a gold ribbon for a Christmas tree, for example, can simply consider what their preferences are. Most commonly, you’ll see Christmas tree ribbons in holiday colors like red, gold and silver, with others coming in styles and materials like burlap, buffalo plaid or classic transparent lace looks.

Versatility

It may not be absolutely necessary, but many invest a few more bucks to simply get an extra-long roll of ribbon so they’re able to use the ribbon as more than just a Christmas tree decoration. This can allow you to get the best deal for your Christmas tree ribbon, while still being able to use the material on holiday projects for years to come.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas tree ribbon

Depending on what kind of Christmas tree ribbon product you’re looking for, they can span a little bit of a range in price. In general, a single roll of Christmas tree ribbon may cost as little as $7 or as much as $22. Others may come in bulk packs, with two to three rolls costing $12-$25.

Christmas tree ribbon FAQ

What size ribbon is best for a Christmas tree?

A. Ultimately, the size of a Christmas tree ribbon is subjective, with preferences up to the user. Still, you want to make sure you get a Christmas tree ribbon of at least around 10 yards to ensure you can make it around the tree a few times, and most prefer ribbons with a thickness of 1.5-2.5 inches.

How do you install Christmas tree ribbon?

A. While there’s no right way to install Christmas tree ribbon, most simply wrap the ribbon around the tree, spiraling down toward the bottom. This is usually done in tandem with lights, garland and/or other common tree decorating elements.

What’s the best Christmas tree ribbon to buy?

Top Christmas tree ribbon

Olyphan Red Gift Wired 50-Yard Wrap Decorative Christmas Tree Ribbon

What you need to know: Featuring a classic red Christmas design, this 50-yard roll of Christmas tree ribbon is 2.5 inches wide and offers plenty of length to make it around your tree.

What you’ll love: Along with the slightly transparent red, wire-edged ribbon design, this Christmas ribbon is perfect for those wanting some ribbon left over. This style can also be purchased in gold or silver, or in bundles with multiple rolls.

What you should consider: This ribbon’s glitter can tend to fall off the fabric and get on other things around the homes of some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas tree ribbon for the money

Whaline Three-Pack of 10-Yard Wired Edge Christmas Tree Ribbon

What you need to know: For those wanting a bargain, this ribbon bundle includes three 10-yard ribbon strips with three different designs, making it a great pick for its value.

What you’ll love: Featuring buffalo-plaid prints in both white and red, as well as a burlap-style third length of decoration, this wire-edged Christmas ribbon offers 30 yards in total length. It can also be purchased in bundles including all three of the design of your choice.

What you should consider: A few wanted ribbon bundles that offered more length than this one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VGOODALL 10-Yard Double-Faced Gold Christmas Tree Ribbon

What you need to know: For those wanting a premium silk ribbon, this white and gold transparent ribbon is great for trees, presents and more with its beautiful silk material.

What you’ll love: Made from beautiful polyester silk, this Christmas ribbon offers a gold snowflake design and a thick, 2.4-inch width, making it perfect for tree decoration. It also includes double-faced designs in gold and an abrasion-resistant wire that’ll last for years.

What you should consider: A few buyers said this ribbon was too expensive for just being 10 yards, and elected to go with bundles or a longer length of ribbon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.