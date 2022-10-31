Which Iron Man costumes for kids are best?

Before the 2008 blockbuster movie, Iron Man was essentially a secondary character in the Marvel comic books. Since then, Iron Man has been catapulted into the limelight with his motion pictures making billions of dollars at the box office. Unsurprisingly, Iron Man has become a favorite among children, and Halloween is one time when kids want to dress up like their big-screen hero.

Iron Man costumes are available from toddler sizes to adult. Party City Iron Man Halloween Costume for Boys is the top choice for kids if your child wants to dress like Iron Man at Halloween.

What to know before you buy an Iron Man costume for kids

When to buy

People usually tend to buy Halloween costumes in the run-up to Halloween. However, an Iron Man costume can be worn at any time of the year. Kids love to dress up and create worlds based on their favorite movie characters whenever they can. Consider if your child will be tired of it by the time Halloween comes around. Children are just like anyone else when it comes to costumes and will probably want a fresh one ready for Halloween. On the other hand, buying costumes right after Halloween often results in discounts.

Choosing the right size

Measurements of superhero costumes are not the same as regular clothing. Therefore, some brands include a size chart in their product descriptions. If you know the measurements of your child, you can consult the chart and make a more educated decision on which size to buy.

When costumes are mostly in stock

Buying around September will mean getting more choices as retailers stock up for the Halloween rush. If you wait until just before Halloween, there will likely be a more limited choice of outfits to choose from.

What to look for in a quality Iron Man costume for kids

Material

Quality superhero costumes usually consist of polyester, which must be hand washed in cold water and line dried. Polyester is breathable but does not absorb moisture very well. Summer play may cause more frequent odors in the fabric, which might require more regular washing.

Detail

Kids want to look great in their new costume, and looking as close to Iron Man as possible makes any young fan swell with pride. Consider the detail of the outfit and how much it is like the on-screen Iron Man. Padding is also essential because your child will want to look as strong as Iron Man himself.

Bonus features

If you want to avoid buying add-ons, consider what items are in the costume. A child may be disappointed in receiving an outfit not containing Iron Man’s iconic gloves. You should pay attention to how much any extra accessories will cost.

How much you can expect to spend on an Iron Man costume for kids

An economical Iron Man costume aimed at small children can cost as little as $10. High-end outfits can go up to $80, with the average cost around $40-$50.

Iron Man costume for kids FAQ

Does the Iron Man mask light up?

A. Usually, the Iron Man mask does not light up when bought as a complete suit. However, Iron Man masks are available to purchase separately, and many of them feature eyes that can light up. If you’re looking for a fun DIY project leading up to Halloween, you and your family might find making light up Iron Man mask from scratch a fun project!

Where can I find the size chart?

A. If an online seller has a size chart for choosing the right size, it is usually found in the photos promoting the product. Be sure to order your Iron Man costume for kids in advance, just in case the costume doesn’t fit and you need to exchange for a different size.

What’s the best Iron Man costume for kids to buy?

Top Iron Man costume for kids

Party City Iron Man Halloween Costume For Boys

What you need to know: Based on the Avengers video game, this costume is available in many sizes and includes a jumpsuit, mask and gloves.

What you’ll love: Some buyers have mentioned that the jumpsuit is durable and can withstand enthusiastic play longer than expected. It is detailed with realistic artwork and contains all the necessary parts for a complete costume, meaning you can hold off on buying accessories.

What you should consider: Some buyers have mentioned that the plastic material of the mask is a little flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Iron Man costume for kids for the money

Rubie’s Boy’s Marvel Avengers Deluxe Iron Man Costume

What you need to know: This is a very well-detailed, economical choice that comes in various sizes.

What you’ll love: The 3D padding on the chest and arms gives this outfit a good superhero posture. It is reasonably priced, and the detail will go a long way to boosting imagination. It comes with gauntlets and boot tops to complete the fantasy look.

What you should consider: Some reports suggest the paintwork on the mask can be chipped off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disguise Marvel Iron Man 3: Mark 42 Muscle Costume

What you need to know: This costume is more appropriate for toddlers in both size and safety.

What you’ll love: This costume has great chest muscles and a glow-in-the-dark arc reactor. The reactor is the central part of the costume that was the original source of Iron Man’s powers, which, trust me, is important! The headpiece is soft, and the sizes are small, making it ideal for toddlers.

What you should consider: Those that like to keep up with current trends should be aware that this costume features the title character from “Iron Man 3,” an older movie.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

