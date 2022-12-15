Which tech gifts even if they arrive late are best?

Holiday shopping in the internet age has become all about timelines such as getting gifts ordered in time, obsessing over tracking numbers to make sure stuff arrives promptly, and, of course, handling the frustration when packages don’t arrive on schedule.

But the truth is, for a lot of people timing isn’t all that important: a gift is a gift, and the right gift can make all the difference, even if it’s a little late.

If you’re behind on your holiday shopping, or you’d rather find the perfect gift instead of settling for one that will arrive faster, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s our holiday guide to finding the best gadget to give, and if you act right now, they could arrive in time and, if not, who cares if it’s a little late?

Sony XAVAX1000 Apple CarPlay Media Receiver

Car infotainment centers have been awkward and hard to use for years, but Apple’ has fixed that for iPhone owners with CarPlay, their platform for bringing iPhone apps to car touchscreens for safe and easy access. There are plenty of in-dash receivers that include CarPlay, but our favorite is made by Sony, because it’s easy to connect and doesn’t bother with proprietary apps like other manufacturers. The XAVAX1000 is their entry-level model, but there’s nothing low-end about it: it’s got support for Bluetooth and is simple to connect to your car’s backup camera.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

If you know someone who hasn’t gotten in on the fun of Nintendo’s latest gaming console, it’s time to fix that for them! The Switch has become Nintendo’s best-selling gaming system ever, and it’s easy to see why: you can play dozens of your favorite franchises (from Mario to Zelda) on your TV, or you can use it as a portable gaming device and take its 7-inch screen anywhere. This holiday bundle includes Mario Kart 8, the latest entry in the gaming series that practically defined multiplayer racing. Relive classics like Tetris, or enjoy cutting-edge titles like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it’s all on the Switch!

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds

Meet the newest trend in headphones: “truly wireless” earbuds that don’t need any connecting wires, so they’re super portable and ultra-convenient. Most truly wireless earbuds are pretty pricey, for example, Apple’s AirPods Pro retail for $250, but Anker’s strike the perfect balance between price and quality. They’ve got solid bass, so your music will sound amazing, and they’re super easy to pair with any smartphone. If you’ve got an audiophile in your life or you just need a good set of Bluetooth headphones for yourself, this is the pair to get.

Instant Pot Duo 80

We love Instant Pots because they hit the sweet spot between slow cookers and microwaves, they make it easy to cook delicious meals that taste like they just came out of the oven in a matter of minutes. The Instant Pot Duo 80 is their mid-level model, which features an 8-quart pot so you can make dinner for two, whether you’re into elaborate meals like pot roast or straightforward comfort food like chili. If you’re shopping for someone who loves to eat but hates to cook, the Instant Pot may just become their new best friend.

Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player

Not all streaming boxes are the same; while the Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV are built to get you to buy content, Roku’s streaming devices prioritize connecting you to the subscriptions you already pay for. The Roku Ultra is their MVP: It supports 4K HDR for the best video quality available and even comes with a pair of premium headphones (which are perfect for connecting to the included remote and enjoying private listening). If you’re looking for a streaming box that’s ultra-powerful and ultra-affordable, the Roku Ultra is your best bet.

Belkin 3-Outlet Wall Mount Surge Protector with USB Charging Ports

If there’s one thing every tech fan needs more of, it’s power outlets and USB charging ports. We love Belkin’s all-in-one solution that plugs into any standard outlet and offers more of both but what we especially love is that this one comes with a smartphone cradle, so you can rest your phone and still see the screen while it’s charging. Pick up one as a gift, or for yourself, all at the price of a stocking stuffer.

Yootech Wireless Charger (2 Pack)

Most newer smartphones support wireless charging, which is an incredible convenience that saves you from the headache of having to keep track of where your charging cables are. And while there are a lot of wireless charging solutions out there, we recommend sticking with a wireless charging stand so you can still see your phone’s screen while it’s charging. If you’re shopping for someone who hates messy wires as much as we do, check out the Yootech Wireless Charger. It’s super simple to set up, supports 10W charging, and in this case, comes in a two-pack, so you can gift one and keep the other for yourself.

WiRoTech 6′ Braided HDMI Cable

It’s easy to forget that anything you plan on connecting to your TV will require an HDMI cable to transfer audio and video. If you’re shopping for anyone who’s into streaming video or gaming, pick up WiRoTech’s braided cable: the braided cloth helps protect the inner wires from damage and interference, and as a bonus, it’s white, so it’s much more likely to blend in.

