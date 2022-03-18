Which turtleneck crop top is best?

Many people have a love-hate relationship with crop tops, wanting to dress warm enough for the weather while still wearing something flattering. Turtleneck crop tops are a fantastic option to achieve both of these things. Not to mention, they are incredibly easy to style.

Learning what to look for and how to wear a crop top to flatter your natural shape can help you realize the many benefits of wearing this versatile piece of fashion. Macy’s French Connection Abel Cotton Cropped Turtleneck Top features an elegant design that slims your silhouette with a relaxed fit that is rewardingly comfortable.

What to know before you buy a turtleneck crop top

Benefits of wearing a turtleneck crop top

If nobody wore crop tops, they wouldn’t keep making them. But they are available in abundance, which means there are benefits to wearing this often misunderstood and misused style piece. The two primary reasons for wearing a turtleneck crop top are versatility and comfort.

Versatility: The right turtleneck crop top can style with nearly anything. You can pair it with jeans, a skirt, sweatpants, a blazer and even a blouse. It is an inexpensive wardrobe staple that you can wear for any occasion when styled appropriately.

The right turtleneck crop top can style with nearly anything. You can pair it with jeans, a skirt, sweatpants, a blazer and even a blouse. It is an inexpensive wardrobe staple that you can wear for any occasion when styled appropriately. Comfort: A turtleneck crop top may be loose or form-fitting, but it should never be tight or restrictive. This makes it one of the most comfortable garments you can wear.

How to style a turtleneck crop top

Like every other article of clothing, whether a crop top is appropriate attire for an occasion depends primarily on how you style it. An ensemble you wear to a nightclub is not the same as what you would wear to the office. However, they can include many of the same pieces.

Some of the key strategies to keep in mind when wearing a turtleneck crop top are layers. A turtleneck crop top, high-waisted pants, sensible yet stylish shoes, a power blazer and understated accessories are suitable for a workplace. If you do not feel comfortable, lose the blazer and add a long blouse under the crop top.

What to look for in a quality turtleneck crop top

Length

The overall length of a crop top determines the amount of coverage it provides. The ideal length is the length that feels comfortable to you. Remember, however, that the amount of coverage a crop top provides will change depending on your position: sitting, standing or reaching. Make sure you feel comfortable with coverage in all of these positions.

Sleeve length

A turtleneck crop top is available in long sleeve or sleeveless designs. If you prefer short sleeves, you may have to settle for a mock top.

Fit

A loose fit can help slenderize your look, especially if you pair it with high-waisted bottoms. However, if you are looking for something that emphasizes your natural curves, a form-fitting top is better.

Fabric

Turtleneck crop tops are made to be comfortable. Cotton, polyester and polyester-spandex blends are all popular options. Choose the fabric that is the most appealing to you.

Color

Solid colors dominate the world of turtleneck crop tops. While you may be tempted to get a bold option, consider the practicality of that choice neon green might not work in as many outfits as a neutral color. Though they are not as easy to find, some manufacturers make patterned turtleneck crop tops. As adorable as these options might be, again, it is crucial to consider the top’s versatility when it comes to pairing.

How much you can expect to spend on a turtleneck crop top

You can purchase a turtleneck crop top for as low as $10 or as high as $90. However, most people can find what they need in the $20-$30 price range.

Turtleneck crop top FAQ

How do I keep my skin looking smooth when wearing a turtleneck crop top?

A. Interestingly, the easiest way to get a sleek look with a crop top is by focusing on the bottom part of your ensemble. Make sure the size is right. You don’t want to wear a skirt or pants that are overly tight because they will push your skin up and create pinching and rolls even if you have zero percent body fat. Instead, choose a high-waisted bottom with a thicker band for more support. For a tastefully stylish look, keep your belly button covered by your pants or skirt and only expose one or two inches above your navel.

How tight should a turtleneck crop top fit?

A. A loose crop top that either tapers in or hangs straight can work in a wide variety of ensembles. Additionally, one with a comfortable, snug fit can also be very flattering to your curves. The only no-no is buying one that is too small or tight because it tends to bunch up, potentially revealing more than you’d prefer.

What are the best turtleneck crop tops to buy?

Top turtleneck crop top

French Connection Abel Cotton Cropped Turtleneck Top

What you need to know: This sleeveless option has a slimming and lengthening effect that flatters many body types.

What you’ll love: This elegant turtleneck crop top is available in dove grey melange or black. It is a high-quality top with a relaxed fit and is made from 100% cotton. The top comes in extra-small, small, medium and large.

What you should consider: If you are not comfortable going sleeveless, this is not the best option for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top turtleneck crop top for the money

Herou Women’s Long-Sleeve Crop Top Turtleneck

What you need to know: This long-sleeve turtleneck crop top offers a sleek, fitted look.

What you’ll love: The fabric is a soft blend of polyester and spandex that delivers a snug yet comfortable fit. It comes in a wide variety of colors, including tie-dye patterns. This top is suitable for casual to party wear.

What you should consider: You must be careful how you wear this because it is made of sheer fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Artfish Women’s Long-Sleeve Zippered Turtleneck Crop Top

What you need to know: This is a fun option with a quarter-zip closure that comes in various bright colors.

What you’ll love: This ribbed, fitted top with long sleeves has a zippered turtleneck, so you won’t feel as confined while wearing it. It is suitable for fall and winter and you can wear it either as a casual piece or for a more festive occasion.

What you should consider: The cut of this top may expose more midriff than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.