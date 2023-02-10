Which snow broom for your car is best?

With whiteouts and sudden temperature drops occurring when you least expect them, the golden rule about winter weather is to always be prepared for the worst. One way to do this is to keep a snow broom in your car. This handy tool lets you reach across the hood, windshield and roof of your vehicle without having to lean over it or keep walking around it.

The best snow broom to have in your car is the Anngrowy 41-Inch Snow Brush with Squeegee and Ice Scraper. It includes all the tools you need to drive safely this winter.

What to know before you buy a snow broom for your car

Weather considerations

If you live in a climate where ice is guaranteed, purchase a snow broom that includes an ice scraper. Those who live in more temperate climates that only experience light or brief snowfalls can spend less money on a broom that only includes a bristle or foam brush.

Your car’s size

Consider your vehicle’s height and width, as well your ability to reach across it. Select a snow broom that extends as far across your car’s hood and windshield as possible. A broom that is too short will still require you to lean over your vehicle and walk around it to clean it off. This could result in an injury from a slip or fall.

Proper usage

While using a snow broom may seem like it doesn’t require much expertise, it’s important to use it carefully to prevent damage to your car’s metal or plastic components. Only use an ice scraper on glass, as it will scratch your paint and trim. To safely remove snow from your car’s roof or hood, gently push it with your broom after inspecting the brush for any sharp stones or debris that may be stuck in it.

What to look for in a quality snow broom for your car

Handle length

Unlike a snow brush, a snow broom has a long handle designed to span your vehicle’s entire windshield. Many models feature a telescoping handle, letting you adjust the length to meet your needs. Whenever possible, select a broom long enough to make it possible to clear your windshield without having to walk around your car.

Additional tools

Many snow brooms include a scraper for ice and frost, as well as a squeegee you can use to wipe away wet snow or powder. A multi-purpose tool saves you money and keeps you from cluttering your car’s interior. It also makes it quick and easy to switch from broom to scraper.

Storage

Select a snow broom that either folds up or breaks down to a smaller size so it takes up less room in your car. Some brooms come with a storage bag that will help you keep it from soaking your car’s floor after you use it.

Grip

Holding your broom with a gloved hand can be challenging, so choose one with a generously padded handle. One made of foam or rubber will let you maintain a good grip even if you’re wearing mittens.

How much you can expect to spend on a snow broom for your car

Snow brooms cost $10-$35, depending on included features and materials.

Snow broom for your car FAQ

Do they make heated ice scrapers?

A. Yes, some ice scrapers have a heated blade. However, they’re ineffective, because scrapers don’t make contact with the ice on your car long enough to melt it. They also require you to have your door or window open, as they need to be plugged in to work.

Can I use a snow broom or brush to wash my car?

A. The bristles on snow brooms and brushes are too thick and rigid for safely scrubbing your car. To clean your vehicle without damaging the paint, buy a brush specifically made for washing.

What’s the best snow broom for your car to buy?

Top snow broom for your car

Anngrowy 41-Inch Snow Brush with Squeegee and Ice Scraper

What you need to know: You’ll be ready for anything Mother Nature throws your way with this multi-purpose snow broom.

What you’ll love: Featuring a squeegee for light snow and water, a brush for powder and a scraper for ice, this broom is indispensable for winter driving. The ice scraper can be removed and used separately for additional leverage on frozen windows.

What you should consider: This brush’s thick aluminum construction makes it heavier than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snow broom for your car for the money

Snow Joe 2-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom

What you need to know: This snow broom features a foam pad that makes it great for pushing wet snow off your car.

What you’ll love: You can extend this broom’s handle to 52 inches and its thick foam head can be used to slide heavy snow off of your car with minimal effort. It has an ice scraper on the other end for stubborn frost and frozen glass.

What you should consider: Its lack of a bristle brush makes it unable to remove powdery snow from windshield wipers and vents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Gejrio Extendable Snow Brush

What you need to know: This broom comes in three bright colors, and its handle can extend to 42 inches.

What you’ll love: Its telescoping pole and pivoting head make it easy to remove snow from tall or wide vehicles. It has a foam grip and can be broken down into smaller pieces for when you need to do close-up scraping and brushing.

What you should consider: Some quality control issues exist, with a handful of buyers reporting that their broom broke while in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.