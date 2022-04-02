Which popular lip plumpers on Sephora are best?

If you want the look of fuller lips without having to endure and pay for multiple procedures, consider purchasing a lip plumper. Lip plumpers work to add fullness and volume to the top and bottom lips. With the use of spicy ingredients to stimulate blood flow in the lips, lip plumpers give users a desirable lip look.

When purchasing a popular lip plumper from Sephora, consider the extracts that are used, the benefits of these ingredients and the possibility that you may be sensitive to one or more.

What to consider before buying a popular lip plumper on Sephora

Plumper ingredients

Before purchasing a lip plumper from Sephora, find out what ingredients are used to plump the lips. Some use ingredients such as extracts from spicy foods to increase blood flow. If your lip plumper contains these extracts, they will appear in their scientific names on the back of the bottle and require research to decipher. Other plumpers utilize natural peptides to increase collagen and elastin production, thus plumping the lips.

Lip-perfecting benefits

Some lip plumpers contain hydrating ingredients that work to leave lips moisturized while they are being plumped. Popular hydrating ingredients include humectants and emollients such as jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid and various vitamins. These ingredients lock in moisture to prevent the lips from drying and can also make them appear fuller.

Sensitive skin

Those with sensitive skin and known allergic reactions to cinnamon and pepper should check the product ingredients to make sure that the natural plumping is done through peptides and not a spicy extract. Before purchasing a lip-plumping product from Sephora, consider searching for products that are hypoallergenic or making sure that the product you have in mind was not made with anything you could be allergic to.

Most popular lip plumpers on Sephora prices

The most popular lip plumpers on Sephora will cost $16-$35 depending on the size of the plumper, the ingredients used and the popularity of the brand.

Tips for applying popular lip plumper on Sephora

To apply lip-plumping products, make sure your lips are clean and exfoliated. Exfoliated lips allow for greater absorption of the lip plumper.

When you are putting the lip plumper on your lips, avoid getting any outside of your lip line as you want only your lips to swell.

If you plan to apply lipstick, make sure that you apply the plumper first for maximum effect. Applying a plumper on top of the lipstick will not do as much to plump the lips.

If you want your lips to look the fullest possible, avoid matte lip plumpers and stick to products that are brightly colored and feature high shine. These will make the lips look more plumped.

Most popular lip plumpers on Sephora FAQ

What makes your lips plump?

A. Various ingredients cause the lips to plump. Some lip-plumping products use spicy extracts or peptides to create a temporary plumping experience. When your lips are exposed to these ingredients, they swell up, giving them a desired full-lip look. Lip plumpers that most closely mimic the use of a lip filler are those that contain hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid brings hydration and moisture to the lips, similar to lip fillers, to provide a full lip look.

Do lip plumpers contain protection against the sun?

A. Most lip plumpers do not contain ingredients that protect your lips from sun exposure. When purchasing a lip plumper consider also purchasing a balm that protects your lips from the harmful effects of the sun’s UV rays while the product is in use.

Most popular lip plumpers on Sephora

The best lip plumper on Sephora is the Buxom Full-On Lip Polish Gloss, due to the fuller effects and hydration it brings to the lips while plumping. It remains a longtime favorite because of its shade range and noticeable effects.

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss

This plumper doubles as a gloss to create a high-shine, fuller lip look. It stimulates the lips while adding hydration back with the use of vitamins. This product comes in multiple shades for various lip looks.

Available at: Sephora

Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss

This popular lip-plumping gloss is mixed with powerful hydrators as well as advanced lip-plumping ingredients for a full and healthy lip look. It features a vegan formula that is free from common toxins and comes in various shades.

Available at: Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss

This lip maximizer and plumping gloss provides instant lip-plumping results. It comes in various colors and shades to provide either a high shine or a shimmer finish and features a clean formula. The product promises a day’s worth of hydration in unison with its plumping effects.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper

This product works similarly to the original Too Faced Lip Injection but provides adding lip plumping power. This product comes in many high shine color shades and can also be purchased clear. It is free of various toxic ingredients and features hydrating oils for the balance of lip moisture.

Available at: Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Too-Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper

This product is Too Faced’s most intense lip plumper. It only comes in clear and users notice maximum plumping results instantly. It creates a tingling sensation while plumping the lips and contains hydrating ingredients.

Available at: Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

This product comes in four high-shine colors and is formulated with shea butter and vitamin E for hydration. It is shimmer-free and works to gently plump the lips for a fuller look.

Available at: Sephora and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.