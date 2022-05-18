Which blackhead removal tool is best?

Even with a thorough and strict skin care regimen, it can be tricky to keep blackheads at bay. Once they appear, getting rid of them requires the right tools or you risk damaging your skin. Blackhead removal tools provide a simple and straightforward solution.

The X-Cheng Blackhead Removal Pore Vacuum Cleaner is a reliable and effective tool for removing blackheads of all sizes. It’s easy to use, has a rechargeable battery, and is effective on whitehead and dead skin removal, too.

What to know before you buy a blackhead removal tool

Types of tools available

There are a wide range of blackhead removal tools available. Some less-expensive options include masks and pore strips. Other options include manual tools, such as metal comedone extractors. The more upmarket (and often more effective) tools include electric blackhead removers that use motorized suction to pull blackheads from the pores.

If you’d like a combination of these items, you can also look for blackhead removal kits, which typically contain a combination of masks, pore strips and manual tools.

Skin type and sensitivity

If your skin is very sensitive, a mask or pore strip may be preferable. Manual tools or electric blackhead removers can irritate and inflame sensitive skin, particularly in an unpracticed hand. You may even find blackhead removal quite painful with these tools.

In these instances, using harsher tools can make the problem worse in the long run, so you might want to opt for a gentle mask instead.

Versatility

Blackheads can be small and almost invisible until you’re right up close to the skin. Or they can be large and stuck deep within the pore. Some people may have both and require a tool that’s equipped to deal with a range of blackhead sizes and severity.

In that case, you should look out for a blackhead removal kit with multiple tools or an electric extractor that allows you to adjust the suction head and power.

Contents and ingredients

Like all skin care products, check the ingredients of a blackhead remover carefully before you use it. Certain ingredients can actually clog your pores and potentially result in more blackheads. Other ingredients, such as alcohol, can dry out your skin and cause irritation.

What to look for in a quality blackhead removal tool

The main differentiating factors when it comes to masks and pore strips are the ingredients and materials used. But high-quality blackhead removal kits and electric extractors can have some features that you should look out for.

Multiple settings

The best electric blackhead removers come with multiple settings so you can adjust the suction level depending on the sensitivity of your skin and the severity of the blackhead.

Similarly, kits with manual tools may include comedone removers that have loops with different thicknesses on the end. That way, you can choose a lighter, less harsh loop for smaller blackheads and a thicker, more durable looped remover for bigger blackheads.

Adjustable head sizes

Many electric tools come with multiple attachments such as a skin roller or even a microdermabrasion needle. Not only does this make for more effective blackhead removal, but it has other benefits such as deep cleaning the skin and removing dead skin cells.

Additional tools

Whether you’re buying an electric blackhead removal tool or a manual comedone remover kit, try to find one that gives you a little extra. Many kits include items such as heat plates, travel cases, tweezers, lancets, a hand mirror and more.

How much you can expect to spend on a blackhead removal tool

Overall, blackhead removers can range from as little as $5 all the way up to $75 or more. Most products under $30 will be masks, pore strips or manual tools. Above the $30 mark, you can find full blackhead removal kits and electric blackhead removers.

Blackhead removal tool FAQ

What is the best type of blackhead removal tool?

A. This depends entirely on your skin type, the sensitivity level of your skin and how large or deeply embedded the blackhead is. Moderate and severe blackheads will usually require manual or electric tools, but these can cause irritation and damage to sensitive skin.

What is the best blackhead removal tool for sensitive skin?

A. Pore strips and masks are typically best for sensitive skin and mild blackhead cases. If you have sensitive skin and these tools are not working on your blackheads, look for an electric tool with the option of a low suction setting.

How hard should you apply manual or electric blackhead tools onto the skin during use?

A. No matter what type of blackhead remover you’re using, it’s always best to apply the minimal amount of pressure needed to remove the blackhead. Start off by pressing down gently and work the pressure up only as needed.

What’s the best blackhead removal tool to buy?

Top blackhead removal tool

X-Cheng Blackhead Removal Pore Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This electric blackhead remover takes care of blackheads while thoroughly cleaning out pores to prevent blackheads from reoccurring.

What you’ll love: With six different suction attachments and three levels of suction power, this tool is suitable for all skin types and is capable of handling even severe blackheads. It’s easy to hold and is powered with a rechargeable battery.

What you should consider: It may irritate highly sensitive skin, and the lack of detailed instructions means it comes with a learning curve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blackhead removal tool for the money

The Good Stuff Professional Pimple Popper Tool Kit

What you need to know: This kit of tools includes everything you need to manually remove blackheads from the skin.

What you’ll love: This kit travels well as it comes with a zip case to store your tool together. It also includes a mirror and tools to reduce bruising from manual extraction such as a lancet and tweezers.

What you should consider: If you’re not accustomed to manual blackhead removers, the tools may cause bruising and damage to the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bioré Charcoal Blackhead Remover Pore Strips

What you need to know: For skin that’s too sensitive for more powerful tools, these pore strips effectively attach to blackheads and lift them from the pore.

What you’ll love: These nose strips are simple to use and work well on mild to moderate blackheads. The charcoal ingredient also helps to cleanse the skin as the blackheads are removed to stop them from coming back.

What you should consider: These strips are only made for the nose and may not be effective on more severe blackheads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

