Freeform is a free app that comes with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1. If your device can run the software, you have access to the app.

Apple’s OS upgrades can help you meet your 2023 goals

The latest version of iOS is filled with bells and whistles that you can use on your iPhone and your iPad. If you have a newer Mac, you can get these upgrades with macOS Ventura. While most of the innovations are tweaks to existing software, there is a brand new app that comes free with these operating systems. It’s called Freeform, and it can help you kick-start and meet your New Year’s resolutions in several ways.

What is Freeform?

At its core, Freeform is a limitless blank page. You can add just about anything you can imagine to this board in any way that you want. You can express yourself by doodling, typing, adding post-it notes, importing photos and videos, inserting audio files and more. If needed, you can change the size of images, move things about, share your board or even collaborate with others. Freeform is as versatile as a thought.

Is Freeform hard to learn?

The best part of Apple’s Freeform app is it’s intuitive. All you need to do is tap, drag, type, doodle or import to build your board. It’s so easy that you’ll be comfortable using it in seconds.

5 ways Freeform can help you kick-start your New Year’s resolutions

Use it as a vision board

Visualizing your goals helps you achieve them. Start building a vision board on your Freeform app so you can see the places you want to go, the activities you want to do and the things you want to experience.

Collect and organize your affirmations

To help shift yourself away from negative thoughts and patterns, it can be helpful to regularly read, recite or listen to affirmations. The Freeform app is a great place to collect important words because you can pair them with doodles, photos, videos and more to increase their impact.

Make a Freeform board that holds your favorite meditative audio tracks

A Freeform board isn’t just for words and pictures, it’s a place where you can collect your favorite audio tracks. Do you enjoy listening to the ocean? Thunderstorms? Inspiring messages? You can put all of that on your Freeform board.

Jot down your ideas

Thoughts aren’t always best expressed in words. With Freeform, you can quickly record any and every idea you have, whether it’s words, pictures, illustrations or even sounds.

Assemble an accountability board

It’s hard to keep all your promises to yourself if you don’t remember what they are. Freeform is a great place to put your goals because you can review them whenever you want, and rearrange them if your priorities shift.

Latest Apple devices that have Freeform

iPhone 14

The latest iPhone has a 6.1-inch display, an advanced camera system and all-day battery life. The A15 Bionic chip has a 5-core GPU for exceptionally fast performance and it comes with iOS 16 installed. Sold by Best Buy

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro is the supercharged version of the iPhone. It features an always-on display, a better camera system and longer battery life. The A16 Bionic chip is currently the best the company has to offer, and the smartphone comes with iOS 16 installed. Sold by Best Buy

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has the largest screen currently available on an iPhone: 6.7-inches. This model also has the always-on display, the A16 Bionic chip and the longest battery life. It comes with iOS 16 installed. Sold by Best Buy

iPad (10th Generation)

If you prefer the iPad experience, this model has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and uses the A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU. It’s compatible with Wi-Fi 6, has all-day battery life and comes with iOS 16 installed. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

iPad Pro

This iPad Pro has an 11-inch display and uses the M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It offers more ways to connect, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and comes with iOS 16 installed. Sold by Best Buy, Amazon and Target

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.