Which full-size bed in a bag is best?

Investing in a “bed in a bag” makes switching bedding styles every season fun and easy. A full-size bed is the size that many teenagers, college students and first-time apartment dwellers have in their bedroom. When purchasing a full-size bed in a bag, make sure the fabric and design are high-quality.

There are many stylish options for a full-size bed in a bag, including Amazon Basics 6-Piece Ultra-Soft Microfiber Bed-In-A-Bag Comforter Bedding Set. It’s made of soft microfiber and comes in a variety of prints.

What to know before you buy a full-size bed in a bag

Style

Since the bedroom is typically where the day begins and ends, it’s critical to select an interior design for the bedroom that provides a sense of tranquility and comfort. A bed in a bag is a simple and cost-effective way to decorate a bedroom. There are various bed in a bag styles, such as seasonal, decor-specific and classic styles. This makes it easy to buy a bed in a bag with the pieces of bedding needed to fit any desired bedroom aesthetic.

Full-size beds

Also known as a double bed, full-size beds are 75 inches long and 54 inches wide. This size mattress is most suitable for a single sleeper. Those who sleep in a full-size bed have plenty of space to stretch out and turn during the night.

Bed in a bag pieces

In an average bedroom, four pieces of bedding are found: a fitted sheet covering the mattress, a flat sheet, a blanket and pillowcases. A bed in a bag includes more bedding than what’s typically found in a bedroom.

A bed in a bag may come with a mattress cover, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, pillowcases, a comforter or quilt, pillow shams and a bed skirt. The more items in a set, the more expensive it is. No matter how many pieces are included in a set, the colors and designs are coordinated. With additional pieces of bedding, the price is higher, but the value is still higher than purchasing the individual pieces separately.

Material

When shopping for a bed in a bag, consider the materials used and how they’re constructed.

Comforters should have stitching with designs instead of just straight lines. When the stitching is done in straight lines, the filling will create baffles and may appear lumpy after washing.

It’s important to note the thread count of the sheets. Bed in a bag sheets often have a thread count of less than 200. Open the package and feel the threads if it isn’t specified. They should feel soft and not scratchy at all. The thread count of the bedding should be between 200 and 400 to ensure softness.

Note if the pockets of the sheets are deep. Regular-size sheets won’t fit a pillow-top mattress because they’re too shallow. However, deep pocket sheets are able to accommodate mattresses up to 15 inches thick.

What to look for in a quality full-size bed in a bag

Comforter set vs. bed in a bag

The difference between comforter sets and bed in a bag sets is that comforter sets don’t contain sheets or other extras such as pillowcases or bed skirts — standard comforter sets only include a comforter and two decorative pillow shams. A bed in a bag is a better value because of the extra pieces.

Number of pieces

Determine whether the basics are enough for bedroom decoration, or if more is required. If only the basics are needed, choose a six- or eight-piece bed in a bag set. In the event that more bedding accessories are required, get a ten- to fourteen-piece set.

How much you can expect to spend on a full-size bed in a bag

In general, a full-size set that includes a limited number of pieces such as a comforter and pillow shams costs less than a set with more pieces. Depending on the number of pieces and the quality of bedding, a full-size bed in a bag should cost somewhere from $40-$75.

Full-size bed in a bag FAQ

Who should buy a bed in a bag?

A. Since the pieces don’t need to be purchased separately, a bed in a bag set is both practical and economical. It’s also helpful because everything is coordinated. It’s a wise choice for anyone just starting out on their own or replacing all the elements of an old bedding set.

What is a pillow sham?

A. Unlike a pillowcase, a pillow sham is a decorative cover that is not intended to be used for sleeping. When it isn’t in use, it’s placed on the bed with the remaining pillows. Shams can also be used to support one’s back when seated in bed.

What are the best full-size beds in a bag to buy?

Top full-size bed in a bag

Amazon Basics 6-Piece Ultra-Soft Microfiber Bed-In-A-Bag Comforter Bedding Set

What you need to know: This reasonably priced bed in a bag includes 6 pieces and is made in an ultra-soft microfiber material.

What you’ll love: This full/queen bed in a bag set is available in a variety of colors and classic designs. Pieces include a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, shams, pillow cases and bed skirt. The 100% polyester and microfiber materials are produced in an OEKO-TEX safety certified factory.

What you should consider: The sheets must be washed according to directions to avoid damage or shrinking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top full-size bed in a bag for money

Sweet Home Collection 7 Piece Bed-in-A-Bag Solid Color Comforter & Sheet Set

What you need to know: For an affordable, solid-colored bedding set, you can’t go wrong with this option from Sweet Home Collection.

What you’ll love: This machine-washable full size bedding set includes a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases. It’s available in a variety of solid colors. The materials are high-quality, produced from 100% double brushed microfiber and goose down alternative with an advanced box stitching design.

What you should consider: Some find the bedding colors pictured do not accurately match the colors received.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Intelligent Design Complete Bed in A Bag

What you need to know: Available in a variety of boho designs, this matching set is stylish and eye-catching.

What you’ll love: This eight-piece microfiber set comes with pillowcases, shams, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, comforter and a decorative pillow.

What you should consider: Given the price, dry cleaning is better than machine-washing to avoid issues such as batting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

