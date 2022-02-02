Which Star Wars shower curtain is best?

With all the new Star Wars shows coming out, it’s no wonder fans are looking for multiple ways to express their fandom outside of the TV/film world. Both kids and adults love the franchise, turning it into a shared family experience. Some fans are content with just a few pieces of memorabilia, while others might want to create Star Wars collections or even themed rooms.

One great option for fans is to buy a Star Wars shower curtain. It is a fun, affordable way to usher the force into your bathroom. Due to the popularity of “The Mandalorian,” the Jochary Baby Yoda Shower Curtain is one of the best choices. It is handmade and comes with design and size options that will suit any bathroom.

What to know before you buy a Star Wars shower curtain

Material

Plastic, vinyl and synthetic options are affordable, and they can be machine washed. However, they are more susceptible to tearing, which means they might need to be replaced more often. On the flip side, these materials tend to be water repellent, lightweight and easy to maintain.

Hooks vs. hookless

Most “Star Wars” shower curtains available online come with hooks. Hooks allow you to easily remove a shower curtain without having to take the rod down. This makes it easier to wash or change out the curtains. However, there is a higher potential for ripping with hooks since the shower curtain gets weighed down when wet or grabbed.

Hookless shower curtains will save you some money since you don’t need to buy extra hooks. There is also less that can break, meaning you will generally spend less time on maintenance. The downside is that you may have to take the rod down every time you want to remove the curtain from the shower.

Branding

If children choose the shower curtain, they will most likely only care about seeing their favorite characters on the front. Adults might be more picky and want something that not only looks authentic but is actually a licensed Star Wars product. Be sure to consider who is frequently using the bathroom and what kind of Star Wars fan they are. For example, if the bathroom is most frequently used by the kids in your family, you might want to opt for a curtain that features some of the more lighthearted Star Wars characters instead of the intimidating ones.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars shower curtain

Color and bathroom decor

It’s easy to overlook how a shower curtain will fit with the design of your bathroom, especially when buying something themed. For those creating a bathroom with a distinct Star Wars theme, the choice might be an easy one. However, Star Wars shower curtains can also work in a traditional bathroom setting.

Consider the color and style of the decor in the bathroom. Decide whether you are going for a more minimalist look or a vibrant, multicolored look. This will help you narrow down your shower curtain search.

Star Wars design

Star Wars fans certainly have their favorites, so it’s important to consider all the films and shows when shopping for your new shower curtain.

The original “Star Wars” trilogy (Episode IV-VI) features characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, R2-D2 and Darth Vader. Older generations of fans will really appreciate shower curtains that feature these characters since they grew up with them.

Length

Most standard shower curtains are 72 inches by 72 inches. Measure your shower or old shower curtain before making a purchase. It is good to have a few extra inches to factor in the height of the rod and hooks that might hang down lower than others.

How much you can expect to spend on a Star Wars shower curtain

Star Wars shower curtains are generally budget-friendly and cost between $10-$30.

Star Wars shower curtain FAQ

Should I leave my shower curtain open or closed when not in use?

A. It is best to leave it closed. When you leave it open, the shower curtain folds inward with a lot of overlap. This causes water, bacteria and mold to get trapped in the shower curtain.

How often should I replace a shower curtain?

A. There isn’t a set rule for when to replace a shower curtain, but if it is discolored and doesn’t look clean after a wash, it is time to get a new one. Shower curtains in lighter colors are also more susceptible to appearing dirty.

What are the best Star Wars shower curtains to buy?

Top Star Wars shower curtain

Jochary Baby Yoda Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This handmade, customizable shower curtain is made of polyester and features Mandelorian favorite Baby Yoda (Grogu).

What you’ll love: There are four size options and eight Baby Yoda designs available. The water-repellent coating on this shower curtain will keep it dry, and it comes with 12 hooks.

What you should consider: This is not an official Star Wars product, and some people reported slow shipping times.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Star Wars shower curtain for the money

Star Wars Robot Shower Curtain: Blue and White Stripe

What you need to know: Star Wars fans from multiple generations will adore this polyester shower curtain that showcases R2-D2 and BB8.

What you’ll love: This curtain is the standard size of 72 inches by 72 inches, so it will fit most showers. The colors are very vibrant, and the curtain utilizes a simple hook design.

What you should consider: The colors really pop, so people wanting something more subtle should look for something else.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Youni Star Wars Stormtrooper Shower Curtain Black Background

What you need to know: This Star Wars shower curtain is made of polyester and features a Stormtrooper helmet in a classic black and white design.

What you’ll love: The minimalist design won’t dominate the bathroom, but the Stormtrooper still stands out. Additionally, this curtain is machine washable.

What you should consider: The design is very minimalist, so some fans may prefer something with more detail.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

