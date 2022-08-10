Hunter rain boots are a stylish option for winter rainy days, dramatic summer storms and everything in between.

Which women’s Hunter rain boots are best?

Hunter is a British heritage brand founded in 1856. They are best known for their Hunter Wellington boots, also known as wellies. This iconic company is known for the quality and durability of its boots as well as its continued innovation in style and boot technology.

If you are looking for a traditional, full-coverage boot that can be adjusted to accommodate tucked-in pants or a wide calf, the Hunter Women’s Original Back Adjustable Boots is a good choice.

What to know before you buy women’s Hunter rain boots

Tall vs. midcalf vs. short

The height of the boot shaft that you choose is largely a matter of preference but does determine how you style your boots and how much weather they can keep out.

Tall boots: These boots are designed to hit just below the knee, but women with a shorter lower leg may find the fit to be uncomfortable. These are also often the most expensive option.

Midcalf: Midcalf Hunter wellies strike a good balance between keeping water out and fitting vertically challenged people better. However, they may not keep your legs and feet dry in the event of deep snow or high water.

Short: Short pull-on boots from the Play line of Hunter boots are perfect for drizzly weather or short walks from the car to the office. They come in funky colors but maintain the trademark style.

Gloss vs. matte

There are two finish options for women’s Hunter rain boots: gloss and matte.

Gloss: The shiny style of this boot is eye-catching, but it can be marred easily by scuffs and wear.

Matte: Imperfections in matte boots are less noticeable, but they do still occur. Some matte wellies show a white powder. This "bloom" is a sign of high-quality natural rubber and can be buffed out.

What to look for in quality women’s Hunter rain boots

Colors

Many Hunter rain boots for women come in a variety of colors from candy-apple red to bubblegum pink. If you want brighter colors, stick with the Play line of wellies. They featured platform soles with fun colors, too.

Adjustable calf

People with wider or slimmer calves often struggle to find tall rain boots that can accommodate them. Some tall Hunter wellies feature an adjustable calf that can be tightened or loosened as needed. This is also helpful if you like to stuff your pants into the tops of your boots to keep them dry.

Natural rubber

Hunter wellies are made from high-quality vulcanized natural rubber. This makes them more durable and waterproof.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s Hunter rain boots

The height of the boot and the style affect the price. Expect to spend $50-$140.

Women’s Hunter rain boots FAQ

What size Hunter rain boots should you get if you are between sizes?

A. This depends on the type of fit you’re looking for and whether or not you’re wearing thick socks. If you expect to wear thinner socks and are between sizes, size down.

Looking to keep feet toasty in chilly weather and plan on adding thick wool socks or an insult? Buy the next size up.

Is there a breaking-in period for Hunter rain boots?

A. Your boots may feel stiff when you first try them on. This is normal. Over time and with regular use, they mold to your feet and become more comfortable.

How do you care for Hunter wellies?

A. A pair of Hunter rain boots can be an investment, so it’s important to take good care of them so they last a lifetime.

Wipe them clean after each use. Hunter sells a rubber boot buffer and cleaning wipes to help, but you can use a damp cloth instead.

Let your boots dry naturally out of direct sunlight.

Keep your wellies away from heat sources.

If your boots have marks or stains, clean them with hot soapy water. Do not use abrasive sponges, as they may scratch.

If the inside of your boots becomes wet, stuff them with newspaper to help them dry faster. This helps prevent odors from developing.

What are the best women’s Hunter rain boots to buy?

Top women’s Hunter rain boots

Hunter Women’s Original Back Adjustable Boots

What you need to know: This is the style that launched the Hunter rain boot empire.

What you’ll love: These are perfect for tall people looking for full coverage to the knee. They feature the hunter brand on the front and an adjustable strap on the back. They are available in 11 colors.

What you should consider: As with most tall boots, shorter people may struggle with the height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s Hunter rain boots for the money

Hunter Women’s Play Short Speckle Rain Boots

What you need to know: The funky speckled platform and contrast trim provide a bright spot on the rainiest days.

What you’ll love: The rounded toe and vulcanized natural rubber construction features a matte finish and a polyester lining. A fixed footbed with cushioned sponged insoles provides all-day comfort. These boots pull on easily with a tab in the back. They are available in two colors.

What you should consider: The platform on these is a bit taller than for other styles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hunter Women’s Original Short Gloss Rain Boots

What you need to know: These cheery, stylish rain boots come in a rainbow of colors to complete any outfit.

What you’ll love: The midcalf height keeps the rain out and works with pants and skirts. They are available in 22 colors that are both gloss and matte. They add height with their two-inch platform, and they are fully waterproof.

What you should consider: Midcalf boots can be tricky to size. Some people report challenges getting a boot that fits both foot and calf comfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

