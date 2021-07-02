Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional/State news
National/World
Investigations
COVID-19 Vaccine
Washington Bureau
Knoxville Traffic
Search for Summer Wells
Your Local Election HQ
Lottery
Sign up for Breaking News Email
Best Reviews
Top Stories
Sheriff: Despite hundreds of tips, no solid lead in search for 5-year-old Summer Wells
Top Stories
How to take Insta-worthy fireworks pics with your iPhone
4th of July grilling ideas and tips
Gas prices on the rise again ahead of holiday
Video
Cop helps Waffle House customer who lost fantasy football bet, eats waffles to help reduce his ‘sentence’
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
Today’s Forecast
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cameras
Starwatch
Smoky Mountains Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Closings
Get WATE apps
Sports
Orange and White Nation
SEC Football
Japan 2020: Olympic news
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Cop helps Waffle House customer who lost fantasy football bet, eats waffles to help reduce his ‘sentence’
Top Stories
Vols McLeod only athlete in world to qualify for Olympics in both long jump, triple jump
Top Stories
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson reportedly fails drug test, putting Olympics bid in jeopardy
Former Alabama CB Brandon Turnage commits to Tennessee
Vols Gilbert & Tidwell Named to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team
Vols wide receiver: ‘It was just time for rules to be changed’
Video
Living East TN
Food
Home and Family
Pets
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
Deals and Steals
BestReviews
Get our newsletter!
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Top Stories
Italian-inspired flavors for Summer
Video
Top Stories
Help us find Dolly the adoptable dog a new home
Video
Helping raise awareness and funding for Parkinson’s research through Pints For Parkinson’s
Video
The McNabb Center’s Christmas in July Toy Drive is kicking off next week
Video
Fourth of July inspired strawberry cheesecake bites
Video
Community
Humana Senior Birthday Celebration photos
Contests
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
WATE Who’s Hiring?
See More Smokies
Wolfstock Music Festival
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Conversations
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
The Business Buzz
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Sandalwood
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Bullett
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Duke
Video
WATCH: Best practices to stay safe and avoid a cyberattack
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Nala
Video
Jobs
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
WATE Mobile Apps
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Search
Search
Search
Hunting
The best camouflage tape for hunting
Trending Stories
Ohio man faces charges after boats collide on Norris Lake
Sheriff: Despite hundreds of tips, no solid lead in search for 5-year-old Summer Wells
Deputies arrest vandalism suspect after equipment damaged at Knoxville church
Former Knox County chief of staff indicted on misconduct charges
Video
Stored food left uncovered, sushi thrown out at Morristown restaurant
Video
Where is it legal to carry a gun in TN without a permit? What TBI says
Video
Local Events