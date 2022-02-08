Which buck call is best?

There are almost as many ways to attempt to attract a buck as there are bucks in the wild. One of the most common and most effective methods, especially when hunting in a blind, is to mimic the calls and sounds of the buck so that it comes to you. There are also as many buck calls available as there are deer in the wild, which can make it difficult to find a good one, but one of the best options is the Nationwide Scents Deer Call for Hunting.

What to know before you buy a buck call

Material

Buck calls are typically made of either wood, metals or a mixture of artificial materials.

Wood: Wood is one of the best materials you can make a buck call from. With proper treatment and maintenance, a wooden buck call can last for generations and can make a huge variety of calls, depending on its construction. It’s also one of the most resistant to freezing, though moisture can be a problem.

Wood is one of the best materials you can make a buck call from. With proper treatment and maintenance, a wooden buck call can last for generations and can make a huge variety of calls, depending on its construction. It’s also one of the most resistant to freezing, though moisture can be a problem. Metal: Metal buck calls are the most durable and longest lasting, even without regular maintenance or proper treatment. Unfortunately they have a severe weakness to cold temperatures, even becoming entirely unusable. Consider both this and the fact that most deer hunting seasons occur in the fall and winter.

Metal buck calls are the most durable and longest lasting, even without regular maintenance or proper treatment. Unfortunately they have a severe weakness to cold temperatures, even becoming entirely unusable. Consider both this and the fact that most deer hunting seasons occur in the fall and winter. Artificial: Artificial calls can be made from a variety of materials, though the most frequently used are rubber, nylon and plastics. These calls rarely last more than a single season and are easily affected by temperature. They’re also the most affordable, making them an excellent option for new hunters or those looking to experiment before investing in a more expensive option.

Durability

Some buck calls aren’t designed to be used longer than one season. These calls are made from cheap materials or aren’t constructed to withstand drops from high blinds or large changes in temperature. Calls that are meant to last still require proper storage during the off season. For example, a wooden buck call stored in a damp environment likely won’t be usable when pulled from storage.

What to look for in a quality buck call

What it calls

Deer calls are available in a huge variety of models and each can make a specific variety of sounds. Some make essentially any sound while others can make only one or two. Most deer calls at least make sounds that call to bucks, with some only calling to does, though many are able to call to both. Some calls attract or repel bucks of specific ages.

Instructions

The best buck calls make a huge variety of sounds that enable you to almost talk with the deer you’re hunting. Many come with educational material to teach you what these calls mean and how to make them, from CDs to free smartphone and tablet apps.

How much you can expect to spend a on buck call

Buck calls can be found for anywhere from $5 to more than $100, though most buck calls typically cost $20-$40.

Buck call FAQ

What are some of the calls I can mimic with a buck call?

A. Three of the most commonly used calls are the doe bleat, buck grunt and snort wheeze calls. The doe bleat mimics the sound a doe makes when she’s in heat and can attract bucks of any age. Young or older bucks can be attracted using the buck grunt or snort wheeze, respectively. The buck grunt mimics the sounds of a young buck looking to prove himself in a fight while the snort wheeze signals to mature bucks looking to dominate. Use caution with the snort wheeze, as it usually frightens young bucks away.

How effective are buck calls?

A. As with any activity, there’s always a chance of failure when hunting, no matter how many tricks you use or how experienced you are. Buck calls are among the more effective tricks to increase your chances of success, but you’re still as likely to see nothing as you are to see multiple bucks.

What’s the best buck call to buy?

Top buck call

Nationwide Scents Deer Call for Hunting

What you need to know: This deer call is made to entice white-tail bucks or does and comes from one of the better-known deer call brands.

What you’ll love: The call’s volume can be switched between low and high. It includes a lanyard to hang it around your neck for easy access.

What you should consider: If the call is not stored properly, the reed can become damaged and will require replacement. Some consumers reported receiving damaged calls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top buck call for the money

Primos Hunting Power Buck and Doe Deer Call

What you need to know: This low-cost buck call is a great choice for the occasional hunter and can attract does as well.

What you’ll love: Inhaling and exhaling broadcasts separate sounds, each meant to attract a buck or doe, so there’s no need to adjust the call. Included is a lanyard for easy access and a small compass. LIghtweight construction doesn’t bog you down during tracking.

What you should consider: The bright orange tip may stand out for hunters not using a blind. The call might be damaged if kept in the same bag as harder materials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Illusion Systems Extinguisher Deer Call

What you need to know: This buck call is perfect for the serious hunter who wants to communicate with the deer, not simply call to them.

What you’ll love: Included in the package is access to an app that gives lessons on the many methods you can use to mimic deer calls of every kind. An exterior slide lets you quickly switch between calling bucks and does.

What you should consider: The effectiveness of this call is limited in cold temperatures. The camouflaged model costs more than the black one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.