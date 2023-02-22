KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden Theatre will present “Badger” at the Bearden High School Auditorium on Friday before this talented cast performs the state award-winning, one-act production for the regional title.

Bearden Theatre is still riding its first-place high after receiving top honors at the Tennessee Theatre Association’s Secondary School One Act Festival in October 2022.

“For them to say, ‘oh we think that you were the best out of all of these other high schools and out of all of these other kids who came and gave their all,’ it was amazing. If there’s a video I screamed so loudly,” Sarenity Wright, an actor in “Badger,” said.

In March, the students will head to Lexington, Ky. to perform at the Southeastern Theatre Conference Secondary School One Act Festival. Bearden Theatre will compete against more than a dozen high school productions who won top honors at their state competitions.

During the multiday theatre festival, students will have one chance to impress the judges.

“With a piece like this that’s more lowkey when it comes to the set design and the costume design it’s all focused on the acting and all the audience is going to pay attention to is the acting of these characters,” Laine Stevens, the Student Director of “Badger” said.

“Badger” follows the story of a group of young women who start working in a munitions factory in 1944. The story takes a look into the lives and friendships of the women during the darkest days of World War II.

“I feel like because it connects, and everybody has their own storyline it makes it easy for a lot of people at home to relate to. It’s heartfelt, you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll smile, you’ll get angry and be like why she do that,” Wright said.

The cast hopes the community will come see the best one act play in Tennessee and cheer them on before they travel to compete.

“This play, this experience it’s not going to be something that you’re going to expect. You’re going to leave and you’re going to take something with you as you watch it,” Wright said.

“Badger” will be shown on Friday, February 24 at 7p.m. in the school’s auditorium. All proceeds will go to offset student expenses for the trip to Kentucky. Tickets are $10 and available at beardentheatre.com