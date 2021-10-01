KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway into a possible ethics violation by an assistant principal at Campbell County High School.

Campbell County Schools Superintendent Jennifer Fields confirmed Jason James has been suspended pending the result of the investigation by the Board of Education and the Sheriff’s Office.

The possible violation of the school system’s code of ethics policy occurred while James was an assistant principal at Jellico Elementary School prior to 2021-22 school year.

