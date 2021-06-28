The best PS5 external hard drives

No one wants their gameplay to end because their PS5 has run out of storage. Adding an external hard drive allows you to maximize the capacity of your PS5 and enjoy virtually endless gameplay.

Which PS5 external hard drive is best?

If you’ve ever owned a game console, you’ll know how quickly downloaded games, and additional installations, use up the memory. Even consoles with a higher storage capacity can run out within a few months. Thankfully, it’s easy to boost your PS5’s storage by adding an external hard drive to one of the USB ports.

Like the PS4, you can store your downloaded games and data onto an external drive and play them as though they were installed on your internal drive. Not all external hard drives are made equal – and not all will work with the PS5. These add-ons are an investment, but are worthwhile if you’re someone who wants extra speed and storage to maximize your PS5.

What to know before you buy a PS5 external hard drive

There are different sizes and capacities available for PS5 external hard drives to choose from. You want to make sure that you choose one that works for your gameplay needs to make your purchase worthwhile.

Storage

The number one consideration should be the storage capacity of your PS5 external hard drive. It’s the factor that will determine which one you buy. The price difference between different storage capacities – such as 1TB vs. 2TB – is usually minor. You don’t want to be paying for storage that you never expect to use. You’re adding to your internal storage, as opposed to replacing it. Most games take up between 35-40GB, meaning you can hold 25 games on a 1TB external hard drive. If you think you’ll be playing more games than that, then it’s worth upgrading to a 2TB or even 4TB option.

Compatibility

Not every external hard drive will work with your PS5. The PS5 utilizes the same USB 3.0 ports as its earlier PS4 predecessor. Your external hard drive will connect to your console via the USB, meaning you can only have one drive attached at a time. You can always swap these over if you end up needing multiple hard drives.

It’s best to choose an external hard drive that is already compatible to be used with a PS5 or that you can format to work with your console.

Features to look for in a PS5 external hard drive

Design

You’ll find PS5 external hard drives in different sizes and styles. If you’re looking to maximize your space, you can find options stored upright or on a stand. Most external hard drives are either sleek or blockier in design. It’s worth considering if you would find an LED light distracting, as some of these are used to signal that the hard drive is operational.

Connectivity

The cord will differ between every hard drive. If you want to set your external hard drive next to your PS5, you can choose one with a shorter cord. If you don’t have space, you’ll need to find a longer USB cord.

Speed

External hard drives use the same spinning disk as internal drives to access data. Most of these hard drives operate from 5,400-7,200 RPM.

How much does a PS5 external hard drive cost?

A PS5 external hard drive is an investment that can range anywhere from $55-$200, depending on the storage and design. You can expect to pay under $80 for a 1-2TB hard drive, while $100 can get you a 4TB hard drive. If you’re looking to maximize your capacity to 8TB, you can expect to pay anywhere from $100-$200.

Best PS5 external hard drive FAQ

How do you set up an external hard drive?

A. Turn on your PS5 and connect the hard drive to the USB 3.0 port. You should receive a notification saying that the external hard drive is available to use or that it needs to be formatted. You can follow the on-screen instructions to format your PS5 external hard drive.

Do I need to do anything extra to play my games on my external hard drive?

A. You can play the games stored on your PS5 external hard drive the same way you play your other games. You should be able to select them from the PS5 menu for seamless gameplay.

What is the best PS5 external hard drive to buy?

Top PS5 external hard drive

WD 2TB Gaming Drive External Hard Drive

What you need to know: This PS5 external hard drive will store dozens of games and has a durable design for long-term use.

What you’ll love: It is available in both 2TB and 4TB sizes, with slim and lightweight designs that are shock-resistant.

What you should consider: You can expect to pay between $80-$120 for either of these size options, but they’re ideal for most casual gamers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top PS5 external hard drive for the money

Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive

What you need to know: This PS5 external hard drive is small and portable without compromising on storage space.

What you’ll love: The 4TB hard drive is ideal for those who want to take their PS5 on the go. There is no installation or formatting required to use this external hard drive.

What you should consider: It can be noisy while loading data and games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WD Black 2TB Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive

What you need to know: We love the industrial-inspired look, but the storage capacity and lightning speed are the two main selling points of this PS5 external hard drive.

What you’ll love: It’s available in 2, 4, and 5TB options, offering speeds of up to 140MB per second. It’s optimized for video game data and has an ultra-durable metal shell.

What you should consider: This PS5 external hard drive is only available in black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Heiling writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.