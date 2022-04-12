How to get a flagship smartphone and one of the top smart displays in a bundle

Once upon a time, OnePlus was an entry-level and midrange smartphone company trying to get a foothold in a crowded industry. With its latest release, the OnePlus 10 Pro, it’s clear that this former upstart company deserves its place among high-end mobile device manufacturers.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro is an excellent phone in its own right, Amazon is offering to sweeten the deal by including its popular and convenient Alexa-enabled Echo Show 8 smart display. It’s an especially noteworthy deal because the OnePlus 10 Pro is already one of the best-value flagship smartphones today. Adding a free smart display that normally costs $100 or more makes it that much more worthwhile.

To take advantage of the bundle, just head over to Amazon and add both the OnePlus 10 Pro pre-order and Amazon Echo Show 8 to your cart. Upon purchase, Amazon will apply the discount.

The OnePlus 10 Pro officially launches on April 14th.

Why is the OnePlus 10 Pro such a good phone?

The latest OnePlus is designed to go toe-to-toe with heavy-hitting flagships, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Early benchmarks actually prove that the OnePlus is no slouch up against the industry leaders’ best. It performs at a similar level to both when under a heavy load while multitasking, and even exceeds them in some graphics-intensive testing.

It currently comes in a single configuration, with 128 gigabytes of storage and 8GB of RAM. There’s no microSD card slot, unfortunately, but that’s becoming par for the course with the most high-end smartphones.

What is unusual is the inclusion of a 65-watt fast charger in the OnePlus 10 Pro’s box, so you can go from zero to 100% battery without an aftermarket charger. In addition to the premium charger, the 5,000-mAh battery inside should last most users an entire day without issue.

It ships with Android 12, which finally provides a stable experience after a relatively buggy launch. OnePlus has already committed to three new Android OS updates in addition to 4 years of security patches.

As you might expect from such a costly phone, the 10 Pro doesn’t skimp when it comes to the camera array. OnePlus offers a number of impressive photography features, including a high-efficiency HDR image format and a proprietary RAW mode for precise control. There’s a decent list of other camera features, such as professionally tuned color filters and a long exposure mode. Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or novice Instagram artist, you’ll be highly satisfied with the OnePlus 10 Pro’s photos.

What makes the Amazon Echo Show 8 great

The big selling point of Amazon’s 8-inch smart display is its advanced Alexa integration. If you want to control your smart home by activating the stereo system, changing the lighting, locking and unlocking doors or adjusting the thermostat, the Echo Show 8 can help you do so without lifting a finger.

While the screen isn’t exactly huge, it’s big enough to be seen from partway across the room if, for example, you’re working in the kitchen and need to keep an eye on a recipe. Its speakers also sound surprisingly good considering their small size. The whole package doesn’t take up much space and has a modest design, so it won’t stand out for being too gaudy or high-tech in an otherwise normal living room.

An unusual but worthwhile pair

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the perfect option for lovers of flagship smartphones who want something other than a Samsung or iPhone. It is not as expensive as its competitors and offers similar or better performance on most tasks.

On the other hand, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is a versatile smart display that can make your life considerably easier through voice control and smart home integration. Together, they’ll make calls, provide entertainment, help with cooking and simplify home management on a daily basis.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.