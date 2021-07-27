Eero vs. Google Wifi

Before all of the big companies started selling their own versions of a mesh router system, Eero was one of the first.

Which mesh Wi-Fi is better?

Since their introduction in the mid-2010s, mesh router systems have become one of the most popular ways to get Wi-Fi in your home. Instead of receiving a wireless connection via a single primary router, mesh router systems use multiple router nodes placed strategically throughout your home to provide comprehensive, reliable Wi-Fi coverage.

Recently, more companies have introduced their own versions of mesh router systems. Google unveiled their Google Wi-Fi mesh system in late 2016, while Amazon acquired Wi-Fi router startup Eero in 2019. Both companies’ mesh systems have been well-reviewed and provide enough coverage for most homes. So which should you buy?

Eero Wi-Fi

Releasing their mesh router in 2016, Eero was one of the very first companies to introduce the mesh Wi-Fi system to consumers. Boasting a minimalist design with soft corners and an elegant, glossy finish, Eero nodes blend seamlessly with existing decor while delivering excellent coverage.

Easily set up in minutes using the Eero app, an Eero 3-pack can provide up to 5,000 square feet of coverage. Consumers can use the same Eero app for troubleshooting after setup is complete. Eero also uses its patented TrueMesh technology to adapt to the unique layout of your home, routing traffic to avoid congestion and buffering.

Another option is to purchase the newest generation of Eero mesh routers, the Eero Pro 6, which utilizes Wi-Fi 6 and tri-band Wi-Fi technology to deliver up to 6,000 square feet of powerful coverage.

Pros of Eero Wi-Fi

: A 3-pack of Eero’s standard mesh routers is very affordable and provides up to 5,000 square feet of wireless coverage. Since it is an Amazon product, you can also expect to find generous discounts on occasion. Easy set-up : Following the intuitive step-by-step instructions provided by the Eero app, most users can set up their entire router system in less than 10 minutes.

: Following the intuitive step-by-step instructions provided by the Eero app, most users can set up their entire router system in less than 10 minutes. Stability : If there’s a disruption, Eero uses its patented TrueMesh technology to switch the connection from one node to another without noticeable service interruption.

: If there’s a disruption, Eero uses its patented TrueMesh technology to switch the connection from one node to another without noticeable service interruption. Performance: Eero Pro 6 uses the Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard, providing speeds that even the newest generation of Google WiFi— called Nest Wi-Fi—can’t match.

Cons of Eero Wi-Fi

Unlike Google Wi-Fi, you’ll need to pay extra if you want to view your daily or monthly bandwidth usage. You must also pay a subscription fee for increased security and content filtering, features that the competition offers at no additional charge. Compatibility: While Eero Pro 6 is compatible with Alexa voice control, you can only use this feature by purchasing a separate Alexa device. Nest Wi-Fi has a built-in smart speaker and Google Assistant.

Google Wifi

With nodes (or points) that resemble small white hockey pucks, Google Wifi quickly became the bestselling mesh router system in the U.S. after hitting shelves in the fall of 2016. Often used as a starting point for people who want to move away from traditional router systems, the Google Wifi router is a great choice for simplicity and reliable performance.

Alongside features like ad-blocking and usage reports, the Google Wifi app lets you prioritize usage and even pause the connection on certain devices. A Google Wifi 3-pack gives you 4,500 square feet of powerful wireless coverage. Google Wifi is also scalable and compatible with other Google Home appliances.

Pros of Google Wifi

Features: The highly intuitive Google Wi-Fi app is perfect for wielding complete control over your wireless connection. Features like SafeSearch parental filtering are free, and you can add users’ Google accounts to make them admins of your wireless network at any time.

The highly intuitive Google Wi-Fi app is perfect for wielding complete control over your wireless connection. Features like SafeSearch parental filtering are free, and you can add users’ Google accounts to make them admins of your wireless network at any time. Compatibility: Google Wi-Fi points can be mixed and matched with Nest Wi-Fi points to create a more powerful and cost-effective mesh network.

Google Wi-Fi points can be mixed and matched with Nest Wi-Fi points to create a more powerful and cost-effective mesh network. Style: Boasting their now iconic, puck-like appearance, Google Wi-Fi points fit discreetly in most homes, while the LED strip at the center of the router indicates the real-time status of your wireless connection.

Cons of Google Wifi

While Google Wifi and (non-Pro) Eero boast similar speeds, Eero comes out slightly ahead when the two are pitted against each other. When up against Eero Pro 6, Google Wifi doesn’t stand a chance. Outdated: Google Wifi is slowly being replaced by the more recently released Nest Wi-Fi. Since the two router systems use different apps, it’s entirely possible that the Google Wifi app will stop receiving updates once Nest becomes more popular, making many of its features obsolete.

Should you get Eero or Google Wifi?

Google Wifi is a solid mesh router system and is worth considering, particularly if you already use Google Home devices. Ultimately, however, Eero Wi-Fi is the best choice if you’re looking to upgrade to a mesh router system. Internally, Eero and Google Wi-Fi have almost identical hardware, but the stability and intuitive setup provided by Eero make it a slightly better choice. Eero’s patented TrueMesh technology also puts it ahead of Google.

