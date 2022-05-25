Which touchscreen laptop is best?

Touchscreen displays are standard for smartphones and tablets, but many computer manufacturers have started incorporating them into their laptop designs. Touchscreen displays add a degree of accessibility that lets you use your laptop like you would a tablet.

Touchscreens are nifty, but you should still look for other specs and features when shopping around for a laptop. For example, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is excellent if you want something high quality from a trusted brand. It boasts a responsive touchscreen display, an ultra-fast processor and an advanced graphics card.

What to know before you buy a touchscreen laptop

Do you need a touchscreen display?

A touchscreen laptop can be great for gaming, reading or work such as graphic design. Many manufacturers offer both touchscreen and non-touchscreen models of laptops with the same specs, but the touch-screen version usually costs more. It’s often viewed as an additional feature, but if you don’t plan on using it as you would a tablet from time to time, you may find that it’s not worth the extra money.

Clamshell vs. convertible vs. two-part laptops

Touchscreen laptops come in three different designs: clamshell, convertible and two-part.

Clamshell laptops are like traditional laptops but with a touch screen. They’re available in a wide range of display sizes, but they’re not as portable or versatile as convertible or two-part laptops.

laptops are like traditional laptops but with a touch screen. They’re available in a wide range of display sizes, but they’re not as portable or versatile as convertible or two-part laptops. Convertible laptops have hinges that essentially let you fold them in half so you can use them as a tablet. They’re excellent for work requiring a stylus pen, reading or watching movies.

laptops have hinges that essentially let you fold them in half so you can use them as a tablet. They’re excellent for work requiring a stylus pen, reading or watching movies. Two-part laptops are the most versatile as you can detach the display from the keyboard. They’re typically not the most powerful devices, but their portability makes them an attractive option for students and ideal for traveling.

Operating system

A Chromebook is your best bet if you want something lightweight and convenient for traveling. Chromebooks run Chrome OS, an online-based operating system with a streamlined look that’s easy to use. It’s sufficient for basic school and office tasks, but you can use a Windows laptop if you want more flexibility and customization.

What to look for in a quality touchscreen laptop

Random-access memory

The more RAM a computer has, the more applications and software you can run simultaneously without experiencing a decrease in performance. Most laptops come with 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and some can have their RAM capabilities upgraded manually.

Central processing unit

Smaller two-in-one laptops or Chromebooks are designed primarily for convenience rather than high-powered performance, so they usually have slower processors. Fast processors are necessary for running high-powered software such as gaming and graphic design but are generally only found in larger, more expensive laptops.

Screen resolution

Laptops with larger displays usually offer full high-definition resolutions, but some have standard high-definition displays if you want something cheaper. A standard HD screen displays 720-pixel lines and looks great, but a full HD screen provides a sharper image since it displays 1,080-pixel lines.

How much you can expect to spend on a touch-screen laptop

You can get a Chromebook or laptop with an 11- to 13-inch touchscreen display for $200-$500. Laptops with larger displays and more RAM or faster processors can cost $500-$1,000.

Touchscreen laptop FAQ

How do I safely remove fingerprints from a touchscreen display?

A. You can use a microfiber cloth to wipe down any touchscreen display and remove fingerprints and dust particles.

What can I do if my touchscreen isn’t responsive?

A. Running several apps at once can hinder your laptop’s performance and affect the responsiveness of its touchscreen. Close any apps you’re not using or reboot your computer. If that doesn’t solve the issue, the touchscreen may be damaged, in which case you’ll need to consult with a computer technician or contact the manufacturer if it’s still under warranty.

What’s the best touchscreen laptop to buy?

Top touchscreen laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop

What you need to know: This laptop is made by one of the most trusted computer manufacturers and is packed with plenty of great features.

What you’ll love: It has a sleek design, a fast Intel i5 Core processor and a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen with an anti-glare LED backlight. It’s excellent for multitasking as it has 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD flash memory, and a high-end Intel UHD graphics card.

What you should consider: It’s not ideal for dark environments, since it doesn’t have a backlit keyboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top touchscreen laptop for the money

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

What you need to know: This laptop is perfect for those wanting the versatility of a tablet and the functionality of a computer.

What you’ll love: This lightweight laptop has a crisp 11.3-inch HD display and comes pre-installed with the necessary Google apps to get you through your work or school day. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and an additional 100GB of Google Drive online storage.

What you should consider: Some customers found the headphone volume too low and the camera quality poor for video calls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lenovo Chromebook 13-Inch Flex Laptop

What you need to know: This Chromebook laptop has a compact design and offers elite performance, making it ideal for those looking to boost their productivity.

What you’ll love: It offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a full charge and has a crisp full HD 13.3-inch display with an Intel i3 processor. It has a slim design, an impressive 360-degree convertible feature and the keyboard is highly responsive with minimal clicking noise

What you should consider: It has only 4GB of RAM, and although the keyboard is responsive, some customers with larger hands found it small and uncomfortable to type.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.