Apple computers have been a mainstay in businesses and schools at all levels for years. It’s only right that they’re also popular, effective choices for a student’s personal computer.

MacBooks can be expensive, though, and it only gets worse if it offers more power and ability than a student needs. At the same time, high-end MacBooks can be excellent investments for a college student’s post-grad professional life, especially if they’re in a creative field.

Don’t fret, there’s a great MacBook for every section of the spectrum.

In this article: MacBook Pro 2022, MacBook Air 2022 and MacBook Air 2020.

Current MacBooks

Apple currently makes five MacBooks.

MacBook Pro 2022: This is Apple’s newest MacBook Pro, and it’s an update to the previous entry-level MacBook Pro. It’s got a great mix of power, ability and cost, making it perfect for all but the highest-level students.

Cost

The MacBook Pro 2022 costs $1,250 to $2,500. The MacBook Pro 16-inch costs $2,500 to $6,100. The MacBook Pro 14-inch costs $2,000 to $5,900. The MacBook Air 2022 costs $1,200 to $2,500. The MacBook Air 2020 costs $1,000 to $2,000.

Buying refurbished

School is expensive, especially college. If you have a razor-thin budget and are only considering a new computer because your 10-year-old one just bit the dust for good, chances are you can’t afford a new MacBook.

If this is true for you, consider buying refurbished. You can save several hundred dollars on an identical computer with the only difference being someone else used it first. If you go this route, only buy from reputable stores, such as Amazon. Amazon and other storefronts like it have rigorous refurbished electronics policies that ensure the computer is in good condition. If for some reason there is an issue, they also typically have good return policies.

Best MacBooks for students

Apple MacBook Pro 2022

What you need to know: Apple’s most recent MacBook Pro is the perfect entry point and an all-around great computer for students.

What you’ll love: It has a 13.3-inch Retina display with Apple’s M2 processor and a battery that can last up to 20 hours in optimal conditions. It has two USB ports and comes in midnight, starlight, space gray and silver.

What you should consider: The front-facing camera is only 720p, which is technically high-definition, but it’s something to consider if you regularly have video calls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 2022

What you need to know: The MacBook Air has long been a top computer choice for college students in almost any field of study.

What you’ll love: It has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with Apple’s M2 processor and a battery that can last up to 18 hours in optimal conditions. It has two USB ports and comes in midnight, starlight, space gray and silver.

What you should consider: If you’re always on the go and regularly have multiple applications open, you may need to keep your power cord on hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 2020

What you need to know: Students looking for a solid computer that they only need for surfing the web and writing a few papers would do well to grab this old-but-gold MacBook.

What you’ll love: It has a 13.3-inch Retina display with Apple’s M1 processor and a battery that can last up to 18 hours in optimal conditions. It has two USB ports and comes in gold, space gray and silver.

What you should consider: While Apple does support MacBooks for several years after their initial release, this one won’t be supported too much longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 16-Inch

What you need to know: This is Apple’s best and most expensive MacBook, making it tops only for students about to enter graduate courses or high-end jobs.

What you’ll love: It has a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with Apple’s M1 Pro or M1 Max processor and a battery that can last up to 21 hours in optimal conditions. It has three USB-C ports, an HDMI port and an SDXC card slot.

What you should consider: This MacBook is mainly used by creative professionals rather than the average office worker. Don’t get it if you don’t need it.

Where to buy: Sold by Walmart

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 14-Inch

What you need to know: If those same graduate and pre-workforce students want to save some money vs. the 16-inch model, they should choose this model.

What you’ll love: It has a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with Apple’s M1 Pro or M1 Max processor and a battery that can last up to 17 hours in optimal conditions. It has three USB-C ports, an HDMI port and an SDXC card slot.

What you should consider: Like the 16-inch model, this MacBook is too costly to get unless you know you’ll put it through its paces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

