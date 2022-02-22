Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
48°
LIVE NOW
Watch Good Morning Tennessee
Knoxville
48°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Knoxville Traffic
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Regional/State news
Smoky Mountain news
National/World
Black History Month
Investigations
Food For Thought
Latest COVID-19 news
Tennessee Treasures
Dolly Parton
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Washington Bureau
Positively Tennessee
Remembering Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Download WATE news app
Newsletters
Send photo. video or news tips
Top Stories
What to know as explosions boom over Ukraine
Russia attacks Ukraine; Putin warns West of ‘consequences’
Shares plunge, oil soars around the world after Russian …
Voices from Ukraine: ‘I need to now go and survive …
Video
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
6 Storm Team forecast
Closings
Winter Weather Forecast
Starwatch
Take the county map quiz
Weather Cameras
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Closings
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Living East TN
Home and Family
Watch & Win with LETN!
Deals and Steals
Food with LETN
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Pets
Buy Local in East Tennessee
LETN delivered to your inbox
Home Design Center
Meet the LETN Team
BestReviews
Top Stories
Dancing with the Stars: Live struts into Knoxville
Video
Top Stories
What’s next for Alcoa legend, Gary Rankin?
Video
Celebrate Black History Month with Afromermaid
Video
Survive debt with expert Lauren Greutman
Video
Dino & Dragon Stroll coming to Knoxville
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
SEC Football
Orange and White Nation
China Winter Olympics 2022
Top Stories
Rodgers mum on future after post thanking ex-fiancée, …
Top Stories
Video: Man takes joyride on San Diego Padres field
Video
Top Stories
Kennedy Chandler shines in Vols win over Mizzou
Gallery
Former Vol WR Malone agrees to terms with Titans
‘Voice Of The Lady Vols’ retiring at end of season
US women soccer players settle suit for $24M
Community
Contests
Million Dollar Community Investment
Knoxville Man Show
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
Humana Senior Birthday Celebration photos
See More Smokies
Community Conversations
PR Newswire Press Releases
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
Meet The Team
Get Newsletters
WATE Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Our History
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Gloves
Best black fingerless gloves
Top Gloves Headlines
Most read on WATE.com
Russia attacks Ukraine: Defiant Putin warns US, NATO
What’s new at Dollywood for 2022?
List: Sevier County roads that are closed or flooded
Woman critically injured in Knoxville I-40 crash
Convicted Tennessee pharmacists lose licenses in …
Soaky Mountain shooting suspect faces $500K bond
UT student waits months for apartment repairs
Powell’s ‘Can Opener’ snags Chick-Fil-A truck
Video: Driver accused of dragging mother of 2 with …
Russia attacks Ukraine; Putin warns West of ‘consequences’
Trending Stories
Russia attacks Ukraine: Defiant Putin warns US, NATO
What’s new at Dollywood for 2022?
List: Sevier County roads that are closed or flooded
Woman critically injured in Knoxville I-40 crash
Convicted Tennessee pharmacists lose licenses in …
Soaky Mountain shooting suspect faces $500K bond
UT student waits months for apartment repairs
Powell’s ‘Can Opener’ snags Chick-Fil-A truck
Knoxville Events