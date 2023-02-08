One minute it’s Christmas, then the new year rolls around and, before you know it, Valentine’s Day has arrived. If it’s snuck up on you this year, you might be looking for a last-minute Valentine’s gift.

Last-minute doesn’t have to mean thoughtless, and you don’t have to resort to grocery store flowers. You can find plenty of great gifts with fast shipping to make your significant other happy this Valentine’s Day, whatever their interests.

In this article: Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, Tea Forte Tea Chest with 40 Handcrafted Pyramid Tea Infusers and Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker.

Where to find last-minute Valentine’s gifts

If you’ve left it late this year, it’s important to know where to find last-minute gifts. Amazon is a great place to look if you’re a Prime member or would consider signing up. Many items have free two-day shipping, so you’ll receive them quickly.

However, if you’re really cutting it fine, consider ordering from retailers that offer in-store pickup. Kohl’s has several Valentine-worthy gifts.

What to consider when choosing a Valentine’s Day gift

It’s not just getting your hands on a gift before Valentine’s Day you need to worry about, it’s choosing the right one. Just because it’s Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t mean the gift has to be heart-shaped or flowery. In fact, these types of gifts are more likely to be promptly discarded.

Think about the following to help pick the perfect present for your loved one:

Interests: Start by thinking about your partner’s interests when picking a gift. It might seem obvious, but it’s too often overlooked, especially when stressing about buying gifts at the last minute. If they love games, for instance, a new board game would be a better gift than a bunch of roses.

Start by thinking about your partner’s interests when picking a gift. It might seem obvious, but it’s too often overlooked, especially when stressing about buying gifts at the last minute. If they love games, for instance, a new board game would be a better gift than a bunch of roses. Style: When buying clothing, jewelry or homewares, think carefully about the recipient’s sense of style. Someone who loves industrial interior design will balk at a “Live, laugh, love” sign, while someone with a preppy sense of style won’t want a pair of Doc Martens.

When buying clothing, jewelry or homewares, think carefully about the recipient’s sense of style. Someone who loves industrial interior design will balk at a “Live, laugh, love” sign, while someone with a preppy sense of style won’t want a pair of Doc Martens. Consumables: When buying for that person who has everything, consumables are a safe bet. This doesn’t just mean food and drink, but anything that gets used up and needs replacing, such as skin care products, bath salts and even guitar picks.

When buying for that person who has everything, consumables are a safe bet. This doesn’t just mean food and drink, but anything that gets used up and needs replacing, such as skin care products, bath salts and even guitar picks. Price range: Consider your budget, whether you have $10 to spend or over $100. You don’t have to spend a fortune to show your loved one you care. Any gift bought with thought and attention is bound to go down well, whatever your budget.

Best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts

Winter Greenhouse Begonia Maculata Polka Dot Begonia

Plant-lovers will be excited to receive this gorgeous polka dot begonia with its distinctive leaf markings and shape. Just pair it with a nice outer pot to hide the nursery pot it comes in, and it makes a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift.

Sold by Amazon

SG Essentials Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

Not only does this diffuser release essential oils to lightly scent and humidify the air, it has a striking contemporary style, so it’s a great choice for anyone who’s into design. It can run for up to 10 hours on low mist level before it needs to be refilled.

Sold by Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is perfect for taking cute snaps of you and your partner together and is a great gift for a keen photographer who might want to have fun with instant photos. It prints 2- by 3-inch photos on sticker paper.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Tea Forte Tea Chest with 40 Handcrafted Pyramid Tea Infusers

Perfect for tea lovers, this set contains 40 tea bag infusers with 20 varieties of tea to sample, in various flavors. They come in a wooden box that’s great for storage and makes the gift look even more special.

Sold by Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

This Bluetooth speaker will make it easier for your Valentine to listen to their favorite music anywhere in the home or out and about. It has the sound quality you’d expect from Bose in a compact package, with an impressive 12-hour battery life.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

If you’re buying for someone who doesn’t function before their first coffee of the day, they might appreciate this pod coffee maker that produces a brew in just a couple of minutes. It’s extremely simple to use, takes up minimal counter space and can make cups of coffee between 6 and 12 ounces.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack

With its iconic design, this backpack has become a fashion statement in recent years, so if your loved one has been coveting one, now might be the time to buy one. There’s something for everyone, with more than 30 colors and color combinations including fog, peach pink and warm yellow with rainbow straps.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

For the casual gamer in your life, a Nintendo Switch is a perfect choice, with a wide range of games available, but many geared to multiplayer fun. This model has a larger, upgraded OLED screen in handheld mode, but can also be connected to a TV.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods

A great choice for music lovers, these wireless earbuds produce crisp, clear sound and easily pair with any Bluetooth-compatible devices. The built-in microphones are ideal for taking and making calls.

Sold by Amazon

Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker

If your partner loves to cook or has a sweet tooth, this mini waffle maker is a great choice. It makes adorable heart-shaped waffles, which is a cute nod to Valentine’s Day.

Sold by Amazon

Zonli Cooling Knitted Weighted Blanket

Not only does this chunky knitted blanket look great, but it’s weighted to offer calming and relaxing properties. The large-gauge knit makes it cooler than some blankets, ideal for people who tend to sleep hot. It comes in gray or orange.

Sold by Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Does your partner often complain about not getting to drink all of their coffee or tea before it goes cold? This temperature-control mug keeps hot beverages at their optimal temperature for up to 80 minutes and pairs with an app to easily set temperature preferences.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.