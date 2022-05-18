What are the best Pixel Watch alternatives?

While many agree with the sentiment that “patience is a virtue,” waiting for the arrival of Google’s smartwatch is enough to test anyone’s patience. Recently, the company confirmed the launch of the Pixel Watch after years of anticipation. However, that’s about all we know. There is scarce information about features, price or specs and no official release date.

Fortunately, wearable technology continues to evolve, and there are a ton of smartwatches worth considering. So, if your patience is wavering, here are 12 Pixel Watch alternatives.

What to know about the Pixel Watch

Release date: At the Google I/O 2022 conference, the company confirmed that the Pixel Watch is coming sometime this fall. However, that could be anywhere from August to November 2022.

At the Google I/O 2022 conference, the company confirmed that the Pixel Watch is coming sometime this fall. However, that could be anywhere from August to November 2022. Design: The Pixel Watch will have a domed, circular design with a recycled stainless steel casing and quick-release bands.

The Pixel Watch will have a domed, circular design with a recycled stainless steel casing and quick-release bands. Fitness features: For those who are familiar with Fitbit fitness tracking, the Pixel Watch will use the same fitness system.

For those who are familiar with Fitbit fitness tracking, the Pixel Watch will use the same fitness system. Wear OS: The Pixel Watch will run an updated Wear OS, and it won’t be compatible with iPhones.

How to choose a smartwatch

Phone compatibility

One of the most attractive features of a smartwatch is its ability to integrate with your smartphone. So, confirming a smartwatch will work with your phone is the first and most crucial step. For example, iPhone users will get the most functionality from an Apple Watch, while those with an Android will want to look for a smartwatch that runs Android Wear, such as Samsung smartwatches. If you are considering a smartwatch that is compatible with both an iPhone and Android, be sure it supports the apps and features you need.

Fitness tracking

Do you want a smartphone primarily for its fitness capabilities or to take phone calls and send text messages? While smartwatches and fitness trackers were once two separate devices, smartwatches have evolved over the past few years, blurring the line between the two. For example, the earlier Fitbits were strictly for fitness and included features that track heart rate, running distance and steps. However, now they can replace your phone while working out because they have a built-in GPS and the ability to store music.

Battery life

If you’re looking for a watch that completely integrates with your smartphone that you’ll be using often in your daily routine, it’ll likely need to be charged nightly as you would your smartphone with the help of a charging station. If you don’t want to charge your smartwatch every night, be sure to check the reviews to see how long it lasts before needing a charge. Generally, smartwatches with more apps and features will need to be charged more often.

Best Pixel Watch alternatives

Affordable smartwatches

Fitbit Versa 2

If health tracking is your primary concern, this Fitbit offers all the necessary features, including a built-in GPS, a daily readiness score that recommends a day of exercise or recovery and sleep tracking. Plus, you can control some features using Google Assistant or Alexa.

Ticwatch E3

This Wear OS watch features the Mobvoi dual processing system and Snapdragon Wear 4100, which is the most powerful processor by Qualcomm. While this lightweight smartwatch is one of the most affordable, it’s also the most comparable.

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Those looking for an affordable fitness smartwatch will appreciate the 14-day battery and 15 workout modes. While this large watch is best suited for those who have large wrists, it boasts a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with an extremely accurate touch response.

Skagen Connected Falster 3

Powered with Wear OS, this smartwatch works with both Android and iPhones and comes with a leather band. Features include heart rate tracking, Bluetooth calling, a speaker and app notifications.

Midrange smartwatches

Fitbit Sense

This Fitbit Sense focuses on mental well-being, fitness and health over other smartwatch apps or features. It boasts an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, heart rate notifications and electrodermal activity detection.

Amazfit GTR3 Pro

Compatible with Android and iOS, this smartwatch is built to support apps, receive phone calls and perform operations with its offline voice assistant. With a 5 ATM water-resistance grade, you can enjoy a dip in the lake without taking off your watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch S4

With the updated Wear OS 3.0, you’ll get better integration with Samsung devices and a more in-depth app selection. Additional features include ECG monitoring, connecting to calls and texts and group challenges with friends.

High-end smartwatches

Fossil Gen 6

This smartwatch has built-in Amazon Alexa, which can be used to set reminders, track Amazon orders or manage your day. It is compatible with both Android and iOS and can answer and make calls when your phone is out of reach.

Michael Kors Access Gen 4

This stylish smartwatch is the best option for fashionistas. Aside from its visually appealing exterior, it shows notifications from apps and messages, accepts or ignores calls, has built-in GPS tracking and boasts a contactless payment feature.

Garmin Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 combines an attractive watch with convenient features, including stress tracking, preloaded workouts and call, text and social media alerts. It also has enough storage to download up to 650 songs from Spotify or Amazon Music.

Suunto 7 GPS Sports Smartwatch

The battery on this watch can last up to 40 days in battery saver mode, two days using the smartwatch and 12 hours in GPS mode. It’s a versatile GPS sports watch with smartwatch features from Wear OS, such as smart widgets, downloading music and seeing incoming calls.

Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re not sold on an Android smartwatch, this Apple watch is one of the top options on the market today. It features a highly crack-resistant crystal front screen, continuous ECG monitoring and contactless Apple Pay.

