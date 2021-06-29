Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional/State news
National/World
Investigations
COVID-19 Vaccine
Washington Bureau
Knoxville Traffic
Search for Summer Wells
Your Local Election HQ
Lottery
Sign up for Breaking News Email
Best Reviews
Top Stories
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines likely to give long-lasting protection, study finds
Video
Top Stories
First lady Jill Biden poses for cover of Vogue’s August issue
NASA looks at Louisiana delta system, eyes global forecasts
Video
House votes to remove Roger Taney bust, Confederate statues
Video
Knoxville accepts donation of Fountain City Park from Lions Club
Video
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
Today’s Forecast
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cameras
Starwatch
Smoky Mountains Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Closings
Get WATE apps
Sports
Orange and White Nation
SEC Football
Japan 2021
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Mississippi St beats Vandy 13-2 to send CWS finals to Game 3
Top Stories
Tampa teen makes history as youngest track star to qualify for Olympic Games since 1964
Video
Top Stories
Vanderbilt athletic director condemns ‘racist slurs’ used at College World Series
Video
Woman becomes bat girl for the Yankees, 60 years after she was turned down over her gender
Video
Big 1st inning sends Vandy past MSU 8-2 in CWS finals opener
Predators awarded outdoor game at Nissan Stadium
Living East TN
Food
Home and Family
Pets
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
Deals and Steals
BestReviews
Get our newsletter!
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Top Stories
UT Arboretum presents Mystery of Monarch Metamorphosis
Video
Top Stories
Staying on schedule with regular immunizations
Video
Enjoy the 33rd Annual Independence Day Parade and more in Farragut
Video
4th of July entertaining on a budget with Knox Occasions
Video
Wolfstock Music Festival supporting local non-profits
Video
Community
Nominate a community hero
Humana Senior Birthday Celebration photos
Contests
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
WATE Who’s Hiring?
See More Smokies
Wolfstock Music Festival
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Conversations
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
The Business Buzz
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Sandalwood
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Bullett
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Duke
Video
WATCH: Best practices to stay safe and avoid a cyberattack
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Nala
Video
Jobs
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
WATE Mobile Apps
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Search
Search
Search
Nutrition
Best ketone test strips
Trending Stories
What police want you to know as permitless carry begins July 1
Video
Tennessee Riverboat Company getting creative to find part-time employees
Video
Textile company sews web of lies to collect $3 million grant from Tennessee
Video
20-plus cases of COVID-19 delta variant reported in Tennessee – what you need to know
Video
New Tennessee laws taking effect July 1
Video
‘It’s been a nightmare’: Family of 18-year-old who died in boating accident starts scholarship fund in her name
Video
Local Events