Which natural testosterone boosters are best?

Testosterone is a naturally occurring hormone that aids in the development of both male and female secondary sex characteristics. But in addition to these actions, testosterone also plays a role in the development of bone and muscle mass, as well as promoting fat loss and increasing overall health and well-being. For people who struggle with low testosterone levels, a natural testosterone booster can help.

Force Factor Test X180 Ignite Total Testosterone Booster is specifically formulated to increase energy levels while recovering from injury or illness. It’s a good place to start to treat low T.

What to know before you buy a natural testosterone booster

Dose

Testosterone boosters gradually improve the symptoms of low T over 30 to 60 days, but you’ll need to get the correct dose.

It’s important to talk to your doctor before you begin supplementation to make sure it’s a good choice for you. In general, follow the dosing guidelines on your supplement. Each will be different depending on the ingredients and the focus of the supplement.

Symptoms

Natural testosterone boosters utilize different formulations designed to address specific symptoms of low testosterone.

These might include:

Insecurity and low self-esteem

Depression

Weight gain

Thinning bones

Decreased muscle mass

Changes in mood

Insomnia

Sexual dysfunction

Decreased libido

Infertility

Because testosterone production naturally decreases by as much as 1% per year every year after age 30, some of these symptoms can start to appear in younger people. Look for natural testosterone boosters that specifically address the symptoms you are experiencing.

What to look for in a quality natural testosterone booster

Active ingredients

Look for active ingredients that are proven to increase testosterone production and relieve symptoms of low T.

These include:

Ginger: Among other actions, ginger reduces oxidative stress and boosts production of testosterone. Ginger is also anti-inflammatory and may aid in recovery after injury.

Among other actions, ginger reduces oxidative stress and boosts production of testosterone. Ginger is also anti-inflammatory and may aid in recovery after injury. Rhodiola: Rhodiola suppresses cortisol production and can relieve mood disorders (i.e., anxiety and depression) linked to low T.

Rhodiola suppresses cortisol production and can relieve mood disorders (i.e., anxiety and depression) linked to low T. Tongkat ali: Also known as tung saw, longifolia, pasak bumi, eurycoma and longjack, this herb can boost testosterone levels and relieve symptoms of aging.

Also known as tung saw, longifolia, pasak bumi, eurycoma and longjack, this herb can boost testosterone levels and relieve symptoms of aging. Horny goat weed: Chinese medicine refers to horny goat weed as yin yang huo. It’s used to increase blood flow to the genitals. Women may also take it but phytoestrogens in the plant can lead to bone loss and should be used with caution.

Chinese medicine refers to horny goat weed as yin yang huo. It’s used to increase blood flow to the genitals. Women may also take it but phytoestrogens in the plant can lead to bone loss and should be used with caution. Ashwagandha: This powerful adaptogen has been shown in double-blind trials to relieve fatigue, increase vigor and promote sexual and psychological well-being in men with the symptoms of low T.

This powerful adaptogen has been shown in double-blind trials to relieve fatigue, increase vigor and promote sexual and psychological well-being in men with the symptoms of low T. Fenugreek seed: Clinical reviews of fenugreek seed and its effect of testosterone found that it dramatically increased testosterone production and improved libido.

Clinical reviews of fenugreek seed and its effect of testosterone found that it dramatically increased testosterone production and improved libido. Tribulus terrestris: Tribulus terrestris is best used with other plants to boost testosterone production. It is important to note that some supplements of this plant have been found to be contaminated with steroids.

No fillers

Look for supplements that contain no fillers or binders. Some of these substances are relatively harmless, like starches, but others come with long chemical names and compositions that can affect the performance of other active ingredients.

Non-GMO

Non-GMO active ingredients are chemical-free and the best choice for a natural testosterone booster. They are also preservative-free and have no toxins that can be harmful with long-term use.

Third-party tested

Because supplements are not regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration, it’s important that whichever one you choose has been third-party tested for best practices in manufacturing, processing and packaging.

No allergens

At a minimum, your supplements should be free of common allergens like corn, gluten, dairy or soy. If you are limiting or restricting animal products, look for a vegan or vegetarian label.

How much you can expect to spend on a natural testosterone booster

A month’s supply will cost $9-$50, depending on the potency of the booster.

Natural testosterone booster FAQ

How long does it take to see results?

A. Improving your health with natural supplements is good for your body, but it may take a while to see results. When starting with natural testosterone boosters, allow yourself at least 30 to 60 days on the supplement to see if there are any changes.

If you don’t see any changes, you may need to try another supplement or increase the dose. Talk to your doctor if you have any concerns.

Are natural testosterone boosters safe?

A. Whenever you add a supplement to your diet, it’s important to talk to your doctor. They can help you determine what supplement might work best for your symptoms and verify that there will be no drug potential interactions.

That said, although natural testosterone boosters are generally recognized as safe, the risk of side effects is always present.

These might include:

Increased aggression

Acne

Digestive upset

Hair loss

Abdominal pain

Allergies to active ingredients

Development of breasts

Severe side effects are rare and vary depending on the active ingredients.

What’s the best natural testosterone booster to buy?

Top natural testosterone booster

Force Factor Test X180 Ignite Total Testosterone Booster

What you need to know: This option uses fenugreek seed and green tea extract to increase energy and libido.

What you’ll love: This includes a wide variety of trusted and tested ingredients to naturally increase testosterone levels, including green coffee beans, oat straw and horny goat weed. Two capsules provide the recommended serving of 400 milligrams.

What you should consider: For best results, you’ll need to pair this with a protein supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top natural testosterone booster for the money

Bull Blood Ultimate Natural Testosterone Booster

What you need to know: It’s a high-potency supplement that’s great for those new to testosterone supplementation and long-time users.

What you’ll love: This focuses on increasing stamina, size and performance. It includes horny goat weed, L-arginine, maca root and other natural ingredients. It’s made from non-GMO ingredients and is manufactured in a cGMP-compliant facility.

What you should consider: Some people experience disrupted sleep.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LifeSeasons Masculini-T Testosterone Support for Men

What you need to know: These provide some immediate relief from the effects of low T.

What you’ll love: It contains tribulus, longjax, muira puama, maca and fenugreek to support increased testosterone production naturally. It’s focused on increasing stamina, relieving brain fog, and boosting energy.

What you should consider: You’ll need to take one capsule three times a day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

