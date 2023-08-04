Shop great deals at the Wayfair back-to-school sale

It’s hard to believe that back-to-school season is already here. Whether you’re still savoring the second half of summer or eagerly awaiting the start of classes, it’s time to get ready to go back — and that means a lot of shopping.

Luckily for all of us (and our wallets) there are plenty of sales to help you save on all the back-to-school essentials you need for the upcoming school year, including tons of great deals from Wayfair.

The cost of going back to school

In recent years, the cost of college has only been rising. In addition to tuition, textbooks, meals, and other living expenses, the National Retail Federation found that college students and their families spent an average of $1,200 on dorm supplies and electronics in 2021. Some even dipped into their student loans to help cover their living essentials.

That’s why sales — like the one happening now at Wayfair — are such a huge help. With deals up to 60% off affordable dorm and apartment essentials, you’ll be able to find everything you need for the upcoming school year without breaking the bank.

The 3 best deals from Wayfair’s back-to-school sale

Ten Strawberry Street Wazee Matte Stoneware Dinnerware Set

With service for four and nine colors to suit any style, this dinnerware set is a perfect starter kit for a college student’s first apartment. They’re lead- and BPA-free, dishwasher- and microwave-safe and stylish. And at 63% off for certain colors, they’re also a great deal.

Sold by Wayfair

Baber 2-Drawer Writing Desk

This sleek writing desk will be a perfect spot for a student to do homework, attend virtual classes, cram for exams and more. Its sleek profile is made to fit into small spaces, but with two drawers, it also offers some extra storage space for dorm rooms or small apartments.

Sold by Wayfair

Elliana Office Chair

One of Wayfair’s top-reviewed office chairs is now on closeout, so snag one while you can. The Elliana chair is stylish, comfortable and loved by reviewers. With multiple fabric colors to choose from, you can find one to suit any student’s aesthetic so they can study in comfort and style.

Sold by Wayfair

6 more great Wayfair deals you should check out

Martinsen Rectangle Metal Mirror

Every dorm room or apartment needs a full-length mirror for a daily ‘fit check, but mirrors (especially large ones) are notoriously expensive. Not this one, which features a clean, black frame and an optional stand — great for dorm rooms that don’t allow mounting things on the walls.

Sold by Wayfair

Chuckanut Metal Bed

This simple, platform bed is a great choice for a first apartment because it comes with everything you need — it has an attached headboard, and no box spring is required, thanks to its slatted design with center supports. It’s also a little taller than a standard bed frame, allowing for storage space underneath.

Sold by Wayfair

Littell Pet Crate

For college students with pets, it can be tough to fit all their essentials into small living spaces. This pet crate, which doubles as a side table, is a great solution.

Sold by Wayfair

Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa

Velvet sofas are all the rage right now, and this one comes in 10 trendy colors that will make any college student’s Instagram pop. It’s also convertible, providing them with space for friends to spend the night. At almost 50% off, it’s a can’t-miss deal.

Sold by Wayfair

Gillham Solid Back Side Chair (Set of 4)

I’ve owned these dining chairs for over three years and can confirm their nearly perfect five-star rating from more than 4,000 Wayfair reviewers. They’re modern, stylish and extremely comfortable — plus, they come in five colors, so they’ll fit in any home.

Sold by Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Aaru Storage Cabinet

Sometimes, what you need in a college dorm or apartment is utility over style. This cabinet is basic, but it offers closed storage, something that’s often at a premium in dorms and studios.

Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.