Which cat diaper is best?

Everyone knows that cats go to the bathroom in a litter box, meaning the market for cat diapers is considerably smaller than diapers for dogs. What this means is that you’re very unlikely to find diapers specifically marketed for cats. It’s ok though, because “dog” diapers work the same for cats!

The best pet diaper is the Simple Solution Disposable Diapers. These diapers are perfect for temporary needs, plus Simple Solution offers a reusable version for long term needs.

What to know before you buy a cat diaper

Size and fit

When buying a diaper for your cat the most important aspect to get right is the size and fit. An improperly sized or fitted pet diaper will allow for your pet’s excretions to leak out from the diaper. Luckily, pet diapers are available in a huge range of sizes though cats typically use extra-small/toy and small sizes.

Female vs. male cat diapers

Pet diapers come in two varieties depending on the sex of your animal.

Male: Male pet diapers are effectively a long wrap that circles around the waist of your pet. They’re used chiefly for male dogs to prevent their genitalia from being compressed in a standard diaper. While they can be used for male cats, it isn’t recommended, as cats are highly likely to wiggle out from one.

Male pet diapers are effectively a long wrap that circles around the waist of your pet. They’re used chiefly for male dogs to prevent their genitalia from being compressed in a standard diaper. While they can be used for male cats, it isn’t recommended, as cats are highly likely to wiggle out from one. Female: Female pet diapers look very similar to diapers used by humans with the biggest differentiator being a hole in the back for the tail. Cats of both sexes are recommended to use female pet diapers as they provide the best fit and highest comfort for your animal. The only downside is most female pet diapers do not have the space for your animal to defecate.

What to look for in a quality cat diaper

Disposable vs. reusable cat diapers

Pet diapers come in both disposable and reusable forms.

Disposable: Disposable pet diapers are the most convenient, allowing the cat owner to simply toss them once they’re used. Their costs can rapidly add up over time, however. For this reason disposable pet diapers are best used for cats that will only temporarily require the use of a diaper.

Disposable pet diapers are the most convenient, allowing the cat owner to simply toss them once they’re used. Their costs can rapidly add up over time, however. For this reason disposable pet diapers are best used for cats that will only temporarily require the use of a diaper. Reusable: Reusable pet diapers are able to be run through your washing machine once soiled. Some reusable pet diapers even become softer and more absorbent the longer they are used and recleaned. If your cat has entered a stage of life where they are no longer trusted to use their litter box, reusable diapers are a wise choice.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat diaper

Thankfully, pet diapers aren’t as expensive as diapers for humans. Depending on the size of the diaper you can find as many as a pack of 30 disposable diapers for anywhere between $10-$35.

Cat diaper FAQ

How can I stop my cat’s diaper from leaking?

A. Diapers for cats leak for all sorts of reasons with each reason often having a unique solution. The most common reason for leaks is a diaper that doesn’t fit your cat appropriately. This can be because it’s a size too large or too small, or perhaps because it isn’t fastened tightly enough. If these issues are addressed and leaks are still occurring, it might be because your diaper doesn’t feature enough absorbency. You’ll either need to purchase a new, more absorbent brand or add an absorbency booster pad if your current brand has the space for it.

How often do I need to change my cat’s diaper?

A. To prevent discomfort and infection you’ll want to change your cat’s diaper as soon as it is soiled. Some diapers feature special color-changing areas that alert you to the fact your cat has gone to the bathroom but most do not and will require regular checking. When changing your cat’s diaper, remember to clean the hair to prevent nasty smells and discomfort.

What’s the best cat diaper to buy?

Top cat diaper

Simple Solution Disposable Diapers

What you need to know: These disposable pet diapers are the top choice thanks to their comfort and high absorbency levels.

What you’ll love: These pet diapers use a proprietary Instashield Core, which rapidly absorbs liquids, plus the tail hole and edges of the diaper feature targeted absorbency so there’s no risk of anything leaking out. Indicators on the exterior change color to let you know when it’s time to change the diaper.

What you should consider: If the diapers do not accurately fit your feline then the absorbent edges will not work as well as designed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top cat diaper for the money

Simple Solution Washable Diapers

What you need to know: If you know your cat is going to need a diaper for the foreseeable future then this washable version can save you plenty of money.

What you’ll love: This washable diaper only gets better the more you wash it, becoming softer and more absorbent with each cycle. An additional absorbency pad can be added if needed. This diaper uses hook-and-loop fabric fasteners, which can be easily adjusted or quickly removed.

What you should consider: This package only comes with one diaper, so if your cat can’t hold it long enough for this to be washed, you’ll need to buy two or more.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Paw Inspired Disposable Diapers

What you need to know: These disposable pet diapers are a good all-around choice for any cat owner.

What you’ll love: This diaper is one of very few that allow enough room for your cat to defecate. The fabric fasteners are easily adjustable and don’t get caught in your cat’s hair. Liquids are instantly converted into a gel, plus the interior is quilted for extra softness.

What you should consider: Depending on how well sized your diaper is to your cat, the tail hole may allow for the escape of both your cat or its excrement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.