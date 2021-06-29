Best granite cleaner

Granite cleaners come in both wipes and sprays. If choosing a wipe, you should look for all the same features as you would in a spray.

A granite cleaner

Granite is one of the most beautiful countertop materials, and, as an added bonus, it’s also very durable. This makes it ideal for use in kitchens and other areas that see a lot of use and have a high potential for spills. To keep them looking as great as the day they were first installed, it is important to use dedicated granite cleaners, which are formulated to be gentle on the stone while still effective enough to lift away dirt, oils and grime.

Therapy Granite & Stone Cleaner & Polish stands out as a top choice because it is a non-toxic, plant-based formula that uses powerful essential oils to dissolve grease. It can be used on almost any type of natural stone, and it also acts as a polish to leave behind a shiny and streak-free finish.

Types of granite cleaners

Cleaners

The most basic type of granite cleaners are single-purpose solutions. They are generally made with gentle ingredients and safe to use on a daily basis. Ideally, if you’ll be using the cleaner on kitchen counters, they should be non-toxic and labeled as safe for food contact surfaces. No matter what the label says and how gentle the ingredients seem to be, anytime you try a new cleaning product on your granite countertops, you should always test it in a discreet area.

Cleaners and polishes

A step up from basic cleaners are cleaners and polishes. These contain additional ingredients designed to give your counters a nice shine while they remove dirt, grime and stains. They will also enhance the natural color and veining of your granite. To get the best results, it is often helpful to buff your counters with a soft, dry cloth after you have wiped away the cleaning solution. Most cleaners and polishes are also suitable for daily use.

Cleaners, polishes and sealers

These 3-in-1 formulas clean, polish and seal your counters at the same time. As with cleaners and polishes, you’ll often get the best results by buffing your granite with a soft, dry cloth after wiping away the solution. Generally speaking, 3-in-1 solutions with sealing capabilities won’t be as effective as dedicated sealers, but they are easier to use and you won’t have to worry about curing times. Depending on the formula, it may or may not be suitable for daily use, so make sure to read the product label before purchasing to ensure it meets your needs. It should be noted that even if you use a cleaner that also polishes and seals, you should still use a dedicated sealer at least once a year.

Features to look for in a quality granite cleaner

Surface compatibility

Most granite cleaners are also suitable for other types of natural stone, which can be very useful if you have several different types of surfaces in your home. That being said, not all granite cleaners can also be used on marble, quartz and other materials, so make sure to carefully read the label of your chosen product before applying it to any other type of surface. If your specific stone type is not listed, do not use the cleaner on it. Again, as with the first time you use your granite cleaner on your granite, you should spot test it in a discreet area the first time you use it on any other material.

Natural ingredients

Most granite in homes is for kitchen counters where food is prepared. Because of this, you may want to choose a product that is made with natural and non-toxic plant-based ingredients. At the very least, it should be labeled as safe for food contact surfaces.

pH-balanced formula

Natural stones are sensitive to acidic and alkali cleaners. Both can cause deterioration by removing weaker particles on the surface; however, acidic solutions are particularly bad as they can etch granite after a single use. They can also weaken the seal, leaving your counter vulnerable to future stains. At the very least, they will dull its shine and color.

Non-abrasive

Some cleaners are made with small particles of silica, quartz, calcite or similar materials. While these are very good at removing heavy dirt and grime on some surfaces, they should never be used on granite because they can etch it or damage the seal.

Streak-free

The shiny surface of granite can easily show streaks and smudges. To combat this, many granite cleaners have a streak-free formula to leave behind a glossy, haze-free finish.

How much do granite cleaners cost?

Basic granite cleaners can usually be found for between $0.10 and $0.30 an ounce. Cleaners and polishes and 3-in-1 formulas that also seal your surface often cost a bit more, usually in the $0.30 to $0.90 an ounce range.

Granite cleaner FAQ

Can I use general-purpose cleaners on my granite counters?

A. General-purpose cleaners should never be used on granite counters, as many contain an acidic base. This includes vinegar, ammonia and bleach, all of which can damage granite.

How often do I need to clean my granite counters?

A. Granite counters that are used often should be cleaned on a daily basis. This can be either simply wiping them down with a damp paper towel or, as long as your product is labeled for daily use, a more thorough cleaning with your granite cleaner. You should also make sure to immediately clean up any spills, as granite is porous and can absorb liquids if left on it for too long.

What is the best granite cleaner to buy?

Top granite cleaner

Therapy Granite & Stone Cleaner & Polish

What you need to know: This all-natural, plant-based formula both cleans and polishes and has a pleasant lemon scent.

What you’ll love: It effectively dissolves oils, dirt and grime quickly so you can wipe them up without having to put in elbow grease.

What you should consider: It has a high per-ounce cost, though it does come with a microfiber cloth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top granite cleaner for the money

Granite Gold Daily Cleaner

What you need to know: Granite Gold Daily Cleaner is a pH-balanced and biodegradable formula that is safe for use on most types of natural stone.

What you’ll love: It is non-toxic, safe for food prep surfaces and has a low per-ounce cost.

What you should consider: It doesn’t polish or seal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Weiman Granite & Stone 3-in-1

What you need to know: Those looking for an all-in-one solution will be well served by Weiman 3-in-1, which cleans, polishes and seals.

What you’ll love: It deepens the natural color of your granite and makes the veining more pronounced as it removes dirt, grime and oils.

What you should consider: You have to buff your granite with a dry cloth after application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

