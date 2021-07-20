The best angle broom

Angle brooms with detachable heads are ideal for sweeping areas most brooms and vacuum cleaners can’t reach.

Which angle broom is best?

Standard brooms use the same natural or synthetic bristles as modern brooms, but they’re aligned in a straight configuration, affecting how many bristles actually come into contact with the floor per stroke. Product designers discovered that by trimming the bristles at an angle, brooms become much more efficient, making angle brooms increasingly popular.

An angle broom has the advantage of reaching into remote corners and still remaining effective. Angle brooms can also be used to remove cobwebs from ceilings or sweep dirt and leaves from an outdoor patio or driveway.

If you’re in the market for a new angle broom or two, read our buying guide. We’ve compiled a short list of promising contenders. At the top of that list is the Fuller Brush Versatile Angle Broom, an extremely durable model with a generous sweep path, heavy-duty steel head, and bristles strong enough to handle indoor or outdoor sweeping.

Considerations when choosing angle brooms

Brush head design

The brush head is the business end of any broom, so it needs to be designed for maximum efficiency. Many entry-level angle brooms resemble their standard cousins, but the bristles have been cut at an angle to improve floor contact. The brush head either wraps around the handle or is held in place with a metal or plastic ferrule. The bristles are usually reinforced with a durable woven thread to minimize shedding.

Some angle brooms include a hinge between the head and handle for increased flexibility, while others have a detachable head for spot cleaning in tight spaces. There are even specialized angle brooms with a triangular design for accessing ceiling corners for cobweb removal or dusting.

Bristle material

Angle broom bristles may be constructed from natural materials such as straw, or synthetics like plastic or rubber. The difference between these materials primarily centers around durability, not performance. Some bristles are modified to trap smaller particles of debris and hold them in place until the broom head is cleaned.

Consider the relative hardness or softness of the bristles. Some angle brooms have soft bristles which have a lot of flex and work well on hardwood or tile surfaces. Others feature harder bristles, making them better suited for outdoor or carpet brushing.

There are brands that combine soft and hard bristles for more efficiency per stroke. This combination may not be promoted on the broom’s label or promotional material, so test out various angle brooms if you can to determine their level of softness or hardness.

Handle construction

Broom handles are available in an array of materials, including metal, wood, plastic, and fiberglass. Overall weight and durability matter when comparing handles. Some metal handles are surprisingly lightweight, but they can also flex under pressure. Wood is durable but can develop splits or cracks over time. Plastic handles are inexpensive, but some users may find them slippery in the hand. Fiberglass has all the positive qualities of a good handle but can be expensive and harder to find.

The length of the handle is also a factor. A shorter handle can make it harder to perform longer strokes. A longer handle can be harder to control in the hand without choking down on it. Some angle broom handles have a telescoping handle that adjusts to the needs of individual users. Others have an ergonomically designed grip to improve control.

Ease of use

An angle broom should be easy to store between uses. An attachable dustpan is convenient, or you may consider investing in a stand-up dustpan for easier collection and disposal.

The brush head should be detachable for spot cleaning or secured firmly to the handle. Angle brooms accumulate oil, grease, and other contaminants over time, so they should be easy to clean with a detergent and sprayer.

Angle broom price

Basic household angle brooms can be found for $10-$15, but they’re not especially durable and should be replaced regularly. More durable models with attached dustpans and a wider sweep path cost between $15-$25, while commercial-grade angle brooms with ergonomic handles can cost as much as $70 or more.

Angle broom FAQ

Q. I like to use different brooms for different jobs around the house. How can I keep them organized?

A. An angle broom used for sweeping a hardwood floor and a broom for sweeping leaves off the porch really should be kept separate. When shopping for multiple angle brooms, consider color coding by handle, with each color performing a different task.

Q. What makes an angled broom different from a standard straw broom?

A. From a design standpoint, a broom with angled bristles has more bristles in contact with the floor than a straight-angled broom, providing more efficiency per stroke. The angle also makes it easier to reach into the corners, where loose food particles and dirt tend to migrate.

Angle brooms we recommend

Best of the best

Fuller Brush’s Versatile Angle Broom

Our take: This indoor/outdoor angle broom is one to consider if you want a durable household cleaning tool.

What we like: Synthetic bristles resist chemicals and grease. Suitable for indoor and outdoor tasks. Steel handle and bristle casing. Bristles are split for better pickup.

What we dislike: Sweeping path is narrower than expected. On the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Quickie’s Stand & Store Lobby Broom and Dustpan Set

Our take: This combination angle broom and dustpan is a good one to keep by the door for small spills.

What we like: Wide sweep path. Companion stand-up dustpan included. Affordable price point. Very lightweight.

What we dislike: Some users may find the handle too short. Bristles are not durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth Checking Out

O-Cedar’s Power Corner Large Angle Broom

Our take: An excellent angle broom for sweeping hardwood or tile floors, since the two sets of bristles (hard and soft) eliminate the need for a second pass.

What we like: Very wide 14-inch sweep path. Reaches corners easily. Bristles are made from recycled stock. Traps dust and dirt between uses. Works well on common flooring surfaces.

What we dislike: Connection between head and handle is not secure, can separate under stress. Bristles are not very flexible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Michael Pollick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.