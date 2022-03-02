Which brooms are best?

Everybody needs a good broom in their cleaning-tool repertoire, but a good broom with bristles that last a long time isn’t always easy to find. Whether you need to sweep up dirt, dust and animal hair or collect broken pieces of glass, check out the broom buying guide from BestReviews.

The best broom to have at hand is the Libman 805.0 Push Broom. This push broom is perfect for sweeping up any kind of debris and has strong, durable bristles. The affordable price doesn’t hurt either.

What to know before you buy a broom

Broom types

Push: Push brooms have very wide heads designed to push away debris rather than sweep them to the side. You can use them on interior and exterior surfaces, but they’re better for wide surfaces rather than those with tight spaces and crevices.

Corn: This classic broom type’s bristles are made from corn fibers. For that reason, do not use it on wet surfaces because the moisture will degrade the fibers. They are excellent at sweeping up large debris and are lightweight for easy maneuvering.

Hand: These are small brooms typically used in conjunction with a dustpan and easily stored away. Their size makes them best suited to cleaning small areas.

Angled: These brooms usually are lightweight and have angled heads to get into cracks and crevices. They aren’t very useful on exterior surfaces but are fine on interior surfaces.

Bristle materials

Polyester: Polyester works well on exterior and interior as well as dry and wet surfaces. They can collect finer materials and larger debris.

Polystyrene: This quick-drying material makes it suited for wet surfaces, although it still works great on dust and dirt.

Corn: A natural material, corn bristles are best suited to sweeping up large debris; they don’t work well with smaller particles.

Tampico: Made from the fibers of agave cacti, tampico bristles are quite soft, which makes them best suited to sweeping away smaller, finer debris.

Bass: Best suited to exterior surfaces, bass bristles are very durable and made from the fibers of the West African palm tree.

What to look for in a quality broom

Handle materials

Wood: Wood handles are durable, but only as long as they are cared for; letting them get wet will cause rot and the more they age, the more likely they are to crack.

Plastic: The most affordable option, plastic handles are very light and easy to use. They tend to last the shortest amount of time, though.

Metal: Different metal types can make this category a bit scattered but generally speaking, metal handles are quite durable and reasonably weighted.

Fiberglass: This is the best material for your handle to be, but it also costs you the most. Fiberglass handles are lightweight, weatherproof and extremely durable. Choose this handle material for a broom you intend to use often and keep for a long time.

Flagged vs. unflagged bristles

Flagged: Flagged bristles are frayed at their tips, helping them sweep away the finest amounts of dust. They don’t last as long as unflagged bristles.

Unflagged: Blunt ended and quite straight, unflagged bristles are all about handling big pieces of debris. They’re more durable, but they often miss smaller particles.

How much you can expect to spend on a broom

Broom costs vary depending on the type of broom and the materials used in its handle and head. You can find very cheap options for $10, but high-end, high-quality brooms easily stretch into the $100 range or more.

Broom FAQ

Can you use the same broom for interior and exterior use?

A: You can, but it’s a good idea to have a broom for each location; different brooms are better suited to the different surface and debris types typically found in exteriors and interiors.

Can you use your broom on wet surfaces?

A: Yes. However, some brooms handle wet surfaces better than others, with synthetic bristled brooms handling wet surfaces the best.

What’s the best broom to buy?

Top broom

Libman 805.0 Push Broom

What you need to know: The ultra-wide 2-foot head makes quick work of dirt and debris.

What you’ll love: Surprisingly light, this push broom cuts down on the energy needed to clean up messes.

What you should consider: Additional purchases are a possibility as additional handles aren’t included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top broom for the money

Libman 201 Precision Angle

What you need to know: This broom is made from recycled materials.

What you’ll love: The angle of the bristles is precision cut for easy access to corners and crevices.

What you should consider: It does not come with a dustpan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

OXO Good Grips Large Sweep Set

What you need to know: OXO is a trusted brand for a reason and the quality of this broom set doesn’t break that trust.

What you’ll love: The handle is extendable and the set comes with a dustpan.

What you should consider: The price is a little high.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and The Home Depot.

