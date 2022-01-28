What moss wall art is best?

Moss wall art has grown in popularity over the last few years because it has a unique look and the ability to purify the air in your space. And unlike house plants, moss wall art requires very little care.

Some pieces of moss wall art feature integrated lights, while others are designed to look like the shapes of certain countries. The Holly Bee and Company Preserved Moss Wall Art is the top pick because it’s handmade in the United States and features a unique geometric design.

What to know before you buy moss wall art

Benefits of moss wall art

Unlike wall decals and other pieces of art commonly found in homes, moss wall art can have many benefits to your wellbeing. These art pieces can cleanse the air and absorb pollutants while taking up less space than traditional indoor plants. Moss wall art can also act as a soundproofing device, making it a great choice if you live in a noisy area. Studies have even shown that keeping plants in a work environment can increase feelings of satisfaction and boost productivity.

Types of moss wall art

When shopping for green art pieces, you’ll come across three main types of moss: living, preserved and artificial. Just as the name suggests, living moss is real moss that has been attached to a frame or wall panel. This type of moss is better at purifying the air and absorbing carbon dioxide, but it requires regular misting and exposure to natural light. With proper care, most living moss art pieces can survive for up to 20 years.

Preserved moss is real moss that has been treated with chemicals. It looks and feels just like living moss, but it can’t purify the air because it’s technically no longer alive. The advantage of preserved moss is that it provides all of the mood- and productivity-boosting benefits of living moss, but requires no maintenance and will last a lifetime. Similarly, artificial moss requires no maintenance and will last indefinitely, but it’s usually constructed from plastic, making it less eco-friendly than other options.

What to look for in quality moss wall art

Shape and size

Pieces of moss wall art can appear in just about every shape and size imaginable, from compact ovals to massive rectangular panels that dominate the entire wall. When selecting an art piece, think about where you plan to hang it and use a tape measure to make sure you’re choosing the appropriate dimensions.

Lights

Some moss wall art comes with integrated lighting that gives the piece a unique, warm glow. Keep in mind that this feature may increase the footprint of your art piece if the lighting components stick out from the wall.

Frames

Most pieces of moss wall art come with a wooden frame to emphasize the color of the greenery. When selecting moss wall art, consider the look of the wood to make sure that it matches any existing decor.

Do-it-yourself kits

If you want to save a little money and enjoy a new craft, consider a DIY kit that lets you build your own moss wall art. These kits usually come with a pre-assembled frame and multiple pieces of moss that you can arrange to your liking. If you decide to purchase a DIY moss art kit, look at the product details closely to see if the assembly requires any special tools like a glue gun.

How much you can expect to spend on moss wall art

The cost of moss wall art can vary dramatically depending on the size of the piece. Most people can expect to spend around $30-$100 for a small piece or DIY kit, while larger pieces often exceed $350.

Moss wall art FAQ

Where should I hang moss wall art?

A. Moss wall art should be hung in an area that you frequent regularly, like a living room or office, to experience the most air purification benefits.

Will moss wall art attract bugs?

A. Like all houseplants, there’s a chance that your moss wall art could attract bugs. Consider hanging the art away from doors and windows, or consider buying a piece that uses preserved or artificial moss.

What’s the best moss wall art to buy?

Top moss wall art

Holly Bee and Company Preserved Moss Wall Art

What you need to know: This popular art piece is versatile and features a unique chevron pattern.

What you’ll love: The moss is grown and preserved in the United States, and the piece features a real walnut, pine and alder wood construction. It’s designed to look appealing when hung both horizontally and vertically.

What you should consider: This moss art piece doesn’t come with any hooks or hardware for hanging, so you’ll need to supply your own.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top moss wall art for the money

Naturelybox DIY Moss Wall Art Kit

What you need to know: This DIY kit comes with almost everything you need to create your own small piece of moss art.

What you’ll love: This affordable kit comes with a rectangular pine wood frame, hardware for hanging and a variety of preserved moss, lichen and ferns. The box also includes helpful instructions to make assembly easier.

What you should consider: The assortment of preserved plants included in the kit isn’t always consistent, so you may not get the exact pieces you want.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Statuswood Hanging Garden Reclaimed Wood and Moss Panel

What you need to know: This handmade art piece features a unique look and is available in a number of different sizes.

What you’ll love: Each piece is made to order and contains materials like reclaimed redwood and strips of preserved moss. Once hung, the stylish wall art is both rustic and modern with warm orange and red accents.

What you should consider: The unique look of this moss wall art may not be a good fit for every space.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

