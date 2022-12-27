White fluffy rugs became popular in interior design in the 1970s and 1980s when shag was all the rage.

Which white fluffy rug is best?

White fluffy rugs fit any interior style, from minimalistic to eclectic. They bring texture, depth, style and comfort to a room, providing an aesthetic appeal that is plush underfoot. The Willa Arlo Interior Hermina White Area Rug comes in every shape and size imaginable and spruces up any home, whether a grandiose mansion or classic studio apartment. The cozy rug is vacuumable, and keeping up with its maintenance is a breeze.

What to know before you buy a white fluffy rug

How to style

Professional designers and casual homeowners prefer white fluffy rugs because they add a glamorous vibe and a plush surface to any living space. They come in runner (long and narrow), square, rectangle, circle, oval and novelty shapes suitable for all rooms.

These area rugs spruce up hallways, closets, bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and offices. The only places not recommended are kitchens, where fallen food poses a stain risk, and outdoor areas, where bugs and dirt easily nest inside.

Regular maintenance

Just looking at a fluffy rug tells you its upkeep is higher than other carpets. Give extra care to this luxurious rug with regular maintenance; vacuum consistently and steam clean once or twice a year.

Drawbacks

There are several drawbacks to fluffy rugs to take into account, though all issues are fixable.

What to look for in a quality white fluffy rug

Pile height and fabric

Fluffy rugs are made with high pile fabrics: wool, leather, acrylics or synthetics. The pile refers to the length of the rug fibers; a high pile is plush with long fibers while a low pile is firm with short fibers. Fluffy rugs are medium-to-high pile and at least a half-inch thick.

Wool rugs are top-of-the-line and are flame- and stain-resistant. A well-made wool rug is pricey and not blended with cheaper materials.

rugs are top-of-the-line and are flame- and stain-resistant. A well-made wool rug is pricey and not blended with cheaper materials. Leather rugs have a unique textured look, though they stiffen and discolor with time.

rugs have a unique textured look, though they stiffen and discolor with time. Synthetic rugs are usually polyester or polypropylene. They are affordable replicas of woolen rugs and are stain-, water- and fade-resistant.

Avoid acrylics, which are not as plush as wool or synthetic rugs and easily dirtied. These rugs are also highly flammable and a dangerous addition to your home. Acrylics are detrimental to the environment and while they won’t last long in your home, they’ll persist for hundreds of years in landfills.

Sizing

White fluffy rugs follow different rules than standard area rugs. If your rug comes in a standard square or circle shape, it should fit beneath the furniture in a given space. However, if it is a unique design with asymmetrical dimensions, it need only fit under a single furniture piece or in a centered spot between furniture or walls. Even with an asymmetrical rug, be sure that it is not too large for the room in question.

Sustainability

Avoiding acrylic materials is the first step in choosing an environmentally conscious rug, but there are other ways to guarantee you make an Earth-friendly purchase. Wayfair distinguishes its rugs by their sustainability through tags such as:

Environmentally Preferred rugs use less energy to produce.

rugs use less energy to produce. GREENGUARD Certified rugs meet chemical emission standards and reduce indoor air pollution.

rugs meet chemical emission standards and reduce indoor air pollution. Local Community Empowerment rugs meet labor standards that ensure organizations treat their employees and communities fairly.

rugs meet labor standards that ensure organizations treat their employees and communities fairly. Made Clean rugs use minimal chemicals in production and are less harmful to people, the environment and your home’s air quality.

rugs use minimal chemicals in production and are less harmful to people, the environment and your home’s air quality. Organic rugs ensure a its components were crafted in a sustainable manner.

rugs ensure a its components were crafted in a sustainable manner. Recycled rugs are entirely or partially made from recycled items.

How much you can expect to spend on a white fluffy rug

Depending on the material, white fluffy rugs can cost as low as $20 for a material like polyester and as much as $740 for a high-quality, designer product.

White fluffy rug FAQ

What else are fluffy rugs called?

A. They are also called shaggy, fluffy, faux-fur and plush rugs.

How long do white fluffy rugs last?

A. These rugs last five to 15 years and longer when properly cared for or placed in a low-traffic area.

What’s the best white fluffy rug to buy?

Top white fluffy rug

Willa Arlo Interior Hermina White Area Rug

What you need to know: This polyester rug is Made Clean and comes in 30 size-and-shape combinations.

What you’ll love: This soft rug is available in rectangle, circle, square and runner shapes and can be as small as 2 by 3 feet or as large as 10 by 14 feet. It has a very high 3-inch pile height and has thorough cleaning instructions in its description.

What you should consider: It is not stain-resistant or floor-heating safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top white fluffy rug for the money

Mercer41 Concetta White Area Rug

What you need to know: This Made Clean synthetic rug has a high 2.76-inch pile height and comes in seven sizes.

What you’ll love: This polyester rug has a unique fluffy texture that is floor-heating safe. It comes in small- and medium-sized options perfect for offices, bedrooms and smaller living rooms.

What you should consider: It is not stain-resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Ebern Designs Cole White Area Rug

What you need to know: This Made Clean polypropylene rug has a high pile and comes in 10 sizes.

What you’ll love: This plush rug comes in rectangle, square, circle and runner shapes, ranging from small to large sizes. It is a sustainably made product that is floor-heating safe.

What you should consider: It needs a rug pad to keep from sliding.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

