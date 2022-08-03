Top wall planters to show off your house plants

Wall planters are a great way to save floor space and keep plants safely out of reach of pets. They help your plants access those perfect sunny nooks and serve double duty as decor. If you have an empty wall in your home, a wall planter is a great way to add a touch of art and greenery all at once.

How to choose a wall planter

When selecting a wall planter, consider the size you need for your plants, what drainage solution works best for you, the hardware you’ll need for installation and your overall style.

Size

A planter that fits common nursery pot sizes makes it simple to set your plants directly in the planter without having to repot them. This makes for easier watering and altogether less mess.

Drainage

Some wall planters come with drainage holes, and some don’t.

Drainage holes are useful if you plan to move your planter over a sink to water and want to let all the water drain out before re-hanging.

are useful if you plan to move your planter over a sink to water and want to let all the water drain out before re-hanging. Not having a drainage hole lets you water directly into the planter without worrying about water dripping out. If you go this route, water gently and monitor your plant for root rot, as most plants don’t like to stay wet for long.

Installation

Unlike plant stands, many wall planters provide the hardware you need to mount them to a wall. If not, use appropriate anchors rated to support the total weight of your planter and plant, even when wet. Your plants will be happiest if you mount them according to their sunlight requirements. Remember that heat rises and smaller pots dry out fast, so you may need to adjust their watering schedule based on the temperature and humidity.

Style

Wall planters embody both form and function. Beyond holding your beloved plants at the perfect sunlit height, they come in all shapes, sizes, colors and themes. If you want a versatile wall planter that goes with any look, opt for simple lines and classic materials such as metal or concrete.

Best wall planters

Mkono Ceramic Hanging Planter

This tiered hanging planter sits flush against the wall and offers three connected pots to display your plants. It’s ideal for small trailing plants or succulents that don’t need much room for their roots. Each pot has a drainage hole at the bottom to help prevent root rot.

Sold by Amazon

Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter

You can’t go wrong with classic geometric shapes. These polished metal hangers come in brass, silver and gold, holding the triangular planters tightly to the wall. They come in small and large sizes, perfect for petite succulents or draping plants. There is no drainage hole, so water sparingly or set a pre-potted plant inside.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Yikush Mounted Face Wall Planter

Add some calm vibes to your space with this peaceful resin planter molded into the shape of a face. Leafy or trailing plants spill over the top of the head, creating a whimsical image of cascading green hair. The planter includes installation hardware, a drainage hole and a rubber stopper.

Sold by Amazon

Purzest Ceramic Geometric Wall Planters, Set of Six

These colorful wall planters are a decoration all on their own. Available in geometric and oblong pebble shapes, they are a fun way to display small or long-stemmed plants. Without a drainage hole, they’re best for pre-potted plants.

Sold by Amazon

Umbra Triflora Three-Piece Hanging Planter

If you’re looking to hang multiple plants at once, this sturdy hanging planter is a customizable solution. The lengths of the rod and ropes are adjustable. It features three identical 3-inch white pots and comes with either black or brass accent holders.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

August Grove Cardona Nine-Piece Pot Metal Wall Planter

For kitchen gardeners, this nine-piece planter puts fresh herbs at your fingertips. Three tiers of identical 4-inch-diameter pots, removable for easy access, let you grow your favorite vegetables, herbs or house plants all year round. The handmade design adds a rustic aesthetic with distressed elements and all-metal construction.

Sold by Wayfair

MyGift Modern Hanging Cement Planters, Set of Three

Gold accents add a metallic sheen to the tops of these cement wall planters. Each planter measures 4.25 inches across and just over 4 inches deep. They come with twisted jute rope for hanging and a flat back for mounting snug against the wall.

Sold by Amazon

Maghat Handmade Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf

For easy installation, opt for this one-hook macrame wall art and shelf. The macrame’s twisted details create sturdy ropes that hold up the natural wood shelf. The shelf provides an accessible ledge to grow your favorite plants.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.