Which stone fireplace is best?

A quality stone fireplace is cozy and sophisticated, adding depth and personality to any space. If you want that classic stone look without the headache of renovating your home, consider an electric stone fireplace that can be placed in an existing space: no demolition or masonry required. Check out the Ithaca Faux Stacked Stone Electric Fireplace for a big, eye-catching stone fireplace that looks just like the real thing.

What to know before you buy a stone fireplace

Types of electric fireplaces

An electric fireplace can be installed in one of three ways:

Freestanding : This is the easiest type to install, though it also takes up the most space. A freestanding fireplace can exist exclusively as a fireplace unit or be part of an entertainment center and fireplace combo.

: This is the easiest type to install, though it also takes up the most space. A freestanding fireplace can exist exclusively as a fireplace unit or be part of an entertainment center and fireplace combo. Wall-mounted : This is attached directly to the wall to make sure it doesn’t fall. Installation is required, but it is minimal and you can do it yourself.

: This is attached directly to the wall to make sure it doesn’t fall. Installation is required, but it is minimal and you can do it yourself. Built-in: If you’re looking to replace an existing fireplace, you already have the cut-out for a built-in fireplace. A built-in electric set sits flush against the wall, taking up less space. If you don’t already have a place in mind, however, it requires the most installation work.

Materials

A stone fireplace usually has a wood or engineered wood frame. The stonework is designed to look real but is constructed from something like fiberglass, resin or composite material that feels like stone but is lightweight and less expensive.

Remember, the insert that displays the “fire” component is an LCD screen and has to be plugged in, so an outlet must be readily available.

Size

The standard stone fireplace is about 35 to 60 inches wide, 34 to 45 inches tall and 11 to 18 inches deep. These dimensions can vary, especially when it comes to freestanding fireplaces built to double as entertainment units with storage shelves or cabinets.

Keep in mind that a corner fireplace is shaped differently to accommodate the angle of the wall. It will be deeper and is often wider than the standard fireplace.

What to look for in a quality stone fireplace

Mantel

While not all electric fireplaces have or require a mantel, it does help to frame a stone fireplace. Since stonework involves varying levels of texture, the mantel brings it all together and makes the fireplace look sturdy, solid and well-defined. It creates a focal point and provides a ledge for displaying photographs or other personal items.

Remote operation

With a remote, you can control the temperature and flame settings without getting up from your seat. Some remote controls provide extensive features, including a child-lock setting and timers for even easier use. Batteries for the remote don’t always come included, so check before ordering.

Flame effects

A stone fireplace with several flame effects helps you set the perfect mood for any time of day. You can adjust how bright the flame is as well as how big the flames are and whether they flicker. It also lets you turn off the heat and enjoy the flame effect without making the room too warm.

How much you can expect to spend on a stone fireplace

This style of electric fireplace costs $300-$2,000, depending on the size and features.

Stone fireplace FAQ

Do you need a special outlet?

A. An electric fireplace can be plugged into a standard wall outlet but should not be plugged in using an extension cord.

What’s the heating range?

A. Most of these fireplaces have a heating area between 400 and 1,000 square feet.

Can you replace the insert?

A. Whether you can replace the electric fireplace insert depends on the manufacturer. Some companies sell replacements and some don’t.

Whatâ€™s the best stone fireplace to buy?

Top stone fireplace

Ithaca Faux Stacked Stone Electric Fireplace

What you need to know: This large, freestanding brick-style white fireplace with a mantel measures 60.25 inches wide, 35.25 inches tall and 15.5 inches deep.

What youâ€™ll love: It has 21 heat settings and covers 400 square feet. The flame size and type of flicker are both adjustable. It comes with a remote control and is self-regulating so it turns off when the set temperature is met. There’s a child safety lock on the remote control.

What you should consider: It takes up significant space while providing no storage options.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top stone fireplace for the money

Home Decorators Collection Faux Stone Infrared Electric Fireplace

What you need to know: Available in gray or tan, this freestanding faux stone fireplace has a dark mantel with matching trim and measures 40 inches wide, 39 inches tall and 11.63 inches deep.

What youâ€™ll love: It looks realistic, with a rustic feel and texture that wraps all the way around the edges. It covers 1,000 square feet. The thermostat, flame color and flame brightness are all adjustable. It has a remote and an automatic shut-off.

What you should consider: The faux stone is beautiful but can chip easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Faux Stone Convertible Electric Media Storage Corner Fireplace

What you need to know: This wall-mounted white corner electric fireplace has a mantel, built-in storage and measures 52.25 inches wide, 26.5 inches tall and 16 inches deep.

What youâ€™ll love: It has white faux stone on the outside and faux brick on the inside with a heating range of 400 square feet. There are two wooden cabinets with glass windows and shelving space. There is a shelf beneath the mantel for a media player if you want to put a television above it.

What you should consider: Assembly is required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

