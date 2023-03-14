What is the best glass coffee table?

Coffee tables are at the center of the room and the center of attention. Glass coffee tables add a stylish flare that is simple and practical but can fit in minimalist and modern decors of all types. Many have tempered glass tops with glass or metal sides, while others look suspended in the air atop a decorative base.

With a variety of glass coffee tables to choose from, knowing what makes each one distinctive is important. For its affordability and contemporary style, the best glass coffee table is Monarch Specialties Tempered Glass Coffee Table.

What to know before you buy a glass coffee table

What will you use your coffee table for?

Coffee tables serve many purposes in a home. Some people simply want a glass coffee table to be an attractive centerpiece to their living space. Others want to use the coffee table practically for the comings and goings of an active family. If you entertain a lot, you will want a larger table to accommodate groups. Knowing your primary purpose for the table in advance helps narrow down your choices.

How much room do you have for a coffee table?

Measure the living area where the coffee table will be placed. Account for any reclining sofas or chairs when extended. Also, consider how many furniture pieces are in the room. Rectangular coffee tables work better with a single sofa, while round or square tables are best when additional chairs and loveseats are present. Larger coffee tables work better in larger rooms, just as smaller tables are best suited for smaller rooms.

How do you make sure the glass on your table is tempered?

Most glass tabletops that are 0.25 inches to 0.375 inches thick have been tempered. This improves durability and strength. Glass tabletops that are 0.5 inches or thicker may not be tempered since the thickness already adds strength. Tempered glass should have a small trademark embedded on a corner that shows the manufacturer’s name and compliance with the standards of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

What to look for in a quality glass coffee table

Color

Glass coffee tables come in different colors in addition to the more recognizable transparent style. Dark colors add depth to larger rooms, while clear glass and lighter colors help small rooms appear bigger.

Shape

Glass tabletops can be rectangular, square, circular or oval. The size of your room, furniture in the room and style of the base can all make a difference in determining which shape is best.

Base

A quality base accentuates a tabletop with flair and style. If you choose a freestanding tabletop, look for bases that fit your decor. There are traditional right-angled bases, but there are also many modern designs that employ curves and artistic designs that almost make the tabletop disappear. Bases can be made from wood, metal and glass.

How much you can expect to spend on a glass coffee table

Inexpensive glass coffee tables are priced between $75-$150. These tables have simple designs with connected glass sides.

glass coffee tables are priced between $75-$150. These tables have simple designs with connected glass sides. Medium-priced tables run between $150-$275. A wider variety of bases is included in this range with tops that are round and rectangular and designed for style.

tables run between $150-$275. A wider variety of bases is included in this range with tops that are round and rectangular and designed for style. Expensive glass coffee tables exceed $300 and can cost as much as $700. These tables feature distinctive designs and are usually larger.

Glass coffee table FAQ

What is the best way to clean a glass tabletop?

A. Aerosol foam cleaners are a simple and fast way to keep your glass free of streaks. A homemade solution can be made by mixing two parts water to one part white vinegar. Also, wipe the tabletop with a newspaper to keep lint from sticking.

How do you remove a light scratch from a glass tabletop?

A. In addition to commercial options, rubbing a small amount of toothpaste onto the scratch can remove the abrasion. There are also formulas of water, non-gel toothpaste and baking soda that may work too. Always clean the table first. Check with the manufacturer for their recommended method.

What is the best glass coffee table to buy?

Top glass coffee table

Monarch Specialties Tempered Glass Coffee Table

What you need to know: This coffee table is stylish but affordable with tempered glass sides that give a contemporary look to any room.

What you’ll love: The coffee table has a glossy tabletop with glass sides that can be used for cocktails or as a centerpiece table. It is 44 inches wide by 22 inches deep and stands 16 inches high. It is easy to assemble.

What you should consider: Some users found the tempered glass challenging to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glass coffee table for the money

Kings Brand Glass Top Cocktail Coffee Table

What you need to know: This coffee table has a simple design with modern lines that look great for entertaining and hold up for busy families.

What you’ll love: The table has a tempered glass top with a chrome finish to the metal frame. It is nearly 40 inches wide by 20 inches deep and stands just below 16 inches tall. The assembly is simple and fast.

What you should consider: Some users reported the legs were a bit wobbly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Coaster Home Furnishings Shearwater Coffee Table

What you need to know: This coffee table has a modern look with a distinctive base that makes it stand out in any room.

What you’ll love: This coffee table has an 8-millimeter floating glass top that can support up to 200 pounds. It is 50 inches wide by 28 inches deep and stands over 18 inches tall. There is little assembly required.

What you should consider: This item is heavy, so consider asking for help unboxing and moving it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.