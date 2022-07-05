Most Bissell vacuums have at least a one-year warranty. Many feature warranties that range between three and five years.

Which Bissell vacuums are best?

Clean floors make your house feel more like home. Vacuums are an essential tool for those wanting spotless floors, but some don’t clean your carpet on the first go.

Bissell is known for producing high-quality vacuums in a variety of styles. If you’re thinking of buying a Bissell vacuum, it’s important to become familiarized with what the company has to offer in order to make your shopping experience as smooth as possible.

What to know before you buy a Bissell vacuum

Bagged vs. bagless Bissell vacuum

One of the most important considerations when choosing a vacuum is whether you want a bagged or bagless one. Bagless vacuums save you money in the long run, as they don’t have disposable containers that must be replaced. Still, most bagless vacuums have filters you must change periodically.

Bagged vacuums are easier to empty than bagless ones — those without bags tend to release dust particles into the air as you dump them. Still, bagless vacuums usually hold more dust and need to be dumped less often.

Types of Bissell vacuums

Stick vacuum: These are ideal for people with compact homes or apartments. They are light and easier to move than most vacuums — many are even cordless. Stick vacuums usually have to be emptied more often than other vacuums.

These are ideal for people with compact homes or apartments. They are light and easier to move than most vacuums — many are even cordless. Stick vacuums usually have to be emptied more often than other vacuums. Canister vacuum: These are similar to stick vacuums but have a canister you pull behind you as you clean. Canister vacuums are ideal for upholstery and hardwood floors. They’re more powerful than stick vacuums but harder to maneuver.

These are similar to stick vacuums but have a canister you pull behind you as you clean. Canister vacuums are ideal for upholstery and hardwood floors. They’re more powerful than stick vacuums but harder to maneuver. Upright vacuum: These are the most common and versatile. They’re often relatively affordable and effective but noisy. Upright vacuums are ideal for carpeted floors.

These are the most common and versatile. They’re often relatively affordable and effective but noisy. Upright vacuums are ideal for carpeted floors. Robot vacuum: Robot vacuums are convenient, as they do most of the work for you. Still, their suction power isn’t as good as other vacuums, and many have to be emptied often.

Bissell vacuums for pet owners

Many Bissell vacuums are designed with features ideal for pet owners. Some include accessories made for brushing furniture and removing pet hair from it. Those with various bristles and brush rolls are excellent at removing pet hair from carpets.

Additionally, Bissell’s Pet Foundation uses some of the proceeds from every purchase to help pets find homes.

What to look for in a quality Bissell vacuum

Multisurface cleaning

Some vacuums are better used on certain surfaces, but many are designed for both carpets and hard floors. Choosing a vacuum with multisurface cleaning abilities prevents you from switching to a broom and dust pan when cleaning your kitchen floors.

Long-lasting design

Vacuums aren’t the type of thing you want to replace annually. Most Bissell vacuums are built to last many years before needing to be replaced. Still, reviewing the vacuum’s warranty can be helpful if you aren’t sure how long the manufacturer believes it will last. Those with three- and five-year warranties tend to last longer than those with shorter ones.

Bissell vacuum accessories

Accessories are ideal for cleaning tough-to-reach spaces and various surfaces. Bissell vacuums often include fewer accessories than others, but a few are worth considering.

Brush attachment: These are ideal for car seats and compact spaces. They are lightweight and usually attach to the end of the cleaning wand.

These are ideal for car seats and compact spaces. They are lightweight and usually attach to the end of the cleaning wand. Mop attachment: These let you clean hard floors. They save space by eliminating the need to keep a mop on hand.

These let you clean hard floors. They save space by eliminating the need to keep a mop on hand. Crevice attachment: These have an angled design that lets you clean corners and tight spaces.

Bissell vacuum power

Buying a powerful vacuum ensures you’ll clean your floors in a single pass. Many Bissell vacuums have around 9 amperes of power, although some are as high as 12. Stick and robot vacuums tend to be the least powerful, while canister and upright vacuums offer more.

Bissell vacuum FAQ

Why are Bissell vacuums so cheap?

A. Many of the pieces in them are plastic. This keeps them affordable and light, although it may affect their durability.

Do Bissell robot vacuums fall down stairs?

A. They have a cliff-detection feature that prevents them from falling down stairs and other ledges.

Which vacuums produce the least noise?

A. Canister vacuums produce less noise than upright vacuums. Still, if you’re looking for the quietest one you can buy, it may be best to choose a stick vacuum.

Best Bissell vacuums

Bissell CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum

Although the brush gets clogged with pet hair quickly, it’s excellent at cleaning it from your floors. The swivel-steering feature makes this vacuum easier to maneuver than most. The canister is easy to empty, and it includes numerous accessories. Sold by Amazon

Bissell CleanView Bagless Vacuum

This is affordable, lightweight and ideal for various types of surfaces. It features a large dirt canister that’s easy to empty. The brush effectively picks up dirt, debris and pet hair. Sold by Amazon

Bissell SpinWave Robot Two-in-One Mop and Vacuum

It’s versatile, convenient and ideal for multiple types of surfaces. Some reviewers said the vacuum didn’t effectively connect to the dock. Still, it’s convenient when connected to your phone and practical if the dock is in a good spot. Sold by Amazon

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser

Some customers said this vacuum was heavy and difficult to maneuver. Still, it effectively cleans pet hair, and its brush prevents hair from getting tangled. It has 8.5 amps of power and an 8-foot hose. Sold by Amazon

Bissell Zing Canister Vacuum

It’s affordable and lightweight. It comes with or without a bag and is available in three colors: green, maroon and purple. Many said this did an excellent job cleaning hardwood floors, despite numerous complaints about the attachments falling off while in use. Sold by Amazon

Bissell CrossWave Floor and Area Rug Cleaner

This can switch between vacuum and mop abilities. It is simple to use and works on various surfaces. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum

It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver, and it includes a crevice tool that is ideal for corners and tight spaces. It is affordable and comes in four colors: lime, blue, black and purple. Sold by Amazon

