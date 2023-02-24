Two million Cosori air fryers recalled due to overheating

Recalls happen far more than we like to think. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issues roughly 300 product recalls each year. The latest product to be recalled due to safety concerns is the popular Cosori air fryer. Approximately 2 million units were recalled in Canada, Mexico and the United States. If you own a Cosori, you need to know if your model is affected and what you should do if it is.

Why were the Cosori air fryers recalled?

On Thursday, Feb. 23, roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers were voluntarily recalled in the United States, Mexico and Canada. According to the manufacturer, “After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers — which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires — can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

To date, the CPSC has received 205 reports of Cosori air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Ten of these instances resulted in minor injuries and 23 resulted in minor property damage.

Which models are affected?

There are 21 different Cosori air fryers that are affected by this recall. The models range from 3.7-quart capacity to XL models and were priced between $70 and $130. They were sold from June 2018 through December 2022.

CP158-AF

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CP137-AF

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CO137-AF

CO158-AF

CO158-AF-RXB

CP258-AF

Where do I find my Cosori model number?

The model number is very easy to locate. Make sure your Cosori air fryer is unplugged. Turn it over and locate the manufacturer’s label on the bottom. The second line will begin with “Model.” This is where you find the model number.

You will also need to confirm the batch number to register your air fryer. This too can be found on the bottom of the unit, either etched along the edge of the plastic border or printed to the left of the manufacturer’s label.

What should I do if my Cosori has been recalled?

If your air fryer is listed as one of the affected models, you must stop using it immediately and register your model online at recall.cosori.com.

How will I be compensated?

No refunds will be issued for recalled units. Consumers can only get a replacement model. While the manufacturer will try to match your color, quantities are limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. If your color can’t be matched, you will receive a black-colored model, and exchanges will not be available.

Other air fryers you can buy

Ninja DZ401 Foodi DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

This is the XL version of Ninja’s original air fryer. It has two baskets and DualZone technology, so you can cook two foods at the same time in two different ways.

Sold by Amazon

Cosori Pro III Air Fryer Dual Blaze

Not all of Cosori’s air fryers were affected by the recall. This model has 12 one-touch features and a large 6.8-quart basket. The VeSync app adds voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sold by Amazon

Aria 10-Quart Air Fryer with Recipe Book

This 10-quart air fryer is large enough to cook an entire meal for the family. It has an internal lamp, three cooking baskets and a drip pan. It reaches 400 degrees in seconds and comes with a rotisserie accessory.

Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven

There are over a dozen built-in cooking features in this versatile model. It’s large enough to fit an entire 12-inch pizza. With six heating elements, a 450-degree range and two fans, the Cosori toaster oven can cook up to 30% faster than a traditional convection oven.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

With this air fryer, you can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat at the press of a button. The top-down airflow helps ensure even cooking, and the fast preheating means almost no prep time

Sold by Amazon

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer

This 5-quart air fryer has a compact design but can hold enough food for up to four people. The personalized shake reminder helps ensure your food is cooked exactly how you like it. The nonstick basket makes cleanup a breeze.

Sold by Amazon

GoWise USA 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

The GoWise USA air fryer has a built-in alarm that reminds you to shake in five-, 10- or 15-minute increments. If you change your mind while cooking, you can adjust the time or temperature in the middle of a cook cycle with no problem.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

