Which brand makes the best electric range?

When making an investment on an electric range, it’s important to get something that performs well and lasts for years without major maintenance. GE and Whirlpool are well-known for producing a variety of quality home appliances, and they’ve both been in the industry for decades. While GE is often considered the top producer of electric ranges, Whirlpool doesn’t quite have the same reputation. As great as Whirlpool’s dishwashers and refrigerators are, its electric ranges aren’t rated nearly as high.

GE electric ranges

GE’s decades of experience shine in their extensive lineup of ranges. According to professional repair technicians, GE ranges have the smartest designs and fewest major problems of any major brand. There are plenty of features to choose from and, for the most part, GE’s appliances also look great.

GE electric range pros

With so many great options, it’s almost certain you’ll be able to find a GE electric range that’s right for you. Extremely high reliability: Engineers and repairmen agree that GE ranges are among the most well-made and easiest ranges to maintain.

GE electric range cons

They can get expensive: Premium features like wireless connectivity and dual ovens come at a high cost.

Best GE electric ranges

GE JB735 5.3-Cubic-Foot Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Oven and Air Fry in Stainless Steel

This midrange model has helpful features such as consistent convection cooking and powerful self-cleaning. Its premium finish and freestanding design make it a great upgrade for a majority of home kitchens.

Sold by Home Depot

GE JB645 5.3-Cubic-Foot Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Oven in White

If you’re looking for something affordable and dependable, it’s hard to pass up the JB645. It doesn’t have many bells and whistles or offer convection cooking, but it’s one of GE’s most popular budget-friendly options and it’s built to last for years.

Sold by Home Depot

GE Profile PSS93 5.3-Cubic-Foot Electric Range with Steam-Cleaning Convection Oven and Air Fry in Stainless Steel

Anyone doing a full kitchen remodel should consider this slide-in range from GE’s Profile lineup. It boasts advanced functionality including Wi-Fi connectivity that lets you preheat and monitor your oven from anywhere.

Sold by Home Depot

GE JBS360 5-Cubic-Foot Electric Range in White

This one’s about as basic as they get, with traditional coil elements instead of a smooth glass cooktop. While it’s pretty simple, it also costs remarkably little considering how reliable it is.

Sold by Home Depot

GE Cafe CES700P 5.7-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-In Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Convection Oven in Matte Black

Unlike almost any other range on the market, the Cafe series aims to bring premium restaurant-quality appliances to the home kitchen. They’re extremely pricey but boast quite a few high-end features, in addition to looking fantastic.

Sold by Home Depot

Whirlpool electric ranges

Whirlpool has a great reputation for many of its appliances. For example, its dishwashers are generally considered among the best. By comparison, its ranges don’t get much attention. They look great on paper, with some offering seemingly advanced features at reasonable prices. However, the reality is that design and build quality can vary significantly from model to model.

That’s not to say that all Whirlpool ranges are bad. In fact, there are some models that offer quite a bit of bang for your buck while also being relatively dependable. Overall, though, most Whirlpool ranges aren’t quite as reliable as you’d expect from an appliance that costs hundreds of dollars or more.

Whirlpool electric range pros

Good feature sets for the price: With a Whirlpool range, you can get your hands on convection cooking and even double ovens for a little less than the competition. There are also convenient inclusions like expandable elements and rapid preheating.

Whirlpool electric range cons

According to repair experts and long-term user reviews, Whirlpool ranges aren’t known for reliability. A decent number appear to break right around the 1-year mark, with important and tough-to-repair components such as the control board as the culprits. You can find some models that are reliable, but not many. Few high-end options: The opposite of GE, Whirlpool doesn’t offer any premium models for modern home kitchens.

Best Whirlpool electric ranges

Whirlpool WGE745C0FS 6.7-Cubic-Foot Double Oven Electric Range with True Convection in Stainless Steel

This one stands out due to its dual oven configuration, which adds versatility in busy kitchens. It’s equipped with a number of advanced features such as European-style convection that uses a dedicated heating element to ensure consistent temperatures.

Sold by Home Depot

Whirlpool WEE745H0LZ 6.4-Cubic-Foot Single Oven Electric Range with Air Fry Oven in Stainless Steel

It’s one of Whirlpool’s best-looking and most streamlined ranges, with a slide-in design and convenient front-mounted controls. There’s a rapid preheat setting in addition to Frozen Bake technology that lets you skip preheating entirely.

Sold by Home Depot

Should you get a GE or Whirlpool electric range?

Most people will be happier with a GE electric range. There are some Whirlpool models that get high marks for reliability, but they’re few and far between. GE offers a wider range, from affordable to premium options, and is more dependable across the board.

