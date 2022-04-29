Which pasta maker is best?

Pasta is a staple for weeknight dinners since it’s easy to make and filling, and it’s simply fun to eat. Many elect to buy pasta makers to make pasta noodles from scratch, but understanding the options available can seem a little daunting — and choosing a pasta maker that suits the type of pasta you hope to cook is an excellent place to start.

This Philips Compact Pasta Maker automatically rolls and cuts your dough for the ultimate in quick and easy pasta production.

What to know before you buy a pasta maker

How pasta makers work

A pasta maker’s purpose is simple — to make pasta from scratch. Generally, the two parts of a pasta maker are the rolling compartment and the cutters, which together produce pasta. These machines make pasta by first rolling and kneading the dough into flat sheets and then cutting the sheets into noodles of the preferred thickness.

Preferred pasta types

Depending on the kind of pasta you hope to make, certain pasta makers may work better or worse for your needs. For example, those making a thin angel hair pasta may want cutters as small as possible. Alternatively, those who want to make ravioli or tortellini may prefer a pasta maker with a thicker dough sheet. While some pasta makers may only have one cutter size, others can include multiple cutters, each offering varied pasta sizes.

Manual vs. electric pasta makers

Most pasta makers are manual, meaning the user must knead and cut the dough themselves. However, you can also find pasta makers that automatically do this when fed dough. Some buyers may prefer manual machines, but electric pasta makers can save you time while cooking — effectively letting you do other tasks while they produce the pasta.

What to look for in a quality pasta maker

Adjustability

First and foremost, buying an adjustable pasta maker helps you get the most out of your purchase. Most commonly, pasta makers let you adjust the thickness of your dough sheet using the rolling compartment and the size of your noodles using the cutters.

Stability

Since manual pasta maker machines require a roller controlled by a crank, they can be unstable without some extra help. To counter this, many manual pasta makers use a table clamp that’s secured to the surface you’re working on, adding stability. This holds the pasta maker in place while kneading out your pasta. Alternatively, electric machines don’t usually need a table clamp since they process the pasta internally and automatically.

Easy to clean

When browsing pasta makers, it’s also worth considering which models are easiest to clean. While most manual machines include simple mechanisms that can be separated into pieces for cleaning, electric versions sometimes make it more challenging to keep hard-to-reach spots clean. If buying a manual one, buy a machine that you can take apart to ensure the most straightforward cleaning process possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a pasta maker

A cheap pasta maker can cost as little as $20 for a basic machine meant for residential use. Mid-tier pasta makers for residential use cost from $30-$150, while high-end ones can cost as much as $200 or more.

Pasta maker FAQ

Are manual pasta makers better than electric ones?

A. Not necessarily — it depends heavily on your preferences. Manual pasta makers take a little more time and effort than electric ones, requiring you to feed dough manually. Electric pasta makers make the process quicker, though some traditional pasta enthusiasts swear by manual versions.

Can I use a pasta maker to make tortillas?

A. You can, though some don’t recommend it — primarily due to the narrow size of the rollers. Still, most pasta makers can be used to make small tortillas, and if you buy one with a wide enough roller, you can make tortillas of all sizes.

What’s the best pasta maker to buy?

Top pasta maker

Philips Compact Noodle And Pasta Maker With Three Interchangeable Plates

What you need to know: This is the ideal pasta maker for the modern world, featuring a quicker and easier homemade pasta without the hassle of traditional machines.

What you’ll love: This pasta maker has a kneading compartment with a stirring bar and a noodle extruder all in one. It’s fully automatic and takes just 18 minutes to knead and produce pasta. You can buy it in white or black, or in a bundle with added accessories.

What you should consider: This is more automated than the traditional pasta maker, which some buyers didn’t like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pasta maker for the money

Shule Stainless Steel Adjustable Pasta Maker Machine

What you need to know: This simple pasta maker is a great affordable option with manual rolling and cutting, and an array of size options to make multiple noodle types.

What you’ll love: This pasta maker has seven different positions that can be adjusted to make pasta anywhere from 0.5-3 millimeters and a table clamp. It’s durable, featuring a stainless steel body and aluminum pasta cutters. You can buy this pasta maker in red or silver.

What you should consider: Some found this pasta machine difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Isiler 150-Roller Adjustable Thickness Pasta Maker

What you need to know: This machine offers simple and adjustable pasta making, with an adjustable roller and cutter for making the pasta of your choice.

What you’ll love: This pasta maker features nine different dough sheet thickness settings ranging from 0.3-2.6 millimeters. It can make noodles at width settings from 2-6.6 millimeters. It’s also made from a food-grade aluminum alloy and includes a useful table clamp.

What you should consider: This machine isn’t as adjustable as some pasta makers at this price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

