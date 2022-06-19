Which 32-ounce water bottle is best?

Staying hydrated on the go is essential but can be challenging when most water bottles don’t hold enough water to get you through the day. Alternatively, buying disposable plastic bottles is tough on your wallet and the environment. Large 32-ounce water bottles let you hit your water intake goals with a durable, reusable bottle. If you’re looking for the best 32-ounce water bottle that’s easy to drink out of and great to take on the go, the Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a 32-ounce water bottle

When selecting a new 32-ounce water bottle, pay particular attention to the materials that suit your lifestyle. Each type of construction offers different benefits. For example, if you like ending a long workout with an ice-cold bottle of water, be sure to find a bottle with insulation to keep your water cold.

Materials

Large 32-ounce water bottles come in the same variety of materials as smaller bottles. Common materials include plastic, metal and glass.

Plastic is known for being lightweight and easy to take anywhere. They are generally the most affordable. However, plastic bottles contribute to environmental waste, and some may contain the industrial chemical BPA.

Metal water bottles are often insulated, offering a vessel that keeps your drinks at their original temperature. Metal bottles are durable and more environmentally friendly than plastic. Because of their insulation properties, they tend to cost more than plastic bottles.

Glass bottles are the heaviest type of bottle but offer a non-porous, non-reactive material for anyone who wants to add other flavors and drinks to their bottle. Glass won’t scratch easily and is always easy to clean, but they aren’t ideal for travel.

Size

Though all 32-ounce water bottles can hold the same liquid capacity, they come in various sizes and exterior shapes. Most bottles this size won’t fit in regular cup holders, but some will fit better in pouches and bags than others. Consider how you’ll be using your bottle and where you’ll need it to fit when you’re on the go. Walled insulation and exterior features can add extra bulk to the height and width of a water bottle.

Design

32-Ounce water bottles come in lots of different colors and patterns, just like their smaller counterparts. You can find 32-ounce water bottles in your favorite color palettes. Keep in mind that darker colors will absorb more heat from the sun than lighter ones.

What to look for in a quality 32-ounce water bottle

When shopping for the best 32-ounce water bottle for your lifestyle, it’s helpful to know your drinking preferences and whether or not you want insulation. Features like the size of the bottle’s mouth and the type of lid will determine how easy it is to drink from and open the water bottle.

Size of opening

You can find water bottles with both wide mouths and small mouths. Wide-mouth water bottles are easier to fill and wide enough to add ice cubes, though water pours out faster while drinking. Small-mouth water bottles tend to be easier to drink from but they’re typically too small to fit standard ice cubes. That said, the type of lid on top will also help determine how easy it is to drink from the bottle.

Insulation

If keeping your beverages cold or hot is important to you, opt for a metal vacuum-insulated water bottle. For example, investing in insulation is the best way to ensure your ice water stays cold during a long hike. The vacuum spaces between walls of metal prevent outside air from touching the inner walls. Therefore, the more walls of insulation your bottle has, the longer your beverage will hold its temperature.

Lid

There are as many lid varieties as there are bottles. Common lid options include a full twist-off style, straw style and pop-open style. The twist-off has no drinking hole but lets you drink freely from the entire mouth of the bottle once you twist it open. The straw-style lid connects to a long straw that draws water from the bottom of the bottle. And the pop-open lid exposes a drinking spout beneath a cover that helps control how fast the water flows when you drink.

How much you can expect to spend on a 32-ounce water bottle

Most 32-ounce water bottles cost $10-$25. More expensive options can cost $30 or more, offering unique features like carrying handles, extra layers of insulation or other accessories.

32-ounce water bottle FAQ

Does it matter how wide the opening of the water bottle is?

A. The size of the water bottle opening depends on your personal preference. Wide-mouth water bottles are easier to fill and let you add ice quickly, though water pours out faster while drinking. Small-mouth water bottles tend to be easier to drink from, but they’re typically too small to fit ice cubes.

Can I put my water bottle in the dishwasher?

A. Some water bottles are dishwasher safe. Check the packaging and manufacturer’s information before loading it in the dishwasher.

What are the best 32-ounce water bottles to buy?

Top 32-ounce water bottle

Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid

What you need to know: This 32-ounce insulated water bottle features all the best elements at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: The bottle is vacuum-insulated to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. The straw lid is easy to open, easy to drink out of and leakproof. A powder coating prevents condensation on the outside of the bottle. You can choose from dozens of different colors and patterns.

What you should consider: It does not fit in standard-sized cup holders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 32-ounce water bottle for the money

Nalgene Wide Mouth Water Bottle

What you need to know: The classic Nalgene water bottle offers a lightweight, easy-to-carry vessel for taking lots of water on the go.

What you’ll love: The BPA-free plastic construction is extremely lightweight and durable. A wide mouth makes it easy to add ice and scrub it clean. These water bottles are generally translucent so that you can see how much water is left inside. Nalgene bottles are great for hiking, backpacking or other outdoor activities where you want to pack light.

What you should consider: It’s not insulated, and the wide mouth can make drinking cumbersome.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle

What you need to know: This name-brand vacuum-sealed water bottle is ideal for taking insulated drinks outdoors with a convenient carrying handle.

What you’ll love: It comes in dozens of different colors and designs to suit your style. The outside stays dry and your drinks hold their temperature with double-walled sweat-proof insulation. The carrying handle extends from the lid, creating an easy place to hold it or hook it onto your backpack. The magnetic pop-open top makes drinking easy and creates a leak-proof seal when shut.

What you should consider: The double insulation and feature-packed lid make this bottle heavier to carry than other lighter models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.