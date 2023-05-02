Which glass carafes are best?

Reusable water bottles have their uses, but there are times when only a glass carafe will do. A glass carafe is an elegant, stylish way to stay hydrated or serve drinks at an event. A carafe makes a beautiful, welcoming addition to a guest room bedside table, or a nice way to help yourself to a glass of water late at night. Some carafes even offer lids or other features for greater versatility, no matter what you’re drinking.

What to look for in a glass carafe

Materials

Borosilicate glass: This type of glass, commonly found in laboratory equipment, is more resistant to thermal shock. It won’t crack or shatter when exposed to extreme heat, such as boiling water. Carafes made from borosilicate glass can be safely used for hot coffee or tea, and they’re more likely to be dishwasher-safe.

Crystal: Some high-end carafes are made from cut crystal. Traditionally, crystal is a kind of glass made with lead, but modern crystal manufacturers offer lead-free options. It is not recommended to keep any beverage in a lead crystal carafe for more than a couple of hours, so if you like the look of crystal for a long-term bedside table water container, make sure it's lead-free.

Carafe and tumbler sets

Carafes that come with a matching glass tumbler are popular to keep on a bedside table so you (or your guests) don’t have to get out of bed in the middle of the night for a drink of water. Along with providing a convenient way to drink, the tumbler serves as a lid atop the carafe, keeping dust and insects out of your water.

Lids

Carafes intended to store beverages in the fridge often come with a lid, usually made from silicone or cork. If you want to store the carafe’s contents in your refrigerator for more than a day or two, make sure the lid creates an airtight seal to keep your beverage fresh.

Styles

Glass carafes are available in a wide range of styles, whether you’re looking for a utilitarian option for the refrigerator or a stylish set to match your bedroom decor. Traditional options include cut crystal or classic restaurant-style carafes, while minimalist or modern carafes feature eye-catching colors and sleek shapes.

If you plan to use your glass carafe to serve guests, look for one with a narrower neck that’s easy to grip for pouring.

Best glass carafes

Kook Glass Carafe Pitchers with Plastic Lids, Set of 3

Whether you’re hosting a party or just want to store all your favorite beverages in matching carafes, this set of three lidded carafes is a great deal. They’re dishwasher-safe and can go in the freezer. Each carafe holds 35 ounces and features a narrow neck for easier pouring.

Sold by Amazon

Hiware 50-Ounce Glass Carafe with Stainless Steel Flip-top Lid

This extra-large carafe is also extra-versatile thanks to its heat-resistant borosilicate glass body and self-pouring, filtering cap. You can brew hot tea or coffee directly into it or use it to store cold beverages in the fridge. It measures nearly 10 inches tall and 5.4 inches at the base, so it will fit into most larger fridge doors.

Sold by Amazon

La Rochere Bee Carafe

Featuring a classic French countryside-inspired bee design, this glass carafe holds 34 ounces and measures 4 inches by 10.9 inches. It’s made in France from clear glass, and the design showcases embossed bees, a sturdy base and a narrow neck.

Sold by Sur La Table

Best glass carafe and tumbler sets

Sizikato 15-Ounce Clear Glass Bedside Carafe with Tumbler

If you’re looking for a colorful accent for your bedside table, consider this carafe and tumbler set. It comes in eight color-and-design options, including green, blue and amber. The tumbler holds 8 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Sattyge Bedside 3-Piece Carafe with Tumblers

Another trendy, Nordic-inspired set, these gray-tinted glass carafe and tumblers feature a minimalist etched design. The tumbler comes with two glasses so you can always have a clean glass in rotation. The set is made from hand-blown borosilicate glass that’s dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Trinkware Bedside Carafe with Tumbler

This elegant set includes a 24-ounce carafe and 12-ounce cup, both made from clear glass. The carafe’s smooth rim and narrow neck make it easier to pour without dripping.

Sold by Amazon

Barski Mouth-Blown Crystal Bedside Carafe with Tumbler

Made in Poland from heavy mouth-blown, lead-free crystal, this carafe and tumbler set looks beautiful on a bedside table or sideboard. It’s even top-rack dishwasher-safe. The set measures 8.2 inches tall, and the carafe holds 25 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

