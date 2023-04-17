10 effective rodent repellent solutions to keep mice out of your home and RV

Mice may look cute, but these furry rodents carry disease and cause destruction when they appear in your home or RV. Now is the time to mouse-proof where you live.

There are many options for repelling mice. Older lethal methods of traps and poison remain available, but a push toward more humane, organic deterrents has led to a surge in alternative strategies. Consider which ones are best for your home or RV, and act now.

First, inspect your home or RV

Mice can only get in your home or RV if there are gaps in the structure or near where pipes and ductwork enter. Look for small cracks and holes, and use sealant caulk to fill the space permanently. Steel wool also can be pushed into the gap since mice don’t like trying to gnaw through it.

Another easy solution is to remove all available food sources. Walk through your kitchen and note any food sitting out, especially if it is not in a sealed container. Unsealed food is a mouse’s smorgasbord. Makes sure all food on counters or in cupboards is stored in airtight food storage containers. Stainless steel containers are best since mice cannot chew through them.

Organic and humane repellent strategies

Consider these four methods:

Peppermint oil and cinnamon are natural scents that repel mice. They come in sprays and pouches that can keep mice away while making your home or RV smell good.

are natural scents that repel mice. They come in sprays and pouches that can keep mice away while making your home or RV smell good. Hot pepper sprays also work, but they have a more pungent scent you may not want wafting through your living space.

also work, but they have a more pungent scent you may not want wafting through your living space. Humane live traps capture mice in small boxes when the bait is taken and a spring-loaded back door snaps shut. The trap can then be taken far away where mice can be released.

capture mice in small boxes when the bait is taken and a spring-loaded back door snaps shut. The trap can then be taken far away where mice can be released. Ultrasonic monitors send variable frequencies through the air that greatly bother mice to the point that they will leave rather than conduct their business in such chaos.

The tried and true methods still work

For some people, the methods used by past generations are sufficient. Snap traps, glue traps and poison bait stations are lethal for the mouse. The entire trap and mouse carcass are then disposed. Keep in mind that killing mice has not been proven to lower the mouse population, as new ones typically move in for available food sources.

Options you can’t buy online

Saturday-morning cartoons were more factual than you may realize. Cats and mice are mortal enemies. Owning a cat can keep mice away. Mice know cats can smell them, and cats emit chemicals that terrify mice. Obviously, your feline friend can’t be purchased on Amazon or other online retailers. Check your local humane shelter or reputable breeders in your area.

If your mouse problem won’t respond to any of these options, you may need to contact a professional exterminator. This is more expensive, but the results are usually guaranteed.

Best rodent repellent solutions

Natural Armor Mice and Rat Repellent

An eco-friendly formula safe for people and pets, this peppermint oil-based spray can be used anywhere in your home or RV. It has a built-in sprayer and a satisfaction guarantee.

Sold by Amazon

Dr. Catch Humane Mouse Traps

Designed with air holes to keep the mouse alive, this live trap has no poison or glue. The spring door is easy to set, and once it’s closed, you won’t have to touch the mouse. It’s made from high-quality plastic that is easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Xcluder Rodent Barrier Kit

This stainless steel wool blend is used to fill cracks and holes, keeping mice from coming inside. It’s rustproof and designed to squeeze into tiny crevices where mice often enter homes or RVs.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Bell and Howell Ultrasonic Pest Repeller

Using variable ultrasonic frequencies that disturb mice, these electronic plug-in repellants are odorless, safe for humans and free of any chemicals. They compel mice and other rodents to leave in search of more peaceful settings.

Sold by Home Depot

dCon Poison Bait Station

This compact bait station is child-resistant and only accessible by mice. The poison contains no neurotoxins and can be used inside or outside. It comes with a money-back guarantee.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Grandpa Gus’s Mouse Repellent Pouches

These cinnamon and peppermint pouches smell good to humans and can be placed anywhere in your home or RV. They are effective up to 50 square feet from the pouch and last one to three months.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dap Extreme Stretch Sealant

This versatile sealant works inside and outside to cover gaps and holes where mice may enter. It stretches over 600% to ensure adhesion. It has a low odor, cleans up easily and is paintable in two hours.

Sold by Home Depot

Victor Easy-Set Mouse Trap

These snap traps are pre-baited and feature a pedal that looks like a piece of Swiss cheese. They are affordable and require no assembly. They’re poison-free and easily disposable.

Sold by Amazon

WeeSprout Stainless Steel Food Storage Containers

These lightweight metal containers are ideal for leftovers and storing food. They are not only impenetrable for mice, but they can also be safely used in the dishwasher and freezer. They are designed to stack on top of each other.

Sold by Amazon

Austin’s Clear Ammonia

This household cleaner mimics the scent of mouse predator urine. Placing small capfuls or containers of ammonia near mouse entry points can deter mice. It comes in an easy-pour container.

Sold by Amazon

