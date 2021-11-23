Percussion Instruments

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
67°
Knoxville
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Caring For Our Kids
Dolly Parton
Don Dare Investigations
Download WATE news app
Find lowest gas prices in Knoxville
Food For Thought
Knoxville Traffic
Latest COVID-19 news
Local News
National/World
Newsletters
Politics
Positively Tennessee
Press Releases
Rankings & Lists
Regional/State news
Remarkable Women 2022
Send photo, video or news tips
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee Treasures
Top Stories
Washington Bureau
Wears Valley Wildfire
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Many can get a 4th COVID shot – but should they?
Jury deadlocked in Whitmer kidnap plot trial
Mimi Reinhard, Schindler’s list typist, dies at 107
3 dead after robbery at Georgia shooting range
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
6 Storm Team forecast
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
Weather warnings
Starwatch
Weather Cameras
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Closings
Living East TN
Meet the LETN Team
Home and Family
Deals and Steals
Food with LETN
Word of the Day contest
Project Grad
Pets
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Buy Local in East Tennessee
LETN delivered to your inbox
Home Design Center
BestReviews
Top Stories
Vintage Baseball combines athletics and history
Video
Top Stories
Eat your fruits and vegetables with Raw Chef Jane
Video
The Race for Kids 5K and Family Walk
Video
Richie Owens is a homegrown Appalachian Music Maker
Video
Enjoy Spring Tea at The Tennessean Hotel
Video
Sports
Orange and White Nation
The Masters 2022
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
High School
SEC Football
Top Stories
Photos: The Masters Tournament through the years
Gallery
Top Stories
US Olympic figure skater retiring at 16
Top Stories
WATCH: The Bears Den
Video
Vols QB commit in town ahead of spring game
Video
Green jacket to prison: Angel Cabrera’s big fall
Former Titans’ assistant added to Flores’ lawsuit
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
Project Grad
Remarkable Women 2022
Contests
Million Dollar Community Investment
Knoxville Man Show
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
See More Smokies
Community Conversations
Press Releases
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
Meet The Team
Get Newsletters
WATE Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Our History
Request tour
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Percussion Instruments
Best Zildjian cymbals
Top Percussion Instruments Headlines
Best castanets
Best xylophone for kids
Most read on WATE.com
KPD: Driver dies in Northshore Drive crash
Plot to smuggle drugs into Fentress Co. Jail foiled
Knoxville man paralyzed after car wreck
Knox property assessor explains property reassessment
Once a retail giant, Kmart nears extinction after …
3 dead after robbery at Georgia shooting range
Home partially collapses in West Knox house fire
Great Smoky Mountains sees nearly 10″ of snowfall
Driver charged with murder after body found in van
Knoxville barista wants better pay after unionization
Trending Stories
KPD: Driver dies in Northshore Drive crash
Plot to smuggle drugs into Fentress Co. Jail foiled
Knoxville man paralyzed after car wreck
Knox property assessor explains property reassessment
Once a retail giant, Kmart nears extinction after …
3 dead after robbery at Georgia shooting range
Home partially collapses in West Knox house fire
Great Smoky Mountains sees nearly 10″ of snowfall
Knoxville Events