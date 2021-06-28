Piano & Keyboard

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National/World
Investigations
COVID-19 Vaccine
Washington Bureau
Knoxville Traffic
Search for Summer Wells
Your Local Election HQ
Lottery
Sign up for Breaking News Email
Best Reviews
Top Stories
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
Top Stories
Shuttles to Cades Cove on vehicle-free Wednesdays to begin July 7
Video
Pat Summit: The woman, the myth, the legend
Gallery
Father charged after missing child found in Tennessee outbuilding
Video
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
Today’s Forecast
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cameras
Starwatch
Smoky Mountains Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Closings
Get WATE apps
Sports
Orange and White Nation
SEC Football
Ice Bears
Tennessee Titans
Top Stories
Pat Summit: The woman, the myth, the legend
Gallery
Top Stories
Vandy unhappy how it made CWS finals but ready for Bulldogs
Top Stories
D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers talks CWS, Vanderbilt advancing to final
Video
Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols
Video
Vols linebacker reinstated after animal cruelty charge dismissed
Video
Kentucky to allow college athletes to earn off likeness
Living East TN
Food
Home and Family
Pets
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
Deals and Steals
BestReviews
Get our newsletter!
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Top Stories
Keep your kids physically active this Summer at Premier Martial Arts
Video
Top Stories
Taking Taco’s to the next level with CJ’s Tacos
Video
Get tickets now to Wolfstock Country Music Festival
Video
Music Makers: Jimmy Charles
Video
Daddy Mac’s dishing out southern comfort food with a twist
Video
Community
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Humana Senior Birthday Celebration photos
Contests
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
WATE Who’s Hiring?
See More Smokies
Million Dollar Community Investment
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
The Business Buzz
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Sandalwood
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Bullett
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Duke
Video
WATCH: Best practices to stay safe and avoid a cyberattack
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Nala
Video
Jobs
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
WATE Mobile Apps
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Search
Search
Search
Piano & Keyboard
Best keyboard for kids
Trending Stories
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
One killed, two hospitalized in Maynardville Highway crash
Video
Before building collapse, $9M+ in repairs needed
Video
Family friend says parents, brothers of Summer Wells have had difficult time since her disappearance
Video
Restaurant on Parkway in Sevierville fails health inspection
Video
‘It’s been a nightmare’: Family of 18-year-old who died in boating accident starts scholarship fund in her name
Video