If you don’t have tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, you’re certainly not alone. When tickets went on sale in February, they sold out almost immediately. And while you can get them from certain, shall we say, industrious resellers, not everyone has the bank to be shelling out thousands to see Queen Bey perform.

Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank (or your soul) to score some tour merch. Beyoncé’s tour has partnered with Amazon Music, and you can get a selection of tour merch delivered straight to your door — complete with that sweet, sweet two-day shipping.

What’s the deal with Renaissance?

If you’ve been living somewhere other than Earth (or are just, for some reason, not a member of the Beyhive), Renaissance is Beyoncé’s ongoing world tour. It began on May 10 in Sweden and is set to run through October with shows across Europe, Canada and the U.S.

The show is nearly three hours long and features Bey performing her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” in its entirety, in order, interspersed with songs from across her discography. She’s received tons of critical acclaim for the production value and her showmanship. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual fan, the Renaissance tour is supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

Can you still get tickets?

Technically, yes. Tickets went on sale back in February via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. They sold out in a matter of minutes. But you can find tickets available to just about every show on resale platforms like Stubhub and Vivid Seats. There’s just one catch: Since demand has far outpaced supply, you can expect to pay more than face value for any tickets you can find. In some cases, a lot more than face value — tickets are going for high four-figures for some shows.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour merch for the masses

Luckily for those of us who haven’t managed to snag tickets, official Renaissance World Tour merch is still within reach. Amazon is doing a total of four merch drops, and Drop No. 2 recently went live.

Here’s all the Amazon exclusive merch you can get.

Alien Superstar Tee

Inspired by the track from the “Renaissance” album, this lightweight cotton tee features a custom “Alien Superstar” graphic on the back and a smaller lapel graphic on the front.

Virgo’s Groove Tee

Available in light gray with purple detailing, this lightweight cotton tee features a custom design inspired by the “Virgo’s Groove” track from “Renaissance” on the back plus a portrait of Bey herself. The front has a smaller lapel graphic.

Heated Tee

If your favorite “Renaissance” song is “Heated,” you’ll want to grab this tee, which features a custom graphic inspired by one of Beyoncé’s concert outfits.

Summer Renaissance Tee

There may not be a more iconic image than Bey’s glittering disco horse, and this lightweight cotton tee features it and another custom graphic on the back inspired by the “Summer Renaissance” track.

Renaissance World Tour Sticker Pack

This pack contains 16 high-quality vinyl stickers. Each sticker features custom graphics inspired by the “Renaissance” album.

