Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
35°
LIVE NOW
Watch 5 p.m. news
Knoxville
35°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Knoxville Traffic
Regional/State news
Smoky Mountain news
National/World
Black History Month
Investigations
Food For Thought
Latest COVID-19 news
Tennessee Treasures
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Washington Bureau
Positively Tennessee
Download WATE news app
Newsletters
Top Stories
Downtown and North Knox lane and curbside closures
Foster care nonprofit to break ground in Hamblen …
Testimony: Waffle House shooter wrote to Winfrey, …
COVID falling in 49 of 50 states as deaths near 900k
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
6 Storm Team forecast
Closings
Starwatch
Weather Cameras
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Closings
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Living East TN
Home and Family
Watch & Win with LETN!
Deals and Steals
Food with LETN
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Pets
Buy Local in East Tennessee
LETN delivered to your inbox
Home Design Center
Meet the LETN Team
BestReviews
Top Stories
Here comes Bobby strums into Music Makers
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee Songwriters Week comes to Oak Ridge
Video
Pet of the Week: Meet Lydia
Video
Telehealth options at Fast Pace Health
Video
Songs and Stories series continues
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
SEC Football
Orange and White Nation
China Winter Olympics 2022
Top Stories
Olympics 101: A look at Alpine skiing events
Top Stories
Lady Vols fall flat in loss to Florida
Top Stories
Vols receive another top 20 ranking in baseball poll
Alcoa football coach Gary Rankin announces resignation
Tom Brady wins, even with retirement
Off-duty fire captain saves woman, dog trapped in …
Video
Community
Contests
Million Dollar Community Investment
Knoxville Man Show
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
Humana Senior Birthday Celebration photos
See More Smokies
Community Conversations
PR Newswire Press Releases
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
Newsletters
WATE Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Our History
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Boards
Best whiteboard cleaner
Top Boards Headlines
Most read on WATE.com
1 in custody after fire inside North Knoxville bank
Home-cooked food discarded amidst health inspection
Driver charged in wreck that killed Loudon deputy
Woman found dead in Crossville motel
Agencies escort fallen Loudon deputy’s body
Mississippi woman accused of over $20,000 in TennCare …
What is Wordle? Here’s what’s puzzling Americans
3 sought in attempted burglary of Knoxville ATM
America’s oldest cave art is in TN
19 best-selling cereals in America
Trending Stories
1 in custody after fire inside North Knoxville bank
Home-cooked food discarded amidst health inspection
Driver charged in wreck that killed Loudon deputy
Woman found dead in Crossville motel
Agencies escort fallen Loudon deputy’s body
Mississippi woman accused of over $20,000 in TennCare …
What is Wordle? Here’s what’s puzzling Americans
3 sought in attempted burglary of Knoxville ATM
Knoxville Events