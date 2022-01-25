Which hand towel stand is best?

If you regularly use hand towels in your home, it makes sense to have a dedicated place to hold them before and after use. Hand towel stands provide that place without requiring any complicated installation, making them a smart choice for many people.

When it comes to picking a hand towel stand, there are many styles to choose from. They also come in different heights and varying capacities. You’ll also want to make sure you buy one that’s heavily weighted, such as the KES Towel Rack with Natural Marble Base, to ensure it won’t tip over every time you pull a towel off.

What to know before you buy a hand towel stand

Placement

Hand towel stands are freestanding and can be used in both the kitchen and bathroom. When used in the bathroom, they should be placed near enough to the sink that you won’t drip water everywhere while reaching for a towel. At the same time, they need to be far enough away that you won’t have to worry about accidentally knocking the stand over when using the sink.

To determine the best placement for a hand towel stand in the kitchen, you need to first decide what you’ll be using the towels for. If you plan on using the stand as storage for kitchen towels for use when pulling hot things out of the oven, you’ll probably want to place it somewhat close to the oven.

On the other hand, if you’ll be using the stand for drying dish towels, you’ll likely want to place it closer to the sink. Keep in mind that you should place it a bit further away from a kitchen sink than a bathroom sink.

Size

When choosing a hand towel stand, there are a couple of aspects of the size to consider. The taller a hand towel stand is, the longer the towels it can be used with. However, if the stand is too tall, it may look awkward on the counter or block too much of the mirror or wall decor. The average height range of hand towel stands is 9 to 17 inches.

You’ll also want to pay attention to the size and shape of the base. Most commonly, hand towel stands have round, square or rectangular bases that should be heavily weighted to prevent them from tipping. If you don’t have a lot of counter space, opt for a model with a small base. Know that the smaller the base, the more heavily it needs to be weighted to maintain stability.

What to look for in a quality hand towel stand

Capacity

Depending on the design and the size of the towels, a hand towel stand can hold anywhere from one to four towels. If you live alone, a model that holds just a single towel should suffice. If more people use the bathroom, select a model that can accommodate more towels. A hand towel stand should be able to hold at least one towel for every person who uses the bathroom regularly.

Non-slip bottom

Along with the weight of the base, non-slip pads of some kind can go a long way to preventing movement of the stand. They also keep the stand from scratching your counter. Depending on the model, the entire base may have a non-slip pad covering it, or it may just have three or four small pads strategically placed on the bottom.

Materials

Hand towel stands are exposed to a lot of moisture, which means they should be made from a material that can handle it. The most popular choice is metal because it’s both water-resistant and aesthetically pleasing. You can also find some acrylic or resin options if you’re worried about a metal stand rusting over time. There are even some wooden hand towel stands if you prefer the look of them; however, these are more likely to mold or warp over time.

Finish

Hand towel stands come in many finishes to match every kind of decor. The most common options are stainless steel, chrome and brushed nickel, but you can also find them in black, oil-rubbed bronze, gold, brushed brass and a variety of other stylish designs.

How much can you expect to spend on a hand towel stand

Most hand towel stands cost $15-$40.

Hand towel stand FAQ

Can I use a hand towel stand for anything else?

A. There’s no reason a hand towel stand can only be used for towels. How you use yours is only limited by your creativity. Common things people use them for include as scarf racks, a holder for hair accessories and for storing necklaces and bracelets.

Are hand towel stands height-adjustable?

A. No. The majority of hand towel stands are not height-adjustable, so make sure to purchase one that’s the right height for your needs.

What’s the best hand towel stand to buy?

Top hand towel stand

KES Towel Rack with Natural Marble Base

What you need to know: This hand towel holder has a sleek, modern design and comes in several colors and two sizes.

What you’ll love: It has a heavily weighted marble base that makes it very stable while adding some elegance. Also, the bottom has thick padding so you don’t have to worry about it scratching your counter.

What you should consider: The marble base can discolor slightly with age.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hand towel stand for the money

BGL Fingertip Towel Holder Stand

What you need to know: Thanks to a dual-ring construction, this holder offers plenty of room for two towels to dry.

What you’ll love: It has a classic style that fits well in many bathrooms, and the four available finishes should make it easy to match to your other accessories.

What you should consider: At 18 inches high, some may find it too tall for their needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LKKL Hand Towel Holder Stand

What you need to know: This dual-rack model can hold up to four small towels, making it practical for large families and busy homes.

What you’ll love: The base is wide enough that it can double as a stand for a sponge or personal products.

What you should consider: The resin base gives it a lower-quality look than those with real marble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.