Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
51°
LIVE NOW
Watch 5 p.m. news
Knoxville
51°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Knoxville Traffic
Regional/State news
Smoky Mountain news
National/World
Black History Month
Investigations
Food For Thought
Latest COVID-19 news
Tennessee Treasures
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Washington Bureau
Positively Tennessee
Download WATE news app
Newsletters
Top Stories
Study: Safest small towns & cities in TN
Video
Endangered Child Alert issued for Jackson teen
Metro Drug Coalition holding panel on opioid epidemic
Learn more about Mount Le Conte
Weather
Knoxville Weather Radar
6 Storm Team forecast
Closings
Starwatch
Weather Cameras
Knoxville Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Closings
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Living East TN
Home and Family
Watch & Win with LETN!
Deals and Steals
Food with LETN
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Pets
Buy Local in East Tennessee
LETN delivered to your inbox
Home Design Center
Meet the LETN Team
BestReviews
Top Stories
Rural Metro Minute: Flat Irons
Video
Top Stories
Get effortless DIY Valentines décor
Video
Healthy Super Bowl Snacks
Video
Maker Monday: Honeymouth
Video
Hike with Eric at the UT Arboretum
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
SEC Football
Orange and White Nation
China Winter Olympics 2022
Top Stories
Sports authority approves agreements for stadium
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee baseball single-game tickets now on sale
Top Stories
Goodell: Results of NFL diversity policies are ‘unacceptable’
WATCH: One-On-One with coach Karen Weekly
Video
Zakai Zeigler named SEC Freshman of the Week
Vols Nkamhoua likely out for remainder of season
Community
Contests
Million Dollar Community Investment
Knoxville Man Show
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Calendar
Sponsored Content: Buy Local East Tennessee
Humana Senior Birthday Celebration photos
See More Smokies
Community Conversations
PR Newswire Press Releases
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
Newsletters
WATE Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Our History
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Supplies
Best badge reel
Top Supplies Headlines
Most read on WATE.com
East Tennessee prison escapee found dead in Mexico
Dog or a coyote? Rescue awaits DNA results to identify …
2nd Driver charged in death of Loudon County deputy
Missing Knoxville teen left note before disappearance
UPDATE: 2 Sullivan County inmates dead, 1 on the …
Study: Safest small towns & cities in TN
Cartel sought money for Roane Co. fugitive’s body
Get effortless DIY Valentines décor
Woman missing from Jefferson Co. may be in Knoxville
Tenants upset after rent increase in North Knoxville
Trending Stories
East Tennessee prison escapee found dead in Mexico
Dog or a coyote? Rescue awaits DNA results to identify …
2nd Driver charged in death of Loudon County deputy
Missing Knoxville teen left note before disappearance
UPDATE: 2 Sullivan County inmates dead, 1 on the …
Study: Safest small towns & cities in TN
Cartel sought money for Roane Co. fugitive’s body
Get effortless DIY Valentines décor
Knoxville Events