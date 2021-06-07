How to choose the best CBD for dogs

In recent years, many people have been turning to cannabidiol for its health and wellness benefits, like treating anxiety and inflammation. The relaxing cannabis compound has become a popular therapy for dogs as well. It’s available in several forms that make it easy to administer to your furry friend, from CBD oil to CBD-infused treats.

But is it safe and effective for dogs?

With this trend, it can be hard to find reliable information about the benefits and risks of using CBD to treat your canine, but the following provides a comprehensive look at the best CBD products for dogs.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a phytocannabinoid found in the leaves and flowers of the cannabis plant. As opposed to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is the non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis, so it isn’t responsible for the high that you get from using most cannabis products. Rather, it appears to have a range of health and wellness benefits that doctors and scientists are still studying and discovering.

Research into the health benefits of CBD is still in its early stages, partly because of the legal status of cannabis in America. Although marijuana is still currently illegal at the federal level, CBD products are legal in 47 states and can be purchased without a prescription at many stores and online.

What is CBD used for in dogs?

Anxiety

CBD has become a popular remedy for dogs with chronic anxiety or aggression. These behaviors are usually a result of fear, separation anxiety, pain, discomfort or aging. While there is no definitive research on CBD for anxious or aggressive dogs, the compound’s treatment of pain and discomfort can relieve tension from your canine. Many pet owners have positive reviews for using CBD to calm their dogs, but there’s still medical research to be done for a definitive answer.

Arthritis and pain relief

CBD shares metabolic pathways with anti-inflammatory drugs, and CBD seems to treat acute and chronic inflammation in many cases. Osteoarthritis is common among canines, with approximately 25% of dogs in the United States diagnosed with a form of the condition. One study suggests that dogs with similar inflammatory problems may benefit from CBD as a treatment for mild pain.

Seizures

A 2019 study found that epileptic dogs given CBD in addition to seizure medication had significantly fewer seizures than those that received seizure medication and a placebo. More research is currently being done to further evaluate CBD’s effectiveness as a replacement or substitute for traditional seizure medications, but the signs for treating dogs with epilepsy are promising.

Cancer

For all the research that’s been conducted about using CBD as a therapeutic for some cancers in humans, very little is known about any use for treating cancer in dogs. However, CBD has shown positive results in treating chemotherapy-related nausea in humans, and its benefits on the digestive system may also apply to canines.

Digestion

CBD has shown promise in treating irritable bowel disease (IBD) in humans, and some pet owners report successfully treating mild stomach and bowel irritation in dogs. There is still not enough scientific research into treating digestive problems in dogs with CBD, but it may reduce digestive inflammation and increase appetite.

Skin irritation

Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, some pet owners use CBD oil topically to treat mild allergies, irritation and itchy skin for their dogs. Additionally, the apparent calming properties of CBD oil may prevent excessive scratching of problem areas.

Is CBD safe for dogs?

Overall, CBD appears to be as safe for dogs as it is for humans. Research is still underway into the full effects of CBD on dogs, but if you think your dog may benefit from CBD use, consult your veterinarian first. They may be able to better assess your pup’s condition and give you recommendations on frequency and dosage.

How much CBD should I give my dog?

There are several factors to consider when determining the right CBD dosage for your dog. At least one pharmacokinetics study shows that 2 milligrams of CBD twice daily can help increase comfort and activity in dogs with inflammation issues, but larger dogs require a higher dosage proportionate to their weight. It’s recommended that CBD is introduced in a small dose and gradually increased depending on apparent results.

If you have any questions, consult a veterinarian for some unofficial advice. No matter what, never give your dog any cannabis product that contains more than .3% THC. Full-spectrum CBD products may contain up to that amount, which is not enough to get your dog high but is enough to produce therapeutic results.

What is a certificate of analysis or COA?

For CBD products, a certificate of analysis is a document from an accredited third-party lab listing the concentrations and varieties of cannabinoids present. Because CBD is not regulated by the FDA, a COA is the only way to assure the quality and safety of these products.

Typically, a COA lists the percentage of CBD, THC and other cannabinoids that are present in a product, as well as ensuring it’s free of pesticides, heavy metals, pathogens and other harmful ingredients. Most companies provide their COA either in-store, on the product or online.

Top CBD products for dogs

Best CBD oils for dogs

Cornbread Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats

This full-spectrum CBD oil is organic, free of harmful additives and flavored with the company’s vegan cornbread flavoring. Customer reviews are high, with many reporting less anxiety, better sleep and positive pain relief, especially for senior dogs.

Sold by Cornbread

MediPets CBD Oil for Large Dogs – Strong

With a higher concentration of CBD than standard oils, this medium-strength CBD oil is made from organic hemp. This is specially formulated for large dogs between 40-100 pounds and is full-spectrum.

Sold by DiamondCBD

MediPets CBD Oil for Medium Dogs – Regular

This CBD oil is a great product for your average healthy dog between 10-40 pounds. Like other MediPets products, this oil is made from organic hemp and is free from additives, preservatives and THC.

Sold by DiamondCBD

MediPets CBD Oil for Small Dogs – Strong

For small dogs up to 10 pounds, this CBD oil is stronger than the basic oil, making it a good choice for a dog that’s getting up there in human years but isn’t quite senior.

Sold by DiamondCBD

Plant People Drops+ Relief CBD Oil

The folks at Plant People produce CBD products aimed at humans, but the company promotes its CBD oils as safe and recommended for canines. With any CBD oil, you should consult an online dosage chart or your veterinarian.

Sold by Plant People

Best CBD treats for dogs

MediPets CBD Meaty Steak Dog Treats

These treats are medium strength (5.5 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD per treat) and flavored with real beef. They’re a great option to consider for small and medium dogs with a little too much anxiety.

Sold by DiamondCBD

MediPets CBD Alaskan Salmon Jerky Treats

If you have a dog of any size, these jerky sticks are sure to be a hit. Flavored with real salmon and made from all-natural, hemp-derived CBD cultivated on non-GMO farms, these can be broken up into smaller pieces for little dogs or given wholly to larger canines.

Sold by DiamondCBD

Honest Paws Calm CBD Soft Chews

Natural human-grade ingredients and organic hemp make up these soft treats that are perfect for nervous or achy dogs. In addition to CBD, they include L-theanine and tryptophan, two compounds known for their calming properties.

Sold by Honest Paws

MediPets CBD Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuits

Is your dog a breakfast fanatic like you? These are a sweet and salty treat with enough CBD to help dogs of all sizes and ages. Intended to calm anxious canines, these pack just the right amount of CBD for most pups.

Sold by Diamond CBD

MediPets CBD Wavy Bacon & Cheese Strips

Each treat in this pack contains 10 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD, making them suitable for large, medium or small dogs with joint and muscle pain. They’re highly rated by customers, with some claiming better mobility and less anxiety in their canine.

Sold by Diamond CBD

