Whether you’ve seen it trending on Pinterest or you’ve noticed the word elsewhere on the web, barkitecture is taking off. With people buying and adopting pets in droves, it’s about time folks considered them when designing their homes.

You might still wonder what barkitecture is and how to incorporate it into your home. Luckily, it’s easy to make your home more pet-friendly, even if you aren’t ready to commit to serious remodeling.

What does barkitecture mean?

Barkitecture is pet-first architecture, centering your home around your pets. People may redesign their whole homes, parts of their homes or keep pets in mind when designing a new home. The idea of barkitecture is luxurious and design-focused while providing a better experience for your pets. Still, it’s possible to make your home more pet-friendly without overthinking design.

Is barkitecture just for dogs?

The word barkitecture is a portmanteau of “bark” and “architecture,” so technically speaking, it’s dog-centered architecture. However, many people use the term to encompass any type of pet-centered architecture and design, whether that’s for cats, rabbits, birds or lizards.

What are some examples of barkitecture?

At the most complex end of barkitecture, you have people completely remodeling parts of their homes to make them more pet-friendly. Examples include making pull-out pet bowls in the kickboards of kitchen cabinets or creating a fully kitted-out dog bathroom in the garage or utility room.

However, this type of remodeling is impractical for many, so most people prefer to take a more low-key approach to barkitecture. This could mean buying plush new pet furniture or creating a wall-mounted walkway for your cats.

How to incorporate barkitecture into your home

It’s up to you whether you want to start small or commit to a large project, but it’s easier for most people to start with little changes at first. Barkitecture is supposed to be a pet-first design, so think about what your pet actually wants or needs rather than simply what looks cool.

For dogs who love to lounge, you might want to buy plush pet furniture that’s comfortable and stylish. If they enjoy having some quiet downtime during the day, consider making a dedicated area for your dog, whether that’s their own room or a low-traffic corner of your home. However, your dog having their own room is no good if they like to spend every minute glued to their side. High-end indoor or outdoor dog houses are often featured in barkitecture posts on Pinterest but consider whether they’d actually use it.

Barkitecture is about centering your dog rather than hiding away their things, so consider investing in a nice basket for their toys that they have easy access to.

If you have cats, remember that they thrive when they have vertical space to explore in their homes. Wall-mounted cat shelves and cat walkways are perfect for making your home more cat-friendly and can be as simple or elaborate as you like. Your feline friend might also enjoy an elaborate cat tree or cat scratcher.

What you need to make your home more pet-friendly

Enchanted Home Pet Dreamcatcher Dog Sofa

If you want to create a plush hangout area for dogs or even cats, this incredibly detailed, comfortable pet sofa is a great choice. Thanks to the removable covers, it’s easy to keep clean.

Sold by Amazon

Furhaven Pet Bed Frame

This wood veneered pet bed frame is compatible with Furhaven pet beds, so you get the support and comfort of a decent pet bed along with a stylish package. It’s great for fans of mid-century modern design and comes in a range of colors and sizes.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

StorageWorks Jumbo Rectangular Wicker Basket

Your dog can always easily access their toys with this wicker basket. You might even choose to make a dog playroom or play area.

Sold by Amazon

Sauder Pet Furniture Dog House

If your dog likes to have a quiet spot to hide away in, this indoor dog house is both practical and attractive. It has a storage area for toys and an anti-slip ramp so your pet can lounge on the roof if they want to.

Sold by Amazon

CatastrophiCreations Gardens Set for Cats

This multi-level wall-mounted cat walkway gives them their own playground up off the ground. It even has areas where you can put cat grass, catnip or other cat-friendly plants.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Trixie Wall Mount Suspension Bridge Cat Bed

A great choice for cat owners on a budget, this wall-mounted suspension bridge can act as a bed, play area or lounging spot for your feline friend.

Sold by Amazon

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews.

